Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
Sanders to delegates: "Election days come and go, but the fight for social economic, racial, and environmental justice continues."by Veronica Strac via twitter 7/25/2016 5:15:02 PM
The @tedcruz event at #RNCinCLE was thank you to delegates. @berniesanders event now at #DNCinPHL feels like call to action for supportersby Josh Haskell via twitter 7/25/2016 5:15:53 PM
Sanders rally with delegates is like a call to action and a victory party -- listing his accomplishments. No mention of Clinton yetby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 7/25/2016 5:16:08 PM
Killer Mike here and crowd erupts #demconvention http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoOgDspWIAAap0S.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 7/25/2016 5:16:08 PM
"As I think all of you know Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned yesterday as chair of the DNC," Sanders says to huge cheers from the crowdby Veronica Strac via twitter 7/25/2016 5:23:23 PM
Sanders: DWS resignation "opens up the possibility of new leadership at the top of the Dem party that will stand with working people"by Veronica Strac via twitter 7/25/2016 5:23:29 PM
.@BernieSanders in Philly: "The question is, where do we go from here?...How do we continue the political revolution?"by Evan McMurry via twitter retweeted by VeronicaStrac 7/25/2016 5:23:36 PM
Crowd here erupts into boo's when @berniesanders says they have to elect Clintonby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 7/25/2016 5:28:09 PM
Loud boos when @BernieSanders says we have to elect @HillaryClinton @timkaine - Sanders: "This is the real world that we live in"by Josh Haskell via twitter 7/25/2016 5:29:18 PM
Scene at #DNCinPHL when @BernieSanders took stage to address supporters. No sadness here that he's not nomineeby Josh Haskell via twitter 7/25/2016 5:29:36 PM
Video of Sanders supporters booing when he says they must support @HillaryClinton @timkaineby Josh Haskell via twitter 7/25/2016 5:31:45 PM
ABC's MARYALICE PARKS: Appearing for the first time this week in Philly, Bernie Sanders spoke to a wild and colorful group of his delegates.Sanders Delegates Boo Mentions of Clinton and KaineHe mentioned Clinton once throughout his speech and was met with loud boos from the crowd. Hesaid they needed to understand the "real world they are living in" --making his case that Trump was too "dangerous."But the crowd started chanting "We want Bernie."Most of his speech had the delegates on their feet, cheering and chanting as he boomed about his accomplishments — including winning states, winning 45 percent of pledged delegates.Thank you to all of the delegates representing our revolution in Philadelphia! #DemsInPhilly https://t.co/JYSo7BofCl1:28 PM - 25 Jul 2016
“We won over 1800 pledged delegates – welcome to Philadelphia!” he screamed over their cheers. “We need to make clear that what we want to achieve is nothing less than the transformation of American society.""Make no mistake about it we have made history,” he went on and reiterated that his “campaign” was about more than this election. The major message is that this convention should be a call to action – a rallying point – to build "a movement.”“Question is now where do we go from here, how to we build on our successes?” he said.He said that Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigning paves the way for new leadership.
BREAKING: Debbie Wasserman Schultz will not gavel in the Democratic convention today as previously planned.DWS has told convention officials she will not gavel in the #DNCinPHL after all1:37 PM - 25 Jul 2016
Stephanie Rawlings-Blake will replace DWS at the gavel. She's the mayor of Baltimore and secretary of the DNC.by Rick Klein via twitter 7/25/2016 5:44:11 PM
Green Party's Jill Stein: Trump's a 'Racist' and Clinton's Not a True ProgressiveABC's JONATHAN KARL and JORDYN PHELPS: Jill Stein believes the American people deserve another choice between “a racist billionaire and a proponent of the billionaire club.”As the presumptive presidential nominee for the far-Left Green Party, Stein wants Donald Trump to be stopped. But she doesn’t think Hillary Clinton is the best alternative.“Donald Trump, he is a racist, a xenophobic, anti-woman, just anti-working people and it’s very important that that movement, that right wing extremism needs to be stopped,” Stein said in an interview with ABC News at the Democratic National Convention today.Stein says a “true progressive agenda” is needed to stop Trump but argues that Clinton doesn’t fit the bill, condemning the presumptive Democratic nominee who she says won the nomination through “very underhanded and backstabbing techniques." http://abcn.ws/29VjOCq
Clinton: 'We're Gonna Have a Very Different Kind of Convention' Than GOPABC's LIZ KREUTZ: After her remarks to the VFW, and just hours before the DNC program begins, Clinton held an organizing event in Charlotte where she touted that her convention will "very different" than last week."Well, my friends, I'll tell you, we're gonna have a very different kind of convention than they had last week," she said. "Watching the divisiveness, the finger pointing, the fear mongering. Woo, I'll tell you, it is a sight to behold, talking about building walls, a very different vision about bringing Americans together."Clinton has said that she did not watch the RNC."Well, I'll tell you what, you're going to hear from some great Americans at our convention this week who represent not only the diversity of the democratic party but the diversity of the United States of America," she continued.During these remarks, Clinton also criticized Trump for saying he can do the job of president alone. "When someone says I alone can fix it that’s treating us the american people like we are somehow helpless," she explained.Clinton then touted her 50-state strategy and made a pitch to North Carolina."President Obama had a great victory here in 2008," she said, "I think it’s time that we turn North Carolina blue again."
#BernieSanders supporters rally at #Philadelphia City Hall #DemsInPhilly #DemConvention http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoOsoX_WgAA2lkP.jpgby DavidCaplanNYC via twitter 7/25/2016 6:20:52 PM
LIVE on #Periscope: Protesters at #philadelphia city hall #berniesanders #demconvention #demsinphilly periscope.tv/w/amT6CDE4OTU2…by DavidCaplanNYC via twitter 7/25/2016 6:21:06 PM
Al Gore Endorses Hillary Clinton for PresidentThe 2000 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President for Bill Clinton tweeted today that he will be voting for Hillary Clinton in November. Gore will not be attending the Democratic convention.I am not able to attend this year’s Democratic convention, but I will be voting for Hillary Clinton. (1/3)2:09 PM - 25 Jul 2016
Given her qualifications and experience -- and given the significant challenges facing our nation and the world, (2/3)2:10 PM - 25 Jul 2016
.@Tim_Canova has raised $100K+ for his primary campaign against @DWStweets since the #wikileaks story broke, per his campaign #DNCinPHLby Ben Siegel via twitter edited by Veronica.Stracqualursi 7/25/2016 6:31:24 PM
Chanting Bernie Sanders supporters #DemConvention #demsinphillyby DavidCaplanNYC via twitter 7/25/2016 6:33:51 PM
John Hardie had some fun w his sign http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CoOY7xmWYAAz5bv.jpgby Meghan.Keneally via twitter 7/25/2016 6:36:11 PM
-
Notable DNC Speakers: Who is Astrid Silva?
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Astrid Silva is a young DREAMer activist from Nevada addressing the convention tonight.
Silva was first thrown into the national spotlight when President Obama told her story during his address to the nation, when he announced sweeping executive action on immigration that would provide relief for an estimated 4.1 million undocumented parents of U.S. citizens and about 300,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children. Just last month, the Supreme Court voted 4-4 on Obama’s policy, thus blocking its implementation.
“Astrid was brought to America when she was four years old,” President Obama said on November 20, 2014. “Her only possessions were a cross, her doll, and the frilly dress she had on. When she started school, she didn’t speak any English.”
Her parents would not allow Silva to apply to a technology magnet school, “not because they didn’t love her, but because they were afraid the paperwork would out her as an undocumented immigrant,” Obama said. Silva applied behind her parents’ backs and got in.
“Still, she mostly lived in the shadows -- until her grandmother, who visited every year from Mexico, passed away, and she couldn’t travel to the funeral without risk of being found out and deported. It was around that time she decided to begin advocating for herself and others like her,” Obama said.
According to Fusion, Silva will be the second undocumented immigrant to take the stage at a Democratic convention.
Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake will gavel in the convention instead of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the outgoing Democratic National Committee Chair.at 4pm today I will gavel in the start of the Convention #DemsInPhilly
#outofmanyweareone #StrongerTogether2:40 PM - 25 Jul 2016
This is a historic time for our nation as @thedemocrats prepare to confirm its 2016 #presidentialnominee #HilaryClinton #honored to gavel in2:57 PM - 25 Jul 2016
Updated: Left-Wing Supporters Boo as Bernie Sanders Says 'We Must Elect Hillary Clinton'
In case you missed it earlier, Bernie Sanders was booed by his supporters when he called on them to support Hillary Clinton's campaign. We've just updated the story to include details of an exchange between Sanders and his wife, Jane.ABC's PAUL BLAKE, MORGAN WINSOR and MARYALICE PARKS: Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders booed today as the former Democratic presidential contender told them, "We must elect Hillary Clinton."He was appearing for the first time this week in Philadelphia, where the Democratic National Convention is set to kick off later today.
After Sanders finished speaking, a whispered exchange between the Vermont senator and his wife was picked up by a hot microphone. According to ABC News producers at the venue, it sounded like Jane Sanders told her husband, "They don't know your name isn't being put in nomination." But there are some reports that she said "is" instead of "isn't."
The Sanders campaign has not yet replied to ABC News' request for comment or clarification. But campaign spokesman Michael Briggs told the Guardian that Jane Sanders “means there will be a roll call vote and the senator’s name will be placed in nomination,” perhaps deflating fans of the Vermont senator who read palace intrigue into his spouse’s remarks.
Democratic National Convention Officially OpensABC's ADAM KELSEY: Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has called the DNC to order, signaling the official start of the convention.The action, typically a routine occurrence, took on additional significance today as Rawlings-Blake replaced DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who will be stepping down from her position at the conclusion of the convention.Rawlings-Blake is the secretary of the Democratic National Committee.
Cheers, Chants of "Bernie! Bernie!" During Opening PrayerABC's PAUL BLAKE: The crowd erupted into a mix of cheers for Hillary Clinton and chants of "Bernie! Bernie!" during the invocation.The opening events were stalled by a few seconds, but have resumed.
DNC Apologizes to Bernie Sanders and His SupportersABC's PAUL BLAKE and ADAM KELSEY: Minutes into the opening of its 2016 convention, the Democratic National Committee has issued an apology to Bernie Sanders and his supporters for the contents of emails that were made public this week.On behalf of everyone at the DNC, we want to offer a deep and sincere apology to Senator Sanders, his supporters, and the entire Democratic Party for the inexcusable remarks made over email. These comments do not reflect the values of the DNC or our steadfast commitment to neutrality during the nominating process. The DNC does not -- and will not -- tolerate disrespectful language exhibited toward our candidates.
Bobby Hill, Boy Who Performed National Anthem, Sang for Pope Francis' Visit to Philadelphia Last YearABC's PAUL BLAKE: Bobby Hill, the 14-year-old who just helped open the Democratic National Convention by singing the National Anthem, also performed for Pope Francis, when the pontiff visited the city last year.In an interview with ABC News' David Muir after the papal visit, Hill said that he was "a little nervous but I was more excited I would say."
Booing Continues Throughout Committee ReportsABC's SUSHANNAH WALSHE and RYAN STRUYK: Booing and chants of "Bernie" continued as convention chair Marcia Fudge took to the podium and mentioned the names of both Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine.When Fudge said Clinton was "born for such a time like this," the delegates booed again."Excuse me," said Fudge. "I am going to be respectful of you, and I want you to be respectful of me."
-
Former Denver Mayor Calls for Unity Between Clinton and Sanders SupportersABC's ADAM KELSEY: Wellington Webb, the former mayor of Denver, gave delegates a sports comparison to better understand their role in the stand-off between supporters of Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders."Just as we watched LeBron James and Steph Curry shake hands after a well-fought final," said Webb. "We know the country is eager to watch these two giants move forward together.""Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are our champions. They both deserve our cheers," he continued.
Sanders Sends Message Urging CalmABC's MARYALICE PARKS and PAUL BLAKE: Bernie Sanders has sent a message to his delegates urging restraint as the first hour of the convention has been marked by repeated pauses while people in the crowd chant in support of the left-wing candidate.On several occasions, when speakers mention Hillary Clinton or Tim Kaine, widespread boos have been heard on the convention floor.An excerpt from Sanders' message is below:"I am asking all of us to bear that in mind while we are on the floor of the convention. Our credibility as a movement will be damaged by booing, turning of backs, walking out or other similar displays. That's what the corporate media wants. That's what Donald Trump wants. But that's not what will expand the progressive movement in this country,”
Sanders Delegate Calls for End to Superdelegates, Quotes Harry PotterABC's ADAM KELSEY: DNC delegate Diane Russell, took to the stage to explain the effort to end the use of superdelegates during future presidential primaries.She also took the opportunity to share a quote from Harry Potter.
Chants at DNC Illustrate Fissure in Democratic Party
Protesters Brave Philadelphia Heat to Voice Anger With Clinton and the DNCABC's MICHAEL EDISON HAYDEN: Protests against the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton continued for a second straight day today through scorching temperatures on the streets of Philadelphia, as an atmosphere of division cast a shadow over the Democratic National Convention's opening night.
The protests stemmed from a number of different groups, including marijuana legalization activists, immigration rights activists, socialists, Green Party supporters, and Black Lives Matter activists, who were unified in their opposition to Clinton and the DNC.
Earlier today, an official confirmed that DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz would not be speaking at the convention. The news emerged one day after Wasserman Schultz announced she would resign from the post at the end of the convention, following the release of internal DNC emails by WikiLeaks.
