Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis

Sanders Delegates Boo Mentions of Clinton and Kaine

ABC's MARYALICE PARKS :

Appearing for the first time this week in Philly, Bernie Sanders spoke to a wild and colorful group of his delegates.





He mentioned Clinton once throughout his speech and was met with loud boos from the crowd. He

said they needed to understand the "real world they are living in" --

making his case that Trump was too "dangerous."





But the crowd started chanting "We want Bernie." Most of his speech had the delegates on their feet, cheering and chanting as he boomed about his accomplishments — including winning states, winning 45 percent of pledged delegates.









“We won over 1800 pledged delegates – welcome to Philadelphia!” he screamed over their cheers. “We need to make clear that what we want to achieve is nothing less than the transformation of American society. "





"Make no mistake about it we have made history,” he went on and reiterated that his “campaign” was about more than this election. The major message is that this convention should be a call to action – a rallying point – to build "a movement. ”





“Question is now where do we go from here, how to we build on our successes?” he said.





He said that Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigning paves the way for new leadership.