Democratic National Convention 2016: Live Updates and Analysis
The 2016 Democratic National Convention is from Monday July 25 until Thursday July 28. Get live updates and analysis from the ABC News team as the action at the convention in Philadelphia unfolds.
Here we go again! Our coverage of the DNC convention in Philly is about to get started
Up early @GMA from #DNCinPHL convention floor
Coming up next @GMA - @donnabrazile on what's next for #DNCinPhilly
"She deserves an opportunity to gavel us in, turn it over to the permanent chair and she deserves an opportunity I think to also close us out," Donna Brazile said on "Good Morning America" about Debbie Wasserman Schultz still being involved with the DNC this week despite her resignation.Brazile will start as the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee Friday.
Democratic National Convention: Everything You Need to KnowABC's PAOLA CHAVEZ, VERONICA STRACQUALURSI and ADAM KELSEY: The Republican National Convention wrapped up this week, and now it is the Democrats’ turn in the spotlight.Democrats from all over the country will gather at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, the arena home of the 76ers and the Flyers, from Monday, July 25, through Thursday for the Democratic National Convention, which will formally nominate Hillary Clinton as the party’s presidential nominee and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine as her running mate.More: http://abcn.ws/2akgIJo
5 Things to Watch for on the First Day of the DNCABC’s MEGHAN KENEALLY: The Republican National Convention wrapped in Cleveland last week, and aside from a few awkward moments, it ran fairly smoothly. It doesn't look like the Democratic convention will be as lucky. Fireworks started even before the convention was gaveled in, amping up the stakes for this week. Here are the five biggest stories to keep an eye on as the Democratic National Convention starts today.
1. Drama within the DNC
2. Sanders speaks
3. Likely floor vote on the party rules
4. Leading women
5. The Republicans plan their opposition strategy
Video: Democratic National Convention: Through the YearsABC NewsA look back at memorable convention moments through the years.
Why Philly for the Democratic National ConventionABC's PAOLA CHAVEZ: Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter and former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell began vying back in 2014 for the chance to host the DNC.The City of Brotherly Love was officially chosen as the 2016 DNC host city last February, beating out Brooklyn, New York; Columbus, Ohio; and Phoenix, Arizona among others.
Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz confirmed the selection of Philadelphia on Facebook when she pulled a cheesesteak out of a refrigerator in a video.
While it’s not the first time Philadelphia will host a presidential convention, it has been over a decade since the city’s last gig. In 2000, Philadelphia hosted the Republican National Convention, at which then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush became the party's nominee. http://abcn.ws/2akgIJo
"The big deal here is she is the most popular political figure that will speak at this convention. Probably the most popular political figure in America today and if you remember in 2012 she killed it at the convention. She electrifies the base, it's a big speech," ABC's JONATHAN KARL said on GMA of First Lady Michelle Obama's upcoming speech tonight.
DNC's Donna Brazile: Clinton Won Primary 'Fair and Square'
Video: New Interim Chair of Democratic National Committee Speaks OutABC NewsDonna Brazile weighs in on the DNC email leak and how she plans to lead the Democratic Party forward in her new role.
ABC’s MORGAN WINSOR: Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Donna Brazile maintained that Hillary Clinton’s victory over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the party’s primary was not a result of any political jockeying by committee aides.
“Hillary Clinton won fair and square. She won the most votes, the most delegates and of course the most states,” Brazile told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America.”
According to party sources, Wasserman Schultz's role at the party's convention this week will be severely limited.
Brazile apologized for the email controversy but urged Democrats to unite.
“We need to come together,” Brazile said on “GMA.” http://abcn.ws/2a8r2l6
Philadelphia’s Connections to the DNC
ABC’s NOAH FITZGEREL: Philadelphia has several important historical connections to the Democratic National Convention. Ed Rendell, former governor of Pennsylvania and mayor of Philadelphia, served as chair of the Democratic National Convention.
The city has hosted a convention for the Democratic Party two times before. The city first hosted the party’s convention in 1936 when Franklin D. Roosevelt was the party nominee. The city hosted a convention for the Democratic Party again in 1948 when Harry Truman was nominated.
-
Debbie Wasserman Schultz supporters waiting for her to speak at the Florida delegation's breakfast this morning
-
Video: George Stephanopoulos' Top Stories on Day One of the Democratic National Convention
Several storylines are already unfolding as the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Philadelphia today. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos has it covered: abcn.ws
DNC Schedule and Headline Speakers Today10 AM - DNC Daily Press Briefing by senior campaign and convention officials4 PM - Convention Gavel InHeadline Speakers:DREAMer Astrid SilvaFirst Lady Michelle ObamaSen. Bernie SandersSen. Elizabeth WarrenSen. Cory Booker
-
Bright lights on this Bernie Sanders supporter's jacket at the Florida delegation breakfast
-
DNC 2016: 5 Storylines to Watch this WeekABC's RICK KLEIN: The chaos of Cleveland has given way to quiet celebration in the City of Brotherly Love...oh, wait, scrap that script.If you thought last week's Republican National Convention was wild, Philadelphia is ready to prove it can be topped. Already a party chairman is on her way out, a heat wave has tempers boiling, and protesters who sat out a trip to the Midwest appear to have found reasons to hit Philly instead. Plus, Bernie Sanders is technically still a candidate for president.Here are five storylines to watch this week at the Democratic National Convention: http://abcn.ws/2aaoTTt
Connecticut's Sen. Chris Murphy speaking to FL delegation now. No sign of @DWStweets yet. She's scheduled to speak.
-
Proposal on the DNC Convention StageABC's CHRIS DONATO: Yesterday afternoon, while preparations were underway for the convention, two DNC staffers got engaged on the convention stage at the Wells Fargo Center. Andrew Binns, chief innovation officer, and Liz Hart, director of Studio 2016, were on stage when a video montage of their pictures went on the jumbotron ending with a picture of writing in the sand “WILL YOU MARRY ME.” Hart said yes.Two DNC staffers just got engaged on stage at the #DemConvention #DemsInPhilly https://t.co/P3NRMINDcK3:45 PM - 24 Jul 2016
Protest underway at FL Delegation breakfast because @DWStweets just arrived - getting booed loudly
ABC's BENJAMIN GITTLESON and ARLETTE SAENZ in Philadelphia: As Debbie Wasserman Schultz took the stage at the Florida delegation's breakfast meeting, members of the audience started shouting and booing. Protesters are holding Bernie Sanders signs and other signs that say "E-MAILS."Heard from the protesters are shouts of "Shame on you" and "You rigged the election." The booing and chants of "shame shame shame" are continuing as Wasserman Schultz is speaking.Quite a scene - @DWStweets addresses the Florida delegation to chants of "Bernie" and "shame on you" #DemsInPhilly https://t.co/dlKqwOIO5T9:19 AM - 25 Jul 2016
This crowd at the Florida delegation won't let @DWStweets speak -- but she is talking over them anyway #DemsInPhilly
Wasserman Schultz Shouted Down at Her Own DelegationABC's JONATHAN KARL, ARLETTE SAENZ, JOSH HASKELL, MATTHEW CLAIBORNE and BENJAMIN GITTLESON: Debbie Wasserman Schultz didn’t overtly reference the email scandal nor did she issue any sort of apology at today's Florida delegation breakfast in Philadelphia. Throughout her entire remarks, protesters were shouting and standing in front of her with signs in hand."Everybody settle down please,” Wasserman Schultz said as she started to speak. "So I can see there is a little bit of interest in my being here, and I appreciate that interest,” she went on. "And a little bit of interest from the press.” But she attributed that interest to Florida being “the most significant battleground state.”She said she was “proud” of her tenure as DNC chair and referenced her conversations with President Obama and Hillary Clinton on Sunday."I’m so proud to have been able to serve as the chair of the Democratic National Committee, and yesterday I had the great honor of speaking to both President Obama and Hillary Clinton. I thank President Obama for the honor of serving as the Chair of the Democratic National Committee and being able to watch his back and bring him across the finish line in 2012.”
She said she would continue to work to elect Clinton as a surrogate.
And she finally referenced the protesters, saying they didn’t represent Florida. "We know that the voices in this room that are standing up and being disruptive,” she said. "We know that that’s not the Florida that we know. The Florida that we know is united.".@DWStweets gets booed by Bernie supporters at the Florida delegation breakfast. "Get off the stage" they shouted. https://t.co/poeTDFZwLH9:47 AM - 25 Jul 2016
More from ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY here: http://abcn.ws/2abIl5c
Video: Inside Look at the Democratic National ConventionABC NewsABC News' T.J. Holmes reports from the floor of the DNC in Philadelphia as the convention kicks off its first day.
-
Pelosi tells reporters this morning Clinton-Kaine should be focus more than DWS. "Who's the chair of the DNC? It really doesn't matter."
-
Clinton camp manager Mook on GOP convention: "I think audience at times felt like an angry mob." "I think it did little to persuade anyone."
Mook on if #DNCleak hurts Clinton-Sanders pact: "I think this is tangential to their relationship and his enthusiastic endorsement of her."
Mook: "This is an attempt to undermine the Secretary's campaign by Russian state actors and that's just something we have to deal with..."
Brian Fallon says "we are leaving no voter untouched in this campaign," says Clinton will embark on a rustbelt bus tour post-convention.
Mook also confirms no minority reports will be filed thanks to "hard work" of both Clinton and Sanders campaign
Clinton camp manager Robby Mook in DNC briefing on Wasserman Schultz's resignation: "This was the chairwoman's decision to step down."
Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook was asked about Sen. Bernie Sanders' speech to the DNC tonight and whether he'll review Sen. Sanders' speech before he delivers it."He gave an outstanding speech in New Hampshire a few weeks ago. I expect us to hear a very similar speech tonight," Mook said."I'm going to leave it to Sen. Sanders to talk about how he goes through the process of drafting that speech. But we're excited. We think it's going to be a great way to close out the evening," Mook said.
Where the Candidates Will Be Today While the DNC is Starting
ABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE: The DNC and RNC will be dramatically different in almost every possible way, but one way is that we won't see Clinton every night. She will be on the campaign trail, including two stops in Charlotte, North Carolina today. First, she speaks at the VFW convention and then an organizing event.
Donald Trump will also be in North Carolina tonight, at a campaign rally with his running mate Mike Pence. Before that, the Trump-Pence ticket will be campaigning in Roanoke, Virginia this afternoon.
-
Several storylines are already unfolding as the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Philadelphia today. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos has it covered.
George Stephanopoulos: What You Need to Know About DNC Day 1ABC NewsSeveral story lines are already unfolding as the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Philadelphia today. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos has it covered.
-
LIVE on @facebook: @jonkarl talks to @DrJillStein ahead of the #DNCinPHL
-
Senator Elizabeth Warren doing her mic check at #DNCinPHL
-
Convention Security Concerns Shift to Philly
One convention down, one more to go. Thousands of police and federal agents who were in Cleveland last week for the Republican National Convention are now in Philadelphia for another week of long days and heightened vigilance.
The recent attacks on police in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as the terrorist attack in Nice, France, are “certainly a reminder you’ve always got to be ready for any scenario,” according to Secret Service Director James Clancy.
“We should have a plan already in place for whatever we may be confronted with,” Clancy told ABC News’ Pierre Thomas in an exclusive interview ahead of the Democratic convention in Philadelphia. http://abcn.ws/2a62Dj5
Video: What Does It Take to Ensure Safety at the DNC?ABC NewsABC's Senior Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas explains the security measures taken to ensure a safe Democratic convention.
-
Meet the Democrats Skipping the DNCABC's BENJAMIN SIEGEL: Several top Senate candidates, including Rep. Patrick Murphy in Florida, Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, and Russ Feingold in Wisconsin are steering clear of Philadelphia this week to remain on the campaign trail."Russ is running a grassroots campaign in all 72 counties here in Wisconsin. You're much more likely to find him in Pardeeville than Philadelphia this summer," Feingold spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement. "Russ looks forward to campaigning with Secretary Clinton right here in Wisconsin while Wisconsinites brace for the horrific prospect of "The Ronald and The Donald" show coming to town."
Murphy is just weeks away from a primary against progressive Rep. Alan Grayson - before facing Sen. Marco Rubio in a challenging general election match up, after the former presidential candidate reversed his decision not to seek reelection after the Orlando nightclub shooting.
Others, including Patty Judge of Iowa and Gov. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, will be in Philadelphia for part of the week.
Rep. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, who is challenging Sen. Mark Kirk for President Obama's old Senate seat, is addressing the convention.
Even some House candidates -- including progressive Sanders-endorsed candidates Tim Canova of Florida and Zephyr Teachout of New York -- will be staying home this week.
"Zephyr's priority is reaching people in her district and campaigning for Congress," Teachout's campaign manager Kim Maier said in a statement
-
Clinton Campaign Manager Says 'There Are Larger Forces at Work' to 'Undermine' Campaign
ABC's RYAN STRUYK: Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook told reporters this morning that "there are larger forces at work" to hurt Hillary Clinton's presidential bid, repeating reports that Russians leaked the DNC emails to "undermine the Secretary's campaign."
"This is an attempt to undermine the Secretary’s campaign by Russian state actors, and that’s just something we have to deal with," he told reporters in downtown Philadelphia at a breakfast hosted by Bloomberg Politics. "There are larger forces at work that are trying to hurt Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump."
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi agreed. "I do know this: The Russians did hack the DNC. That is true."
Pelosi said that the focus should be on Clinton and Kaine, dismissing endorsement tick-tocks and Wasserman-Schultz scandal. "Who’s the chair of the DNC? It really doesn’t matter," she said.
-
#DonkeysAroundTown: A Scavenger Hunt Around Philly
-
#DonkeysAroundTown: A Scavenger Hunt Around PhillyABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Move over Pokemon Go! There's a new game to play in Philadelphia. Ahead of the convention, the DNC along with Art Jawn and Mural Arts set up 57 fiberglass donkeys painted by local artists all across the City of Brotherly Love. Each donkey is unique and represents one of the convention delegations. Convention goers are encouraged to try and find the donkeys in a scavenger hunt around the city.Catch all 57 of the #DonkeysAroundTown in one epic #Snapchat story: 👻 visitphilly https://t.co/SaY553oshh7:50 PM - 22 Jul 2016
In Philly visiting fam & enjoying some #DNCinPHL fun! #PoliticalFest #DemsInPhilly #DonkeysAroundTown #imwithher https://t.co/GWAoWDOPwk12:00 PM - 24 Jul 2016
1 wk until start of @DemConvention! Philadelphia is ready - Let's make history again! @PHLDNC2016 #DonkeysAroundTown https://t.co/zMBEsWFH609:54 PM - 18 Jul 2016
-
Like a stampede - Sanders delegates enter room to meet with senator
-
Notable DNC Speakers: Elizabeth WarrenABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: The Massachusetts Senator is tonight's keynote speaker. Warren endorsed Clinton for president back in June and campaigned alongside the presumptive Democratic nominee at a rally in Ohio. Sen. Warren has emerged as an attack dog against Republican nominee Donald Trump.Warren did her walk through today in preparation for her big speech tonight. And last night, upon arriving in Philadelphia, Warren and her husband Bruce Mann stopped for a Philly cheesesteak.Getting ready for my big #demconvention speech tonight! #demsinphilly https://t.co/X4WJtHMliY12:15 PM - 25 Jul 2016
Made it to Philly for #DNCinPHL! 1st stop straight from the airport: Pat's for a cheesesteak. https://t.co/usU5WUEflP8:22 PM - 24 Jul 2016
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders Whereabouts On Convention Day 1
ABC's MARYALICE PARKS: Sanders is scheduled to meet with delegates at the
convention center now. If today is any indication of the organizing and outrage felt by his fans, this meeting could become quite a scene.
From the convention center, Sanders will go to the arena for his walk through onstage and then spend the rest of the day practicing his speech at his hotel.
Tonight, further protests (including boos) from Sanders supporters are anticipated when Debbie Wasserman Schultz takes the stage. Also there may be possible protests and signage at any mention of Clinton's VP Tim Kaine.
There is a vocal group of delegates who want to formally place another name into nomination for the VP selection. The "Bernie Delegate Network" says they have the delegate support and interest, but they need another pick (someone like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Sherrod Brown, or Tom Perez) to sign off and so far they don't have a person who has agreed. Also, there is some talk of a sit-in after Sanders wraps up his speech at the convention.
