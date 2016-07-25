Wasserman Schultz Shouted Down at Her Own Delegation





ABC's JONATHAN KARL, ARLETTE SAENZ, JOSH HASKELL, MATTHEW CLAIBORNE and BENJAMIN GITTLESON : Debbie Wasserman Schultz didn’t overtly reference the email scandal nor did she issue any sort of apology at today's Florida delegation breakfast in Philadelphia. Throughout her entire remarks, protesters were shouting and standing in front of her with signs in hand.





"Everybody settle down please,” Wasserman Schultz said as she started to speak. "So I can see there is a little bit of interest in my being here, and I appreciate that interest,” she went on. "And a little bit of interest from the press. ” But she attributed that interest to Florida being “the most significant battleground state. ”





She said she was “proud” of her tenure as DNC chair and referenced her conversations with President Obama and Hillary Clinton on Sunday.





"I’m so proud to have been able to serve as the chair of the Democratic National Committee, and yesterday I had the great honor of speaking to both President Obama and Hillary Clinton. I thank President Obama for the honor of serving as the Chair of the Democratic National Committee and being able to watch his back and bring him across the finish line in 2012. ”

She said she would continue to work to elect Clinton as a surrogate. And she finally referenced the protesters, saying they didn’t represent Florida. "We know that the voices in this room that are standing up and being disruptive,” she said. "We know that that’s not the Florida that we know. The Florida that we know is united."

Matthew Claiborne @MattJClaiborne .@ DWStweets gets booed by Bernie supporters at the Florida delegation breakfast. "Get off the stage" they shouted. https://t.co/poeTDFZwLH



