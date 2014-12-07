College Football Playoff Live Blog
-
-
-
People are putting way too much stock in last week’s ranking of incomplete resumes.by Kyle Bonagura via twitter 12/7/2014 6:14:46 PM
-
-
-
Nick Saban is 2-1 in his career against Urban Meyer, 2 of the 3 games where @SEC Championship games. #CFBPlayoff http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RaXYmCEAAG8A7.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 6:15:18 PM
-
So now we'll see on the field whether the metrics are correct (except for Baylor and TCU; we'll never know)by Brad Edwards via twitter 12/7/2014 6:15:38 PM
-
-
-
Jeff Long notes in news conference that Ohio State “steadily moved up in our rankings” all season. Again, it’s how you finish.by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 6:16:17 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
A quick primer on Oregon-FSU in the Rose Bowl from myself and @ChantelJennings es.pn/1zC2CnQby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 6:18:37 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Highest Career Total QBR (Last 10 Seasons)
M. Mariota - 89.1
J. Manziel - 88.2
A. Luck - 86.2
S. Bradford - 85.3
J. Winston - 83.2by College GameDay via twitter 12/7/2014 6:20:01 PM
-
-
-
-
Also, feel free to revisit @ChantelJennings getting pwned in this debate on who wins between FSU and Oregon es.pn/1xS5a0qby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 6:20:58 PM
-
-
-
-
-
Jeff Long saying Ohio State’s extra game was difference, means OSU got in because they beat Kent State, Cincy or Navyby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 6:22:05 PM
-
RT @JakePughIII : Time to go duck hunting #Noles #Pasadenaby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 6:22:25 PM
-
-
-
-
I wouldn’t discount that Ohio State smashed Barry Alvarez’s Wisconsin. Alvarez strong, maybe strongest voice in room. Win has added value.by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 6:23:00 PM
-
-
-
-
-
Most selection committees use me MT @ESPNRittenberg : Don't discount OSU smashed Alvarez’s Wisconsin. Alvarez maybe strongest voice in room.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 6:25:08 PM
-
Ted, FWIW, Mark has TCU and Baylor playing the Mississippi schools:
NCAA College Football BCS Bowl Projections Week 16ESPN.comCheck out ESPN.com's Week 16 predictions for BCS bowl matchups
-