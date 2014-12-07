College Football Playoff Live Blog
-
-
For one, it is one more game. Everyone in CFP has played 13. Big 12 literally cannot afford to get shut out because of the current config.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 6:02:47 PM
-
-
-
-
-
FYI - Sagarin's and Massey's current rankings are not what the BCS used, so I eliminated those. Thus FSU at No. 1by Brad Edwards via twitter 12/7/2014 6:04:47 PM
-
-
"Baylor's non-conference schedule destroyed them" -@KirkHerbstreit on Bears being left out of #CFBPlayoff http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RYFA6IUAEVHNk.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 6:05:19 PM
-
-
Committee got it right. You can't reward Baylor for playing that nonconference schedule. Send the message, improve the sport.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 6:05:30 PM
-
-
In press conference now http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RYPqRCYAAsNlH.jpgby Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 6:06:03 PM
-
-
-
What would this discussion be like if the committee had never released rankings before today? Would people be as upset about TCU?by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/7/2014 6:06:42 PM
-
Always will wonder what-if about TCU in particular. Have to be kicking itself for one bad stretch in Waco.by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 6:06:45 PM
-
Look at Christion Jones staring into the camera ... stealing my soulby Edward Aschoff via twitter 12/7/2014 6:06:54 PM
-
-
-
Reporters settling in I see you @Andy_Staples http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RYmzPCYAAKady.jpgby Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 6:07:37 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
RT @ShaqThompson_7 Gotta go with Oregon all the way. Bring it home to the pac12 #Pac12 #HoldItDownby Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/7/2014 6:08:53 PM
-
-
-
Well spinning this forward, Nick Saban and Urban Meyer got a little history so this should be "interesting".by Desmond Howard via twitter 12/7/2014 6:09:57 PM
-
Who knows what Cardale Jones’ future holds, but he has a place in Ohio State history. Got Buckeyes to first @CFBPlayoffby Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 6:10:02 PM
-
-
-
-
Our metrics say Bama, Oregon and FSU are easily the three "most accomplished" teams, and there's not a clear-cut No. 4by Brad Edwards via twitter 12/7/2014 6:10:59 PM
-
-
The matchup in the Allstate Sugar Bowl is set: Here's a quick primer on Alabama-Ohio State. es.pn/1zC1AZ4by Austin Ward via twitter 12/7/2014 6:11:28 PM
-
Bill Hancock takes the stage http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RZgkvCAAEFwzj.jpgby Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 6:11:34 PM
-
Oh what those fish in Art Briles' office have heard in the last few minutes ...by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 6:11:41 PM
-
-
Our metrics also say that Bama and Oregon are easily the two "best" teams, and FSU isn't among the top four.by Brad Edwards via twitter 12/7/2014 6:12:30 PM
-
-
Anyone have opening lines for cfb playoffs??by Danny Kanell via twitter 12/7/2014 6:12:50 PM
-
-
Selection Chairman: Ohio State Earned Spot In PlayoffVideo: College Football Playoff Selection Committee Chairman Jeff Long explains how Ohio State's body of work helped the Buckeyes surpass Baylor and TCU for the final playoff spot..