College Football Playoff Live Blog
.@ESPNRittenberg I keep thinking of the OSU team that scuffled against Indiana and Michigan. That wasn't a million years ago.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 5:56:09 PM
Committee decided head-to-head was the One True Factor in determining who was No. 5.by Kyle Bonagura via twitter 12/7/2014 5:56:12 PM
Also, Baylor was asking for this playing such a soft non-conference schedule. You don't have to play Bama. But play someone with a pulseby Jake Trotter via twitter 12/7/2014 5:56:12 PM
If Baylor or TCU’s jerseys said Texas or Oklahoma, wouldn’t have been left outby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 5:56:29 PM
Pretty incredible that the Big Ten got a team in despite a terrible nonconference performance. But Ohio State finished so strong.by Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 5:56:53 PM
Bingo RT @McMurphyESPN : If Baylor or TCU’s jerseys said Texas or Oklahoma, wouldn’t have been left outby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 5:57:09 PM
Question now goes from who's in to who wins?by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:57:13 PM
Bottom line: Ohio State played the perfect game at the perfect time, and the 2 Big 12 teams muddied each other's arguments.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 5:57:41 PM
Simulated BCS standings. Interesting at the top RT @TJMoe28 : http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RTHdGCIAEEkzH.pngby Edward Aschoff via twitter 12/7/2014 5:57:42 PM
Jeff Long just said there was no discussion about the matchups. Just seeded straight up. That is clear w/FSU back up to No. 3.by Andrea Adelson via twitter 12/7/2014 5:58:08 PM
Wow. We got some incredible matchups!!! Gonna be so much fun...can't waitby Danny Kanell via twitter 12/7/2014 5:58:35 PM
Opening lines:
Alabama (-9.5) vs Ohio State Oregon (-8.5) vs Florida Stateby Kyle Bonagura via twitter 12/7/2014 5:58:56 PM
Can we get Morgan Freeman to do a dramatic reading of Jeff Long's transcript? I just feel like it'd add a lot to this playoff.by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/7/2014 5:58:59 PM
Smaller line than I thought RT @Mark_Schlabach : via @EditorEdge Alabama opens as a 9.5-point favorite over Ohio State per @LVSuperBook .by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 5:59:02 PM
Long said it looks like a long drop from 3-6, but gap between them was "razor thin and whatever other cliche you want to use."by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:59:14 PM
Opening lines, per @LVSuperBook :
Sugar Bowl
No. 1 Alabama (-9.5) v No. 4 Ohio State
Rose Bowl:
No. 2 Oregon (-8.5) v No. 3 Florida Stateby College GameDay via twitter 12/7/2014 5:59:28 PM
The only difference between the computers (BCS) and @CFBPlayoff is...now have a human to try explain the unexplainable.by Desmond Howard via twitter 12/7/2014 6:00:02 PM
6 worthy teams will never fit into 4 team bracket. committee took route that (deeply) offends only 1 league, reducing cry to expand.by Chris Fowler via twitter 12/7/2014 6:00:02 PM
I don't know if playing a title game makes you a better league. But if everyone else is doing it, it makes you vulnerable. We learned that.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 6:00:04 PM
I appreciate the transparency w/weekly rankings. But wouldn't mind seeing them go away next yr. Led to more confusion than necessary.by Andrea Adelson via twitter 12/7/2014 6:00:12 PM
To me it's a cop out to keep saying the difference is razor thin. There is no transparency and it allows for the constant shuffling.by Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 6:00:49 PM
But hey, we have a playoff. I'm not going to nitpick. This is going to be an amazing New Year's Day!by Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 6:01:14 PM
Also, if it's OU and Texas in this position instead of Baylor and TCU, does anything change?by Jake Trotter via twitter 12/7/2014 6:02:13 PM
Impressive wins away from home in Nov. and Dec. matter a lot more than a bad loss in September.by Chris Low via twitter 12/7/2014 6:02:21 PM