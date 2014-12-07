College Football Playoff Live Blog
In the end, the committee did take the escape hatch from the Big 12 quandary. Couldn't justify H2H and nonconference matters, so picked OSU.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 5:51:05 PM
Jeff Long said "it was decisive for Ohio State to move into that four spot."by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:51:33 PM
This worked out about as well as possible for Oregon. Ohio State looks like a more dangerous team than FSU right now.by Kyle Bonagura via twitter 12/7/2014 5:51:40 PM
RT @ToddFuhrman : Opening Lines @LVSuperBook : Oregon -8.5 vs Florida St & Alabama -9.5 vs Ohio St (via @golfodds )by Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 5:51:49 PM
Imagine if we had the BCS this season. Undefeated FSU is in but who gets left out -- Alabama or Oregon? I'd assume Oregonby Edward Aschoff via twitter 12/7/2014 5:51:55 PM
Jeff Long said it was Ohio State's performance on the field that made a difference on the committee to move them up.by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:51:58 PM
By the way, as bad as this is for Big 12, it's good for college football. Because of this decision, we will continue to see BETTER nonconference games. The Baylor formula failed its football program. A look in mirror should, in the end, be more important than whining.
Jeff Long said it was about Ohio State, not TCUby Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:52:06 PM
That didn't really answer the question as to why TCU dropped three spots, Jeff.by Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 5:52:34 PM
Jeff Long basically said Ohio State playing 13th game gave them advantage over teams only playing 12by Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 5:53:12 PM
Long said committee weighed "co-champs" keeps pointing to Ohio State's performance as reason to jump Big 12.by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:53:24 PM
Jeff Long essentially says Big 12 hurt itself without a championship game. Bob Bowlsby has some work to do.by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 5:53:51 PM
Jeff Long: Ohio State's performance "in a 13th game" made a huge difference. There you go.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 5:53:56 PM
I guess the whole "co-champions" idea is probably not gonna come up in the future. Probably good to put that one to bedby Edward Aschoff via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:00 PM
This should hopefully force conferences to have a uniform schedule. All play conf title games or none do. All play 9 conf games or none doby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:02 PM
Jeff Long "Ohio State earned that fourth spot."by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:09 PM
"With the championship game, Ohio St demonstrated they were a total team" - #CFBPlayoff Committee Chair @jefflongUA http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RVi25IMAAVdAT.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:15 PM
Jeff Long when asked about the lack of a Big 12 championship: "We really don't deal with hypotheticals, so they don't have that game. But again I'll go back and say Ohio Stat'es performance in a 13th game gave them a quality win against a highly ranked team that allowed them to move into that spot."
13th game. It's about OSU, not TCU. Champions. ... Hey, Big 12, I believe this is what you call a message being sent.by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:15 PM
Big 12 officials told me over summer impetus to expansion would be getting left out of playoff 2-3 years in row. This might speed up talksby Jake Trotter via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:19 PM
I think the committee just messed with Texas.by Ivan Maisel via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:23 PM
I was wrong. CFP was emotionally swayed by Ohio State. Thought it would be above 1-game statements, even in championship weekend.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:42 PM
I thought all along that how you looked at the end mattered most. Ohio State’s loss was a million year ago. Totally different team at end.by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:47 PM
JL said 1,2 and 3 were "clear-cut." and Ohio State was "clear cut" over 5 and 6.by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:49 PM
This whole process is laughable, but what's funnier is listening to everyone trying to justify it.by Desmond Howard via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:51 PM
Long: "Ohio State was decisive at No. 4. It was clear cut."by Kyle Bonagura via twitter 12/7/2014 5:54:56 PM
If you're Art Briles, do you feel as if Bob Bowlsby cost you a playoff bid by declaring co-champions instead of "one true champion" ?by Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 5:55:14 PM
Committee got it right and acknowledged H2H with Baylor-TCU. Small consolation prize for Bears.by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:55:52 PM
Jeff Long: "Ohio State was decisive at No. 4 They were voted in there clearly. Clear cut over 5 and 6."by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 5:55:54 PM