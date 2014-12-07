College Football Playoff Live Blog
Head to head does count, Art. This is America after all!by Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 5:45:57 PM
Nick Saban vs. Urban Meyer. Seriously, does it get any better than that?by Austin Ward via twitter 12/7/2014 5:45:58 PM
Urban Meyer vs. Nick Saban one more time. Yes sir!by Chris Low via twitter 12/7/2014 5:46:02 PM
There'll be a lot of hand wringing for 2 days about final decisions but after that focus will turn to 2 very very good matchups.by David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 5:46:08 PM
Baylor fans I'm watching with had louder reaction to being ahead of TCU than of being left out.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 5:46:10 PM
No surprise to see Ohio State make it. Big 12 deserves to be left out for the way it refused to name a champion.by Andrea Adelson via twitter 12/7/2014 5:46:33 PM
Think Gary Andersen will get a Christmas card from Urban this year. Anything short of massacre lat night and Buckeyes don’t get in.by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 5:46:50 PM
The @NM_News #RoseBowl :
No. 2 Oregon vs No. 3 Florida State http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RT3qQCYAAkSMo.pngby College GameDay via twitter 12/7/2014 5:46:57 PM
Hey but maybe we could get a consolation game for the first two out? You know a TCU-Baylor? Oh wait, that should've already happened...by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/7/2014 5:46:59 PM
Baylor AD Ian McCaw said last night the discussion on Big 12 conference title game should resume Monday. No doubt now.by Max Olson via twitter 12/7/2014 5:47:00 PM
Big 12 doesn’t have title game plays 9 conference games. SEC, B1G & ACC play 8 conference games + title game (9th league game)by Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 5:47:22 PM
The @NM_News #RoseBowl will feature #2 Oregon (12-1) vs 3 Florida State (13-0) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RT-8oCEAAs9lt.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 5:47:26 PM
The @Allstate #SugarBowl :
No. 1 Alabama vs No. 4 Ohio Stateby College GameDay via twitter 12/7/2014 5:47:32 PM
The clearest message to Big 12 here is to be clear: play a championship game. leave no doubt. and upgrade non-con schedule.by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 5:47:49 PM
///Big 12 quickly drafts document to appeal for a waiver to play a conference title game.by Kyle Bonagura via twitter 12/7/2014 5:47:58 PM
The CFP Selection Committee has made it clear that the B1G is better than most people think. A one-loss champ was destined for playoff.by Austin Ward via twitter 12/7/2014 5:48:33 PM
"The Big 12: No true champion" -- the CFB Playoff selection committee, probably.by Alex Scarborough via twitter 12/7/2014 5:48:55 PM
Joey makes a great point: TCU didn’t change but the resume did. Eye test didn’t matter lateby Edward Aschoff via twitter 12/7/2014 5:49:15 PM
TCU wins final game by 52, only L is by FG on road to No. 5 team - and it drops from 3 to 6 in final rankings. Hard to stomach in Ft Worth.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 5:49:17 PM
ACC/Big 12 have petitioned NCAA to deregulate rules governing champ games. Would allow B12 to have 1 w/10 teams. Ruling expected in April.by Andrea Adelson via twitter 12/7/2014 5:49:38 PM
The @Allstate #SugarBowl will feature #1 Alabama (12-1) vs #4 Ohio State (12-1) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RUjYVCIAA5yKB.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 5:49:55 PM
Does the Big 12 still get left out with a conference championship game?by Jake Trotter via twitter 12/7/2014 5:50:14 PM
You could see this coming like a big, hanging curve ball. Ohio State was going to get in if the Buckeyes won the Big Ten.by Chris Low via twitter 12/7/2014 5:50:42 PM
By the BCS formula (as well as it can be replicated), top six would be 1 FSU, 2 Bama, 3 Oregon, 4 OSU, 5 TCU, 6 Baylorby Brad Edwards via twitter 12/7/2014 5:50:53 PM
