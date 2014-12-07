College Football Playoff Live Blog
Baylor, Ohio State & TCU Resumes » http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RR91sCcAASGd2.pngby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 5:39:09 PM
Essence of final statements: Patterson - quiet confidence; Briles - scorched earth; Meyer - 59-0.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 5:39:18 PM
Jeff Long has renamed me "Heather lurking."by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:40:07 PM
Joey Galloway is nailing it. How does TCU drop below FSU cuz FSU beat GT by 2?by Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 5:40:21 PM
That’s going to stick RT @CFBHeather : Jeff Long has renamed me "Heather lurking."by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 5:40:23 PM
10 of our writers have Oregon at No. 1. 32 writers (including me) have Bama at No. 1. Five writers have FSU at No. 1.by Chantel Jennings via twitter 12/7/2014 5:40:30 PM
As a former athlete & coach, we have to KNOW that the score at the end of the game is what carries the weight! TCU is out of the top 4, period. Baylor beat TCU. Stats may be spun every way under the sun. Stop the non-sense. It must be Baylor or Ohio State in the final four!
RT @ChantelJennings : Check out all of our top four picks before the committee's is revealed: es.pn/1wMq4Bkby Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 5:40:54 PM
Why is VaTech "by far" the worst loss? They're 6-6. West Virginia is 7-5. It's worse, but not much worse.by David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 5:41:07 PM
He's getting mic'd upby Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:41:40 PM
Alabama is No. 1by Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 5:41:57 PM
Let's show the bracket, Keith.by Chris Fowler via twitter 12/7/2014 5:42:31 PM
Now the fun beginsby Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 5:42:49 PM
Hahahaha Alabama’s golf clap for being No. 1. That’s greatby Edward Aschoff via twitter 12/7/2014 5:42:54 PM
Oregon at No. 2 in @CFBPlayoff . So Tide in Sugar, Ducks in Rose.by Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 5:42:58 PM
1. Alabama 2. Oregon ...by Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:43:02 PM
