Jason, I think we'd probably be seeing an FSU-Bama championship game. Oregon would probably be left out in the cold if there were no playoff this season ...
It has absolutely nothing to do with brand or tradition. I've ripped the Buckeyes for the last several years. They've been on the big stage and flopped several times in BCS title games. But based on the bodies of work, schedule strength, etc., I think they're most deserving
12:45, Randy. But the show just began.
And I also think it's the easiest choice for the committee. It doesn't have to address the TCU/Baylor debate and gets to set precedents about schedule strength (Baylor), not playing an FCS foe and league championship games.
Mark, are we pretty certain the BCS would have Bama vs FSU? Can you imagine the consternation in Eugene if this had been last year...
Mat reading the tea leaves!
Yep....Despite the debate and controversy, it's better than leaving out either Bama or Oregon
Art Briles: "This isn't basketball. We don't get in a room and cheer. This is football." Amen
Have to hand it to Briles. Love that quote -- and he had some interesting talking points at his presser yesterday ...
Art Briles has been on fire, Josh.
Hey... who's ready to be, as my 2-year-old says, "Momma going to be MAAAAAAADDDD!"
To me, Baylor's body of work is just as good as TCU's after it beat Kansas State on Sunday. Now, head-to-head play has to come into account, and the edge now goes to the Bears. I think it's going to be moot because the committee will pick Ohio State. Of course, I could be wrong, which won't be a first.
It's going to be ugly, Ted. Two fan bases are about to be maaaaaaad.
Agree with all of that, Mark.
If Baylor and TCU get left out, Bob Bowlsby better get on the phone with BYU and Boise State (or somebody else) like yesterday.
I think it's going to be Ohio State, and I think the tie between TCU & Baylor is part of the reason why... it's an escape route.
Rece Davis says the rankings are in....
Ted, do you think that's who it SHOULD be?