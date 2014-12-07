College Football Playoff Live Blog
-
Just had to tweet this again. From last night in Waco http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RcvpgIAAAoBOD.jpgby Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 6:25:44 PM
-
-
Can we stop pretending that all regular season games count now? They only count if it's not early in the season, or if a key player isn't injured, or if someone doesn't think they should. Ohio State had the worst loss, hands down. They didn't have a significantly better resume to overcome that loss.
-
-
-
-
Jesse Palmer: “Oklahoma State would have won the Big Ten West"by Brett McMurphy via twitter 12/7/2014 6:27:11 PM
-
"To me I think Baylor should have been the 4th team" - Jesse Palmer on #CFBPlayoff http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RdI_ICMAAacn-.jpgby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 6:27:26 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FSU coach Jimbo Fisher on ESPN nowby Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 6:28:41 PM
-
-
Committee got the top 4 right. The mistake the committee made was having TCU so high last week. Ohio State doing it with third QB was huge.by Chris Low via twitter 12/7/2014 6:29:14 PM
-
-
-
-
Jimbo Fisher: Last year’s team was a "dominant team," but this year’s team is an “amazing team."by Kyle Bonagura via twitter 12/7/2014 6:30:17 PM
-
-
-
OK folks, well I've tried to post as many comments and balance them out as much as possible. I believe plenty of voices have been heard and we were happy to provide a forum for your opinions. But we're going to wrap things up now. Mark and Ted, any closing statements?
-
FSU's Jimbo Fisher: "Wherever you're ranked right now, I don't know if it matters. Every team in this playoff is going to be a great team."by Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 6:31:16 PM
-
-
-