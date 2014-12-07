College Football Playoff Live Blog
As selections near, here's Baylor coaches Art Briles and Phil Bennett and Big 12 commish Bob Bowlsby from last night http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RN8x_CUAAbCTL.jpgby Adam Rittenberg via twitter 12/7/2014 5:21:20 PM
Ohio State should be #3 in the CFP. Smoking a 10-2 Wisconsin team and holding a Heisman Canidate to 76 yds rushing is quite an accomplishment. If the Big 12 would crown an "outright" champion then they would have a shot in the CFP. Big 12 is taking a HUGE L on this one. Nobody's fault but themselves.
I think it all comes down to MINN and WVU. TCU played one bad qtr all year. OSU beat up on little sisters of the poor, before WI. BAYLOR played LSOP JV squad before one qtr against TCU. It's TCU in slot #3. Though the committee will pick OSU, cause it's a safer pick.
Remember, until CFP goes to 8 teams, the "playoff" is literally an invitational. There's no playoff without AQs to represent every P5 leagueby Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 5:23:39 PM
As we eagerly anticipate the @CFBPlayoff field, here is my take on the remarkable run FSU has made this year. espn.go.com/blog/acc/post/…by Andrea Adelson via twitter 12/7/2014 5:23:42 PM
The suspense is building...who's in?? @Joey_Galloway @ESPN_ReceDavis @davidpollack47 @KirkHerbstreit #5wide http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RO2ItIEAAlKlO.jpgby Danny Kanell via twitter 12/7/2014 5:24:59 PM
Something we all can take comfort in. At least one of Bama, Oregon or FSU won't get left out like one of those teams would have in BCS.by Chris Low via twitter 12/7/2014 5:25:25 PM
I'm just sitting in this room waiting for @jefflongUA to come in and take his seat backby Heather Dinich via twitter 12/7/2014 5:25:40 PM
ACC officials are in a hotel conference room in Charlotte awaiting the announcement while working on solidifying all bowl slots.by Andrea Adelson via twitter 12/7/2014 5:26:26 PM
Was about to look up the Coaches Poll. Then remembered Larry Scott’s wise words from yesterday: “The Coaches Poll is not serious."by Kyle Bonagura via twitter 12/7/2014 5:28:42 PM
Most bowl projections continue to have Arizona in Fiesta Bowl against Boise State, which means an additional $4 million for Pac-12.by Ted Miller via twitter 12/7/2014 5:29:46 PM
College Football Selection show is beginning. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RQD3UCIAAmFgV.jpgby Brian Bennett via twitter 12/7/2014 5:30:17 PM
Zach D, if the committee is worried about sending messages about non-conference schedules put in place years ago... well, I don't think that's what we signed up for. To me, either they watched Baylor and think they are among the nation's top four teams or they watched Baylor and they do not think they are among the nation's top four. I hope that's the defining element.
Oh my God Oh my God Oh my God.by Jared Shanker via twitter 12/7/2014 5:31:41 PM
