College Football Playoff Live Blog
Ohio State Jumps TCU For Final Spot In PlayoffVideo: Kirk Herbstreit, Danny Kanell, David Pollack, Joey Galloway and Rece Davis break down the College Football Playoff rankings and how Ohio State bumped TCU for the final spot in the playoff.
As a biased Ohio State fan, how do you think the CFP committee will treat the VT loss at this point? Will it be discounted because it happened under a different quarterback? Will it be used as evidence supporting the narrative that Ohio State has improved over the year? Will it simply be seen as a home loss to a 6-6 team? Or will it be perhaps seen as proof that the defensive line—one of the best units in the country when they are on—is sometimes scattered and not able to focus for an entire season?
I'm not sure what Baylor paid its PR firm, but it wasn't enough to stop Art Briles from going off on message board-style rants.by Matt Fortuna via twitter 12/7/2014 5:09:36 PM
Right, Brett. That would be the best thing to happen for schools like that. I think the Big 12 would need to be forced into thinking twice about its stance on expansion and championship games by being left out of the playoff like that. I don't think those things are really on the table until the Big 12 can see tangible reasons why they must be considered for the better of the conference.
My rankings: 1) Alabama, 2) Oregon, 3) Ohio State, 4) FSU, 5) Baylor 6) TCUby Tony Barnhart via twitter 12/7/2014 5:09:46 PM
Wonder if we’ll ever know if debate began at 4-4-4 for Baylor, TCU and Ohio State in CFBPSC late last night. Seems highly possible.by Joe Schad via twitter 12/7/2014 5:10:07 PM
Amazing that Stoops' decision to take a running into punter penalty is a factor in who makes the initial playoff. Odd, memorable season.by Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 5:10:16 PM
Well, Matt, if OSU would've won -- but struggled -- against Wiscy, the Barrett injury would've hurt them. That's something the executive director intimated about a week ago. The fact OSU dominated Wisconsin? I'd be surprised if the injury really factored into things anymore; Cardale Jones looked just fine.
Clear and outright Big 10 Champion makes a strong case for Ohio State. Big 12 is messy to pick TCU or Baylor. Baylor beat TCU but committee clearly likes TCU. Can't see Baylor jumping past Ohio State in any scenario. 1. Bama. 2. Oregon. 3. Florida State. 4. Ohio State.
The fans have spoken! 61% believe Ohio State should be the @DrPepper #OneFinalTeam in the CFB Playoff. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RLs3fIMAEMUyQ.pngby ESPN CollegeFootball via twitter 12/7/2014 5:11:18 PM
And how the committee weighs OSU's Virginia Tech loss -- well, that's the $10,000 question. On one hand, it came during a tough non-conference slate. (Compare that to Baylor's slate: Northwestern State, SMU, Buffalo.) But the committee also said it's looking for the four best teams, not necessarily the four most deserving. And I don't think any team has improved more since Week 2 than Ohio State.
I think you hit on the big question Matt. If they put in the top four teams in terms of how they are playing now, it's hard to imagine Ohio State on the outside looking in. For me, if TCU hadn't jumped to 3 last week, I would definitely think they are out. I guess we will see how it plays out.
Some interesting thoughts from #ACC commish John Swofford on moving from 4 to 8 teams… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B4RMAACCQAAiYMM.pngby David Hale via twitter 12/7/2014 5:12:33 PM
Bottom line on playoff: 6 incredibly deserving teams. Two teams going to be left feeling like they got screwed, and they won't be wrongby Jake Trotter via twitter 12/7/2014 5:12:48 PM
Herbstreit, Finebaum Debate Top Four TeamsVideo: Kirk Herbstreit and Paul Finebaum break down their top four teams for the College Football Playoff and explain why they don't think a Big 12 team will make the playoff.
Never, Brett. Absolutely never. Wisconsin was the Vegas favorite; heck, I even picked Wisconsin to win. Four of us six Big Ten bloggers did. Cardale Jones was a huge question mark, and Melvin Gordon was having the best season by a running back in a quarter-century. No one saw 59-0 coming ...
In what way? Would be awful for everyone in league. RT @LiamSuffolk : @TravHaneyESPN better for Stoops if TCU and Baylor get left outby Travis Haney via twitter 12/7/2014 5:15:41 PM
Yeah, there's been a great debate this season and this weekend. No matter who makes it in today, this system is working. Plus, I don't know if I've spoken to anyone who thinks Florida State is a better team than Oregon ... but you're right -- Bama-FSU likely would've been the matchup.
The best thing about the @CFBPlayoff Selection show starting in 10 minutes? It's not on Tuesday.by Austin Ward via twitter 12/7/2014 5:19:56 PM
