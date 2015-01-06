CES 2015 Live Updates: Hands on With Robots, Wearable Drones and Other Tech
Wireless headphones w built in memory for music & measure heart rate and other health data. Tiny and powerful. #CES http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6r1HqRCAAArfTn.jpgby Neal Karlinsky via twitter 1/6/2015 5:54:08 PM
At the 3D Printing marketplace @3DPUnlimited is printing furniture in one piece #CES2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6r2fMVCMAAnBjV.jpgby International CES via twitter 1/6/2015 6:01:37 PM
The primary focus at CES is of course showing off new technologies -- both those that are in development and consumer ready, however there's also a speaker's series. Ford CEO Mark Fields just delivered a keynote address kicking off the festivities. Here's what we learned:
As cars get more connected, Fields stressed that “customers own their data, we are just stewards of that data."
Ford plans to innovate ride sharing with Ford car swaps.
They want to make parking easier and are testing an app in London and another cloud-based solution in Atlanta.
Tonight Intel CEO Brian Krzanich will take the stage.
Not home? Let this weird remote controlled avatar hang out & chat w people for you. #CES2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6r3OSXCEAAjnWu.jpgby Neal Karlinsky via twitter 1/6/2015 6:08:00 PM
ICYMI: Sony showed off a new, modern Walkman last night. Let's just say it does NOT look like this. (Getty Images)
In the near half-century CES has been taking place, the forum has been used to introduced some revolutionary technology.
In 1970, the VCR made its world debut. Camcorders and CD players came along in 1981.
HDTV was unveiled in 1998. In 2001, the world was bestowed with the gift of XBOX.
In ten years from now, what do you think people will talk about most from the 2015 CES? The connected car and smart home seem to be top contenders.
@NealKarlinsky gets a Rollkers demo #CES2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6r64r5CUAAusvD.jpgby Brandon Chase via twitter 1/6/2015 6:23:30 PM
A car wash for your glasses and and jewelry at #EurekaPark #CES2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6r-WBlCMAAvUrI.jpgby International CES via twitter 1/6/2015 6:34:37 PM
@NealKarlinsky getting #belty with it! Self adjusts as you sit!!! #CES2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6sBgqsCYAAVJY_.jpgby Brandon Chase via twitter 1/6/2015 6:48:50 PM
Your future car may be so smart that it can give you discounts, locate a Dunkin Donuts and even help you book a hotel. Check out more on Ford's plan for the connected car here.
Motorized belt that tightens/loosens as you eat, sit, etc. #CES2015 #anaconda http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6sGY3ACIAAB2Fb.jpgby Neal Karlinsky via twitter 1/6/2015 7:09:41 PM
Having my brain waves read by device called Muse to tell me how to keep calm at #CES2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6sHDIZCAAA1qeU.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 1/6/2015 7:12:42 PM
With more than 3,500 exhibitors, checking out the tech bonanza that is CES can be a little daunting. Here’s how it’s divided:
CES Tech East (Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center, Westgate and Renaissance) is where tech fanatics will find auto electronics, audio and wireless devices.
CES Tech West (Sands Expo, The Venetian, The Palazzo, Wynn Las Vegas and
Encore at Wynn) is where all of the health/lifestyle and Internet of Things devices are on display.
Hands free tablet holder from @nbryte #EurekaPark #CES2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6sJWd1CIAAZHTD.jpgby International CES via twitter 1/6/2015 7:29:05 PM
Intel will be showing off this insanely awesome spider dress at CES, which has a built-in self defense system. The dress was designed by Anouk Wipprecht and uses Intel's Edison chip.
The Bocco kids' robot at #CES2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6sLpYgCQAA4oGa.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 1/6/2015 7:35:30 PM
Bocco lets users send a message to loved ones at home, which will be delivered by the robot. They can then talk back and the robot will send a reply. Another feature: Attach a sensor and it can notify someone when a loved one is home, perfect for working parents whose children go home alone after school.
by Alyssa Newcomb via YouTube 1/6/2015 7:41:08 PM
@NealKarlinsky and the very cool, wearable selfie shooting drone! #Nixie #CES2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6sODa8CcAAFeT7.jpgby Brandon Chase via twitter 1/6/2015 7:43:22 PM
Nixie, the wearable drone, was the grand prize winner of Intel's "Make It Wearable" contest in November. Check out more on it here and see the other top entries.
ICYMI: Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai had a few things on his mind regarding the unprecedented Sony Hack. Here's more on what he had to say at CES.
goTenna is a device to use your phone sort of like a walkie talkie with another user when you have no cell service http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B6sY1YTCYAEkQAX.jpgby Alex Stone via twitter 1/6/2015 8:34:10 PM
