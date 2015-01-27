Blizzard 2015 Northeast Digs Out: Live Updates
Airlines canceled flights, mass transit systems planned to shut down from New York City to Boston, and roads were ordered closed to all traffic in all or parts of five states as a massive blizzard was expected to engulf the Northeast. Follow the progress of the storm here.
-
-
-
ABC News' Tom Llamas describes the growing storm in Yaphank, Long Island:
.@TomLlamasABC on Long Island: "The gusts are incredibly strong" - WATCH: https://t.co/aZLcAHtYns #blizzardof2015— ABC News Weather (@abcnewswx) January 27, 2015
-
-
#LGA staff work around-the-clock to clear runways & taxiways. http://t.co/xscBgBCUnu @ny_njairports #BlizzardOf2015 pic.twitter.com/q1aOvGR9Bc— Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) January 27, 2015
-
-
-
-
-
Skiing in Lower Manhattan #blizzardof2015 #NYC @GMA @Ginger_Zee @LeeGoldbergABC7 @Evansweather http://t.co/uwRoCtsQC0
-
-
-
-
-
An eerily empty Penn Station as service is shutdown due to #Blizzard2015 http://t.co/fOyp2r6YAj
-
12:35a: Heavy snow with 1/4 mile visibility now being reported in Central Park with gusty winds. 5.5" snow total so far.
-
-
Travel shuts down as blizzard slams the Northeast http://t.co/OPtYmt1sOn http://t.co/LqMVFQ9eAB
-
Be advised, while service is suspended, patrol trains & other work trains continue to operate; 3rd rail remains energized throughout system.
-
Blizzard warning canceled for Orange, Western Passaic, and Putnam, and converted to winter storm warning.
-
-
-
Eerily quiet Central Park #blizzardof2015 http://t.co/9TCw4akfWb
-
Extremely heavy snow falling at the NWS NY office under classic heavy snow band. Yellows/oranges very heavy snow: http://t.co/V27GFfYpmS
-
Long Island Expressway http://t.co/B4AQ4DEbFw
-
Heaviest snow band in eastern Long Island through eastern and central Connecticut & Massachusetts: http://t.co/4ZX6S94mKz
-
Blizzard 2015: A yeti was seen prowling the streets near Boston Monday night: http://t.co/hWQARKABi0 http://t.co/GpbZsNcO5l
-
-
-
-
NY teen dead following sledding accident, police said http://t.co/qDMk2X5moq
-
What does the storm look like in your area? Tweet us your best #blizzardof2015 photos and videos. http://t.co/ejHHDE6u5B
-
RRD: All Regional Rail Lines will operate a Saturday schedule today. Cynwyd trains will not operate. Details http://t.co/lNigiS46dX
-
-
Snowfall totals have reached up to 17 inches so far in Plymouth, Massachusetts, with 15 inches reported in Islip, New York. But snowfall totals so far in Boston (8 inches), New York (7 inches) and Philadelphia (2 inches) have come up far short from some estimates that called for more than two feet of snow.
-
-
According to the National Weather Service, the storm will be departing quicker than expected, resulting in significantly less snowfall than some forecasters predicted."The science of forecasting storms, while continually improving, still can be subject to error, especially if we're on the edge of the heavy precipitation shield. Efforts, including research, are already underway to more easily communicate that forecast uncertainty," the National Weather Service wrote.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
All Port Authority Bridges and Tunnels have reopened.
-
A dog enjoys a snow day. (Credit: Sarah Booz)by Sarah Booz via Instagram edited by Alyssa Newcomb 1/27/2015 1:20:14 PM
-
#wcvb crew captures snow drifts in Sandwich on #capecod #Blizzard2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B8WpDG5CIAALxeZ.jpgby Erika Tarantal via twitter 1/27/2015 1:31:08 PM
-
Perhaps the wildest mystery to come from this storm: The Boston Yeti. More on this mysterious creature (including photos) here.
-
From ABC News' Ginger Zee: "I walked to work! 7" so far in Manhattan! A few more to go. So proud of my weather team. We were conservative on numbers here & southwest. Heaviest snow LI to CT, MA! 15" & counting."by ginger_zee via Instagram edited by Alyssa Newcomb 1/27/2015 1:37:02 PM
-
A look at the flooding in Marshfield, Massachusetts. Robin Dunn said she walked to her friends’ homes to see if they were damage. She reported everything was in fair condition “for the most part” and that they just lost power.
(Credit: Robin Dunn/Marshfield/Brant Rock Weather Watch on Facebook)
-
Now that is a snowdrift! My poor little car! We still have 12 hours of snow to go. #blizzard #blizzardof2015 #snow #whiteout #shovel #travelbanby Tim via Instagram 1/27/2015 1:52:08 PM
-
-
Subways beginning gradual restoration of service at 9AM; will operate on a Sunday schedule by 12PM noon. Updates: alert.mta.infoby NYCT Subway via twitter 1/27/2015 2:05:58 PM
-
How adorable is this dog playing in the snow? (Courtesy: Robert Draper)by Robert Draper™ via Instagram edited by Alyssa Newcomb 1/27/2015 2:07:40 PM
-
The travel ban in New York City has been lifted and the city is slowly coming back to life. In case you missed it overnight, check out these incredible photos of the city's iconic Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station completely deserted.
-
View from my house looking out to Ocean St by the #brantrock esplanade in #marshfield. #flooding #blizzard #blizzardof2015by Jeff Dillow via Instagram 1/27/2015 2:31:33 PM
-