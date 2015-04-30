"Avengers: Age of Ultron" Marathon: LIVE UPDATES
ABC News is liveblogging the 30-hour Marvel marathon leading up to the premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron."
7/11. Woof. #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 2:50:53 PM
Some kids just showed up to see a movie... Must be a field trip or something... Weird not seeing only #MarvelMovieMarathon peopsby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 2:51:53 PM
Cant believe @TheRealRothman is still doing this 30 hour #MarvelMovieMarathon...hang in there bud!by MannyToro via twitter retweeted by TheRealRothman 4/30/2015 2:54:21 PM
This is definitely the home stretch 4 movies to go... Been here 17 hrs #eighthselfie #MarvelMovieMarathon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD2R1NpWgAAoVC3.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 2:56:43 PM
Thor 2 next! #MarvelMovieMarathon we are hanging in there!by Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 3:04:56 PM
#fifthsnack look @lesleymesser @skimm @AlyssaNewcomb - both @bencandea and I are having fruit #MarvelMovieMarathon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD2ZGrpUkAEGXYw.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 3:28:31 PM
Thor 2 is the only other movie I haven't seen before. #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 3:37:25 PM
When I think elves I admittingly don't think spaceships.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 3:51:31 PM
Wait why is padme back in naboo? Where am I?by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 3:54:54 PM
Loosely using the term "functioning" twitter.com/donatobomb/sta…by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 4:31:49 PM
"Your brother's not coming, is he?" "Loki is dead." "Oh thank god." Awksby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 4:42:24 PM
8/11 #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:00:09 PM
Loudest applause of the second Thor was when the crowd found out Loki, the villain, was still alive... Tom Hiddleston can do no wrongby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 5:02:15 PM
Yesss @lesleymesser and @GSBrownABC brough PB&J sandwiches... Best movie lunch ever http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD2u1gdWYAEeElq.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 5:03:25 PM
Three to go!! #ninthselfie #soclose #MarvelMovieMarathon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD2vJ2wWMAAJwyx.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 5:04:51 PM
by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:13:47 PM
These fans came ready to go... Guardians of the Galaxy up at 4pm after Cap the Winter Soldier #MarvelMovieMarathon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD2x9I3WAAI-Pm8.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 5:17:07 PM
I've been up for more than 24 hours at this point. There's 3 movies left.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:40:46 PM
So close yet so far... Captain America the Winter Soldier up next!! 3 more... #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 5:42:04 PM
"My brain can't process anymore" - @bencandea #MarvelMovieMarathon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD24MjXWIAAD9Gd.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 5:44:20 PM
ON YOUR LEFT ps winter solider has started #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:47:40 PM
Scarlett Johansson getting big cheers for everything at this point.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:57:23 PM
Winter Soldier is my favorite movie of the last two days, until vin diesel as a talking tree shows up.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 6:03:23 PM
Because, let's be real, what's better than talking trees and raccoons?by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 6:04:48 PM
The bad cops all wearing sunglasses is pretty hilarious at this point.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 6:18:40 PM
We've made it to Twitter! It took 9 movies.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 6:37:42 PM
The computer talks! It's Swiss!by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 6:49:15 PM
Pretty sure the winter solider is the only villain to have gotten cheers so far.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 7:03:32 PM
Not gonna lie.... Def zoned out a bit on Winter Soldier... But lots of booing for Hydra throughout #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 7:28:07 PM
9/11 #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 7:54:33 PM
2 more left!! We just watched 9 movies back to back.. Think I aged 10 years in the past 2 days #MarvelMovieMarathon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD3WxlgUUAAR8Bi.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 7:57:56 PM
2 to go... Guardians of the Galaxy next! #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 8:33:37 PM
YES TO TALKING TREES AND RACCOONSby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 8:35:20 PM
"I am Groot" bring it #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 8:46:13 PM
I really enjoy this movieby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 8:47:41 PM
Other insights: snap peas are pretty good. twitter.com/alyssanewcomb/…by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 8:57:13 PM
"The only matter I don't take seriously is you" Thanos laying down the smack on Ronan #MarvelMovieMarathon #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 9:00:05 PM
"Oh I was just kidding about the leg."by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 9:04:38 PM
"Nothing goes over my head. My reflexes are too fast. I'd catch it."by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 9:05:20 PM
"I AM NOT A PRINCESS!"by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 9:10:52 PM
"A great hero, named Kevin Bacon..."by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 9:18:01 PM
29 hours no sleep makes ya a tad punchy #MarvelMovieMarathon twitter.com/fuegote/status…by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 9:21:52 PM
I mean really. How do you not love a conversation between a tree that says four words and a raccoon?by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 9:36:50 PM
"This dumb tree, he is my friend."by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 9:54:30 PM
10/11 #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 10:16:20 PM
It's here... 10 down, 1 to go... Only movie left is #AvengersAgeOfUltron #MarvelMovieMarathon yesss!by Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 10:16:46 PM
Omg it's almost time... We made it through 10 straight movies and it's about time for Ultron!! #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 10:23:23 PM
Trivia makes the crowd go wildby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 10:54:32 PM
It's about time... Being told we need to put our phones away... #AvengersAgeOfUltron #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 10:57:08 PM
And so the #MarvelMovieMarathon is about to come to an end. #nosleeptillultronby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 10:57:16 PM
Well we made it 11/11 #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 5/1/2015 1:40:43 AM
We did it 11 movies... 28 hours... Crazy #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 5/1/2015 1:46:27 AM