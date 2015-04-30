"Avengers: Age of Ultron" Marathon: LIVE UPDATES
ABC News is liveblogging the 30-hour Marvel marathon leading up to the premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron."
-
"I’ve got bigger problems in the southwest region to deal with." Nick Fury... Assume he's talking about Thor's hammer #HiddenEggby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 3:52:41 AM
-
We lost some it seems. People in front of us are dozing.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 4:08:08 AM
-
The cheering at the Easter eggs (captain america's shield, coulson going to New Mexico) is too funny.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 4:12:52 AM
-
I want all of Sam Rockwell's suits in iron man 2.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 4:19:38 AM
-
"Get your own roof." #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 4:42:22 AM
-
3 down... 7 to go... Starting to feel it a bit #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 4:44:16 AM
-
3/11 #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 4:47:20 AM
-
It's 1 am just finished Iron Man 2... Getting a little sluggish #fourthselfie #MarvelMovieMarathon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD0GzGnUMAAiJq9.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 4:49:17 AM
-
. @ryanjnoonan lol I said I was feeling it a bit... 3 down 8 to go!! #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 4:50:15 AM
-
Thor is next!by Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 4:56:23 AM
-
Bring a salad and we aka I woll eat it. twitter.com/lesleymesser/s…by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:08:07 AM
-
by Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 5:11:12 AM
-
Nah too busy power producer. twitter.com/chrisnwcvbtv/s…by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:12:10 AM
-
Time for Thor. And sour patch kids.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:14:08 AM
-
Starting to see the first victims of the night... A few stragglers sleeping on the couches outside the theater #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 5:15:20 AM
-
Tom Hiddleston hasn't said a word and everybody keeps cracking up when he makes a face. He's great. #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:18:26 AM
-
Tom Hiddleston is the best... That's all #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 5:18:28 AM
-
Stringer Bell!by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:20:44 AM
-
It's like they're fighting a frozen rancor.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:31:08 AM
-
What's with the heavy coats in New Mexico?by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:41:09 AM
-
Another! **Chucks popcorn on the ground, pretends to swing hammer**by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:47:54 AM
-
Four movies in and we've gotten from MySpace to Facebookby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 5:48:26 AM
-
Loki. Schemer.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 6:08:52 AM
-
Does Loki have only one earth costume? Or does he just really like scarves?by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 6:10:14 AM
-
"Do not mistake my appetite for apathy!"by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 6:21:08 AM
-
Cheers a bit quieter at 2:33 a.m.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 6:33:54 AM
-
Think people are starting to enjoy the Odinsleep as we near 3 am #MarvelMovieMarathon @bencandeaby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 6:48:57 AM
-
4/11 #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 6:50:45 AM
-
The lobby at AMC at 3 am #respect #MarvelMovieMarathon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD0jaPJVIAIq5nD.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 6:54:16 AM
-
3 am starting to feel like this guy behind me #MarvelMovieMarathon #fifthselfie http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD0lNshWYAAYAhc.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 7:02:08 AM
-
Probably buying a case of red bull and getting it delivered here later #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 7:17:41 AM
-
Captain America is next! No sleep for us. #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 7:18:08 AM
-
by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 7:24:14 AM
-
Agent Carter gets huge cheers before and after decking a giyby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 7:34:05 AM
-
This seems like a good time to say I own the LEGO Marvel video game. In related news, I turned 27 a few days ago.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 7:38:11 AM
-
Watching Hugo Weaving(Red Skull) in Captain America and can't help but picture him fighting Keanu Reeves in the Matrix #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 8:01:38 AM
-
Why do WWII soldiers have tomatoes to throw at captain America?by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 8:04:37 AM
-
Theater quieter at 4 am... Chris Evans still drawing a loud applause as he battles Hydra #MarvelMovieMarathonby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 8:04:58 AM
-
Captain America #1 from 1941 #MarvelMovieMarathon http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CD01E9VVIAAvpiz.jpgby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 8:11:29 AM
-
The one liners in these movies really good.by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 8:17:48 AM
-
"What happened to you?" "I joined the Army."by Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 8:18:11 AM
-
"I thought you were dead" Captain America... "I thought you were smaller" Bucky Barnesby Michael Rothman via twitter 4/30/2015 8:18:35 AM
-
There's just people sleeping everywhere #MarvelMovieMarathonby Ben Candea via twitter 4/30/2015 8:34:23 AM
-
-