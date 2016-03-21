Apple's March iPhone Event: Live Updates
Apple is expected to announced a new iPhone, other updates at its event in Cupertino, California.
-
-
While Apple's is keeping today's agenda under wraps, many people are expecting to see a new 4-inch iPhone boasting some of the internal improvements from Apple's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s. The rumored new device would be about the same size as an iPhone 5s but would pack a faster processor, photo and video upgrades and Apple Pay capability, according to reports.
-
-
-
Apple will be live streaming the event here at 1 p.m. ET. To watch, you'll need the Safari browser on OS X (10.8.5 and above) and on mobile, iOS 7 or above. The stream will also be available for Windows 10 users who watch in the Edge browser.
-
-
-
I'm told there will be no live musical act performing at #Apple event. A sign that "meh" day expected? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CeFjw5qUUAED3xB.jpgby Neal Karlinsky via twitter 3/21/2016 4:59:35 PM
-
-
-
-
-
"We need to decide as a nation how much power the government should have over our data and over our privacy. I have been humbled and deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from Americans across the country from all walks of life," he said, adding the company never expected to be "at odds with our own government."
“This is an issue that impacts all of us and we will not shrink from this responsibility,” Cook said before throwing to an environmental announcement.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Apple is launching CareKit today. It's a framework for developers to build apps and "empower people to take a more active role in their care." The first app being released today is for Parkinson's. Six hospitals will start using it right away with their patients, Williams says.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEW iPhone same as the old iPhone... smaller. Four inches. The iPhone SE. But faster chips, better cameras etc. Still looks like iPhone 5.by Neal Karlinsky via twitter 3/21/2016 5:40:47 PM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
That’s a wrap! To summarize, here are the main points from today’s event:
Apple is releasing a 4inch iPhone SE. It starts at $399. Pre-orders begin on March 24 and the phone will be available on March 31.
Apple is releasing a smaller new iPad Pro. Measuring 9.7-inches, the device is just as powerful as the larger iPad Pro released last year but is designed to appeal to people who prefer a smaller tablet.
Apple’s iOS 9.3 is ready to download – it includes new features such as night shift and better protection for the Notes app.
New Apple TV updates are ready and support more Siri interaction, dictation.
Apple’s ResearchKit is making strides in medical research with studies on Parkinson’s, autism, and other conditions.
Apple announced a new environmental initiative called Renew, which allows people to easily recycle their old devices.