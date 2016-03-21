

That’s a wrap! To summarize, here are the main points from today’s event:



Apple is releasing a 4inch iPhone SE. It starts at $399. Pre-orders begin on March 24 and the phone will be available on March 31.



Apple is releasing a smaller new iPad Pro. Measuring 9.7-inches, the device is just as powerful as the larger iPad Pro released last year but is designed to appeal to people who prefer a smaller tablet.



Apple’s iOS 9.3 is ready to download – it includes new features such as night shift and better protection for the Notes app.



New Apple TV updates are ready and support more Siri interaction, dictation.



Apple’s ResearchKit is making strides in medical research with studies on Parkinson’s, autism, and other conditions.



Apple announced a new environmental initiative called Renew, which allows people to easily recycle their old devices.