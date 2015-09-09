Today's event is one year to the day Apple unveiled the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus along with giving the world the first look at the Apple Watch. What's in store for today? We'll find out when the event kicks off from San Francisco in five minutes.
Here we go! Tim Cook is on stage.
"We are really firing on all cylinders and we are about to make some monster announcements across several of our product lines," Tim says. First up: Apple Watch
There are already more than 10,000 Apple Watch apps in the app store -- Apple says with native apps, developers can build richer experiences for the watch. For starters, Facebook Messenger is coming to the Apple Watch.
Apple wants to make a point that the Apple Watch has huge health care potential. With watchOS2, you can now have your vitals taken via the Apple Watch thanks to Airstrip. This information can be then sent to doctors via a HIPAA compliant message.
While at the Hermes store grabbing a new Birkin bag, fashionistas can now also pick up a special Apple Watch/Hermes collaboration.
watchOS2 is available September 16
Introducing the iPad Pro - Tim says it's the "most capable and powerful" iPad Apple has ever created. Phil Schiller is now taking the stage to give more details.
The bigger iPad Pro comes with a full-size software keyboard - you can type, even turn the keyboard into a piano. The screen is 12.9 inches on the diagonal.
The new A9 chip in the iPad Pro is 1.8 times faster than the previous giving the tablet super-powered desktop performance.
We're now watching a video to learn about the brand new APPLE PENCIL. Yep, the iPad Pro is getting a stylus.
Surprise! Apple is bringing a Microsoft CEO onstage to talk about productivity. We're now seeing a Microsoft Office demo on the new iPad Pro.
This may be your most expensive pencil ever -- the Apple Pencil is retailing for $99.
Launching today, the IPad Mini 4 has the power and performance of the iPad Air 2 .It will start at $399.
Tim Cook is back now to talk about what's new with Apple TV.
"The future of TV is apps," Cook said. "When we experience TV in this way through an app, you realize just how much better it can be." Search for what you want, watch it when you want and interact with it in new ways.
You can now talk to Siri as part of the new Apple TV experience. And suddenly that cryptic invitation teasing, "Hey Siri, give us a hint" all makes sense.
Siri can search across multiple apps to give you all of your viewing options on a single screen.
Ask: "Show that Modern Family episode with Edward Norton" and Siri can take you there.
You can multitask during a movie by asking Siri sports scores or weather. The information is displayed at the bottom of the TV screen.
Introducing tvOS - a platform making it even easier to create apps for the Apple TV.
Touch + Siri + Great Content + Apps = the New Apple TV summed up
And now...onto the iPhone news!
Introducing....the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus
At first glance, both new phones look a lot like the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus -- but it's what's inside that is changing. Cook called them the "most advanced" smartphones in the world.