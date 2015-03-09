"It's not just with you, it's on you," Tim Cook said. "We designed Apple Watch to appeal to a whole variety of people with different tastes and different preferences."
It's not just a pretty face: "The Apple Watch is the most advanced time piece ever created."
Tim Cook is pointing out all of the little details each user can add to their watch face, including a world clock and meeting reminders.
You can receive calls on the watch -- "I've been wanting to do this since I was 5 years old," Tim Cook said, laughing.
Pressing the side button will bring up your friends -- letting you connect with your friends, watch to watch. We saw a bit of this last year when Cook first showed the watch off. You can draw sketches for friends and even send someone your heartbeat.
Supermodel/Philanthropist extraordinaire Christy Turlington Burns has been checking out the Apple Watch. She even took it through a spin in a half marathon. We're now seeing a video of her experience.
Christy Turlington Burns is getting ready for her next marathon and plans to use it to shave some minutes off her time. She wants to finish in under four hours. You can follow her training on Apple.com.
Siri is also on the Apple Watch. You can tell her things such as "remind me to pack my umbrella when I get home."
You can use your Apple Watch to get through security at the airport. No more digging for that boarding pass or pulling it up on your phone. It's all there on your wrist.
When you're near a participating hotel, you can bypass the front desk and go straight to your room. Your Apple Watch is seriously your room key.
Never be locked out again. Alarm.com has an app that lets Apple Watch wearers open their garage door from their watch and watch a live feed of it.
The Apple Watch Sport has cases made from pure aluminum and comes in two color options: silver or space gray. Apple said the metal used is 60 percent stronger than standard alloys but just as light.
Apple Watch Sport [aluminum] costs $349 for the small version, $399 for larger model.
We're now learning about the Apple Watch. Expect stainless steel cases in traditional and space black finishes.
The Apple Watch starts at $549 for the smaller version and goes as high as $1,049 depending on the watch band. The larger version starts at $599.
The new status symbol: There will be limited quantities of the new Apple Watch Edition. It starts at $10,000 and will be in select stores.
The Apple Watch will be available on April 24 in most countries. Pre-orders start on April 10. Customers will also be able to visit an Apple store that day to check out a watch in person.
The countries getting the Apple Watch first on April 24: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, UK, US
And - that's a wrap! To recap everything we learned today:
•Apple is releasing its thinnest and lightest MacBook ever. It will ship April 10.
•The MacBook Air is getting a performance boost. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display now inclues a Force Touch trackpad. Both updates are available today.
•Apple TV is now being slashed to $69.
•Apple Watch: Lots of goodies here, but the key takeaway is pre-orders for the wearable start April 10 and it will be on some customers’ wrists beginning April 24.