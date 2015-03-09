Apple Watch Event: Live Updates
Apple holds an event in San Francisco to announce details of its new wearable.
Got some extra rest for today's event. Slept in 'til 4:30.by Tim Cook via twitter 3/9/2015 4:21:23 PM
Obligatory Apple press badge shot. New look to the normally colored badges. What does it mean?!? (I'm. Not. Serious.) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B_qxmLNU0AE1HCT.jpgby Neal Karlinsky via twitter 3/9/2015 4:25:52 PM
Apple is the most valuable company in the world with a loyal base of followers -- but here's why everyone may win with Apple's entry into the smartwatch market.
Apple stores may be a gold mine for the company -- but soon they'll hold actual gold. The luxury edition of the Apple Watch boasts a watch case crafted with 18-karat gold. I'm eager to find out how much it will cost. We know the entry level Apple Watch (sans gold) starts at $349.
ABC News' David Muir got the first look at the Apple Watch after Tim Cook showed it off last September. Check out that moment here.
Very rare sighting. #Apple design guru, closest living tie to the Steve Jobs magic-- Jony Ive. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/B_q4mDHUgAAn6cA.jpgby Neal Karlinsky via twitter 3/9/2015 4:51:12 PM
Getting psyched backstage listening to I Lived by @OneRepublic.by Tim Cook via twitter 3/9/2015 4:53:08 PM
#AppleWatch event beginning. Spotted Al Gore, Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs in front row.by Neal Karlinsky via twitter 3/9/2015 5:03:09 PM
"Today we are proud to announce research kit." The software framework lets researchers easier create apps and turns the iPhone + Health Kit into "powerful diagnostic tools," Williams said.
So far there are five apps targeted at some of the world's most serious diseases. For instance, mPower is an app that lets anyone with an iPhone contribute to Parkinson's research. A quick tapping test can evaluate hand tremors. You can also say "Aaahhh" into the microphone and the processor can detect vocal variations. You can also stick your iPhone in your pocket and take a walking test. The gyroscope and accelerometer can measure your gait.
And... a new connector. "USB-C" on the new Macbook. Just when you thought you had all the cables you needed for your gadgets...by Neal Karlinsky via twitter 3/9/2015 5:47:48 PM
