"Today we are proud to announce research kit." The software framework lets researchers easier create apps and turns the iPhone + Health Kit into "powerful diagnostic tools," Williams said.



So far there are five apps targeted at some of the world's most serious diseases. For instance, mPower is an app that lets anyone with an iPhone contribute to Parkinson's research. A quick tapping test can evaluate hand tremors. You can also say "Aaahhh" into the microphone and the processor can detect vocal variations. You can also stick your iPhone in your pocket and take a walking test. The gyroscope and accelerometer can measure your gait.