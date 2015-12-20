What Keeps Presidential Candidates Working Hard for New Hampshire

ABC's PAOLA CHAVEZ: Despite the hard work involved with campaigning in a critical state, all three candidates can agree that they’re attracted to the Granite State for reasons other than those early votes.

Democratic hopeful Martin O’Malley joked with a crowd in Manchester, that what he loves most about New Hampshirites is their honesty. “People sometimes say to me -- I know it’s shocking here in New Hampshire that people can actually walk up to a presidential candidate and tell them exactly what’s on their mind. But that’s what you do isn’t it,” O’Malley said at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner on Nov.29.

When filing for the New Hampshire primary, Hillary Clinton admitted her husband may have another love – New Hampshire. “I don’t think I could keep him away,” Clinton joked. “I think he really loves coming to New Hampshire as some of you know.”