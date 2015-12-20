ABC News Third Democratic Debate
“World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir and Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz moderate the first and only Democratic presidential candidate debate in New Hampshire. Coverage starts at 8 p.m. EST.
What Keeps Presidential Candidates Working Hard for New Hampshire
ABC's PAOLA CHAVEZ: Despite the hard work involved with campaigning in a critical state, all three candidates can agree that they’re attracted to the Granite State for reasons other than those early votes.
Democratic hopeful Martin O’Malley joked with a crowd in Manchester, that what he loves most about New Hampshirites is their honesty. “People sometimes say to me -- I know it’s shocking here in New Hampshire that people can actually walk up to a presidential candidate and tell them exactly what’s on their mind. But that’s what you do isn’t it,” O’Malley said at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner on Nov.29.
When filing for the New Hampshire primary, Hillary Clinton admitted her husband may have another love – New Hampshire. “I don’t think I could keep him away,” Clinton joked. “I think he really loves coming to New Hampshire as some of you know.”As for the leading candidate in the latest New Hampshire polls, Bernie Sanders, the state touches a soft spot. “Somebody asked us, tell us what so far has been the most interesting revelatory moment in New Hampshire and I thought about it, a moment,” Sanders reflected to a sold out crowd in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Sept. 25. “And then it occurred to me was literally the day or the second day after we announced, we went to the south church in Portsmouth and we had about 750 people there and we walked in there and we said, 'Woah, something is happening.'”
DWS to @AliciaMenendez as #demdebate is set to start: "infighting to any degree is never helpful."
And here we go!!! #DemDebate
Clinton, in opening statement: "We have a distinct difference between those of us on stage tonight and all of our Republican counterparts."
Martin O'Malley goes straight to homeland security and his fav line "new leadership"
"fascist please of billionaires with big mouths," says O'Malley.
-
Sen Sanders: "I am running for Pres, because it is too late for establish politics and establish economics"
no mention of data breach in opening statements
Sanders kept to his talking points during his opening remarks. No mention (from any candidate) of data breach.
-
no mention of data breach in Sanders opening statement
.@BernieSanders does not apologize right away but goes straight to blaming DNC for breaches
Sanders: "The DNC vendor screwed up.... our staff did the wrong thing."
.@BernieSanders says the DNC vendor "screwed up."
Sanders says DNC engaged in "an egregious act" in shutting off access to data.
Sanders is filibustering ??
Sanders on data breach: "This is a problem, I recognize it as a problem," but says what DNC did in response was "egregious"
Sanders: "Yes, I apologize."
Sanders apologizes to Hillary Clinton for data breach. "Yes, I apologize," he tells @DavidMuir
Sanders (curtly) apologizes to Clinton and supporters - promises to fire any other staffers that misbehave
Clinton: "we were distressed when we learned of" the data breach. And she accepts Sanders apology
Clinton accepts Sanders' apology. "We should move on, because I don't think the American people are all that interested in this," she says
O'Malley: "We're listening to the bickering," he says after jumping in to talk about data breach.
Next question, re ISIS and domestic terrorism, goes to Clinton
Gov O'Malley aggressively takes time .. does not wait for question
HRC: "Arming more people, to do what? – I think is not the appropriate response to terrorism"
Clinton tells Sanders to "join the Democrats" - he doesnt count as a Dem?
Clinton about O'Malley & gun control: "I applaud his record in Maryland, I just hope he wouldn't misrepresent mine"
Where the Democratic Presidential Candidates Stand in the Fight Against ISIS
Martha Raddatz.
Clinton to Sanders: "You voted for regime change in Libya."
Line that needs fact-checking: Clinton's remark that ISIS is showing videos of Trump insulting Muslims in order to recruit radical jihadists
O'Malley buts in: "Can I offer a different generation's perspective on this?"
O'Malley: "We shouldn't be the ones declaring, Assad must go."
-
David Muir: "Should corporate America love Hillary Clinton?" // Clinton: "Everybody should!"
will corporate America love President Sanders? "No, I think they won't."
Muir: "Will corporate America love a Bernie Sanders?" // Sanders: "No, they won't"
Sanders - "now this is getting to be fun!"
"I am probably still going to pick the flowers and the china," Hillary Clinton says
HRC gets in the only Star Wars reference of the night. "May the force be with you."
"Thank you, goodnight, and let the force be with you," -- @HillaryClinton 's final line at the #DemDebate
Per @jmpalmieri , this was an un-planned, impromptu decision by Clinton to close out her statement this way