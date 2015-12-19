It’s Crowded in the Granite State

ABC's MICHAEL FALCONE: The main event may be tonight’s Democratic presidential debate, but as the three candidates who will share the stage are quietly preparing today, it’s the Republicans who are making some noise.

New Hampshire is abuzz with political activity -- and you can almost feel in the brisk morning air (the high temperature is not expected to crack 39 degrees) that the first-in-the-nation primary is drawing near. No one knows that more than Jeb Bush, who is struggling to claw his way back in the polls. The former Florida governor is holding a marathon day of events -- four town halls in all -- around the state. He was actually slated for five, but cancelled one in Dover due to the funeral for a U.S. service member being held nearby.

Bush has company: He is joined in the Granite State by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who is kicking off a multi-day bus tour and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham who has a busy day of events with his good friend, Sen. John McCain, in tow. Graham and McCain were spotted Friday night enjoying a meal together and greeting diners at a popular downtown Manchester eatery. With the holidays right around the corner, the rest of the Republican field isn’t taking the weekend off either. Donald Trump, Ben Carson and Carly Fiorina are campaigning in Iowa. Ted Cruz is stumping in Georgia and Alabama; Marco Rubio in South Carolina; and Mike Huckabee in North and South Carolina.