2017 Golden Globe Awards: LIVE Updates

And the winner is ... LA LA Land
Fourth of the night thus far for LA LA Land!
Meanwhile, backstage, Viola Davis is gushing about her love for her husband, whom she said will put her Golden Globe in their home office: "I don't know what I did to deserve him... I just know that it worked! I just know that it's a great friendship. I know when I'm down, he's up and when he's down, I'm up so we can throw each other a rope. ...But I think probably respect. Respect on the greatest level, and wanting the best for him and him wanting the best for me."
And the winner is ... Zootopia
Globes paying tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds right now with montage of all their great work
Star Wars, When Harry Met Sally, Singing in the Rain and more shown here, while Carrie and Debbie sing in the background.
And the winner is ... Elle
And the winner is ... Tom Hiddleston
Night Manager really surprising tonight!!
And the winner is ... Claire Foy
And the winner is ... The Crown
Meryl Streep about to accept her Cecil B. DeMille Award
"I love you all, you'll have to forgive me I've lost my voice," Meryl
"You and all of us in this room belong to the most vilified segments in America right now," Streep. "What is Hollywood anyway, just a bunch of people from diff places."
She is going over all the great actors and actresses in the room and where they are from. "Ryan Gosling, like all the nicest people is Canadian."
"If you kick em all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."
It kind of broke my heart - Meryl said of a disabled reporter getting heckled during the election. "It kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing."
When you use power to bully others, we all lose - Meryl
Now onto the press, why we need them to hold our leaders accountable.
"We are going to need them going forward," she said of journalists to "safe guard the truths."
"As my friend, the dera departed Princess Leia said to me once, 'Take your broken heart, make it into art.'"
And the winner is Donald Glover
And the winner is ... Emma Stone
And the winner is ... LA LA Land
And the winner is Casey Affleck.
And the winner is ... Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Rocky and Apollo Creed just took the stage!
"I can't believe it's been 40 years since 'Rocky," - Carl Weathers. "And I can't believe I let you win the fight since I wrote the screenplay" Stallone
And the winner is Moonlight
Thank you so much for joining us for the Golden Globes tonight!