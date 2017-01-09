2017 Golden Globe Awards: LIVE Updates - Live Blogs & Updates - ABCNews

2017 Golden Globe Awards: LIVE Updates

It's the 2017 Golden Globe Awards and get ready for the craziest night in Awards Season. Jimmy Fallon is hosting and the show starts at 8 p.m. EST, but before that, hit the red carpet at 7 p.m. for updates on all the fashion and fun before the actual show.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
 
 