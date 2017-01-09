2017 Golden Globe Awards: LIVE Updates
It's the 2017 Golden Globe Awards and get ready for the craziest night in Awards Season. Jimmy Fallon is hosting and the show starts at 8 p.m. EST, but before that, hit the red carpet at 7 p.m. for updates on all the fashion and fun before the actual show.
#GoldenGlobes: Best Actor - TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath https://t.co/giewvtPGco8:13 PM - 08 Jan 2017
#GoldenGlobes: Best Actress - TV Series, Musical or Comedy: @TraceeEllisRoss - @black_ishABC https://t.co/0Yg7Ap8hmq8:23 PM - 08 Jan 2017
#GoldenGlobes: Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy: @AtlantaFX https://t.co/8RqiEB1aOV8:26 PM - 08 Jan 2017
Give it up for future Lando Calrissian and #GoldenGlobes winner for @AtlantaFX, @donaldglover! https://t.co/5sfnR921dN8:33 PM - 08 Jan 2017
Billy Bob Thornton is backstage! When asked who he's most excited to see tonight, he said, "my wife being happy." "She's happy every day but tonight she's just proud to be here with me and everything," he added. In terms of celebrities, he named Warren Beatty "because he's one of the guys I liked growing up."
Congratulations to @ACSFX - Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television - #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/QfCxlFcmR48:39 PM - 08 Jan 2017
Best supporting actor
in a series, limited series or TV movie
·
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
·
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
·
John Lithgow, The Crown
·
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
·
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Congratulations to Justin Hurwitz - Best Original Score - La La Land (@LaLaLand) - #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/n9CvL7K54s8:52 PM - 08 Jan 2017
Congratulations to "City Of Stars": Music Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics Benj Hasek & Justin Paul - Best Original Song -… https://t.co/s1SOeTtbzB8:55 PM - 08 Jan 2017
A lobster, a jazz pianist, a husband, an arms dealer, and a Deadpool. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/9zIl3Kb8J09:11 PM - 08 Jan 2017
