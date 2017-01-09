2017 Golden Globe Awards: LIVE Updates
It's the 2017 Golden Globe Awards and get ready for the craziest night in Awards Season. Jimmy Fallon is hosting and the show starts at 8 p.m. EST, but before that, hit the red carpet at 7 p.m. for updates on all the fashion and fun before the actual show.
Is anyone else wondering who @TOMFORD is wearing tonight as he walks The #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet? https://t.co/T9XgG10Ol26:56 PM - 08 Jan 2017
.@rizmc & Felicity Jones and @nikolajcw & @KristinCav getting selfies on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! https://t.co/vohvtODvCK6:52 PM - 08 Jan 2017
What a vision @TheMandyMoore is tonight on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! https://t.co/2zR8B3S7Dd6:44 PM - 08 Jan 2017
We're welcoming the wonderful @IMKristenBell and @daxshepard1 to the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet this evening! https://t.co/DoPPPQe9I56:41 PM - 08 Jan 2017
Natalie Portman and @B_Millepied are making their entrance at the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. https://t.co/EfbCov5Jpw7:07 PM - 08 Jan 2017
Handsome as ever, @MiloVentimiglia arrives on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. https://t.co/YtpHq2t8gS7:08 PM - 08 Jan 2017
.@priyankachopra putting the GOLD in #GoldenGlobes tonight! https://t.co/ojA3SNlKT47:10 PM - 08 Jan 2017
Gold Medal meets the #GoldenGlobes! Hello, @Simone_Biles! https://t.co/xROWeyNMIG7:12 PM - 08 Jan 2017
#ThisIsUs star @TheMandyMoore looks amazing tonight! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/VtupTbOSwP6:51 PM - 08 Jan 2017
The @Stranger_Things squad at the #GoldenGlobes owning the red carpet! https://t.co/PgBYAtQhyt6:33 PM - 08 Jan 2017
.@DrewBarrymore shines as she arrives on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. https://t.co/WJVaDzNP837:14 PM - 08 Jan 2017
The other hosts are here: @evanrachelwood, J.J. Abrams, @thandienewton. #GoldenGlobes @WestworldHBO https://t.co/zoU9bJJ4cN7:20 PM - 08 Jan 2017
Well hello @carrieunderwood! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/4A3zIJo9xR7:21 PM - 08 Jan 2017
#GoldenGlobes Flashback: @OfficialJLD in 1994 and now 2017! #VEEP https://t.co/IviibKiTpn7:27 PM - 08 Jan 2017
Can't stop the feeling that we love this photo.
❤️ @jtimberlake @JessicaBiel ❤️
#GoldenGlobes https://t.co/qeqxJQF2Zl7:29 PM - 08 Jan 2017
#GoldenGlobes Flashback: @DrewBarrymore in 1994 and now in 2017! https://t.co/UjqbvCQTn97:32 PM - 08 Jan 2017
.@SophieT owning the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! #GoT #GameofThrones https://t.co/JyXUy2CFa97:36 PM - 08 Jan 2017
.@zoesaldana shows off her look on tonight's red carpet for the 74th Annual #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/UOV14jM6Fv7:37 PM - 08 Jan 2017
The amazing @kerrywashington steps out on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. https://t.co/5PB67NtGpy7:35 PM - 08 Jan 2017
Speaking of #GameofThrones, say hello to @Maisie_Williams! #GoT https://t.co/DNtaCHg5ta7:40 PM - 08 Jan 2017
GOLDEN moment on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! 🏅 🇺🇸 #FinalFive #TeamUSA https://t.co/EqUStDQanc7:46 PM - 08 Jan 2017
7:54 PM - 08 Jan 2017
It's the opening number!The night began with an ode to "LA LA Land," showing your host Jimmy Fallon stuck in traffic on the way to the Globes.Everyone got out of their cars and began singing and dancing, including the likes of Kit Harington, Millie Bobby Brown, Ryan Reynolds and Evan Rachel Wood. All the actors and actresses made little jokes about their characters' big moments in 2016.
