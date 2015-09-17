"That's the first thing I'm gonna do as president.

"That's the first thing I'm gonna do as president. We're gonna drink more. " -Graham, on Reagan/O'Neil drinking sessions

Calling Dad from the car ahead of the debate

From our partners at FIVETHIRTYEIGHT - a chart of the number of tweets or retweets by Trump attacking other GOP candidates and vice versa.

Jim Gilmore was not invited to the undercard debate because he could not manage an average of 1 percent in at least three national polls between now and mid-July. However, he has been live tweeting during the debate.









A chart of where each GOP candidate falls in the conservative spectrum from our partners at FIVETHIRTYEIGHT.

6 p. m. debate featuring Bobby Jindal, Lindsey Graham, Rick Santorum and George Pataki is underway.

CANDIDATES PLAY FOR SIDEBAR STATUS



ABC’s RICK KLEIN: The most common refrain among campaign operatives in advance of the debate: Does it really have to be about Trump?

The truth is that it does, and they know that it does. To the extent that these are predictable affairs, it’s reasonable to expect a feistier debate, not so much about Trump as it is about who will stand up to Trump.

But another intriguing storyline with be the candidate who plays for the sidebar. Several aides to rival campaigns have cited Ben Carson’s surprise breakout in the last debate as a template – and evidence that you can “win” even a debate in this environment without just mixing it up with Trump.

One aide to a campaign with this longer-game strategy laughed when I asked about campaign strategy, pointing out that these are dynamic and hard-to-game-plan events: “Everyone watches too many ‘West Wing’ reruns!”







BEHIND THE SCENES: Governor Walker hanging out at the Reagan Ranch prepping for tonight's #GOPdebate. #Walker16 #cnndebate by Scott Walker via Instagram

RAND PAUL: "WE'RE ALL IN AND READY FOR COMBAT"

ABC’s JESSICA HOPPER and JOSH HASKELL: Sen. Rand Paul arrived at a shooting range in Simi Valley this morning. Wearing blue jeans and Ray Ban sunglasses, Paul shot two rifles and a pistol. Paul elected to shoot a rifle first because he said his neck was bothering him. He also asked for ear muffs towards the end. After examining his target, some of which were labeled "IRS Tax Code," Paul talked to reporters. He laughed when asked if shooting was helping him relax ahead of the debate. He said he has only shot around 10 times in his life but enjoys it. Josh Haskell @joshbhaskell At gun range, @randpaul on @realdonaldtrump "I do think his attack on Fiorina probably started to wake people up" http://pbs. twimg. com/media/CPC5ztfUwAAGUEm. jpg 2:39 PM - 16 Sep 2015 Reply

Favorite He used the word ‘combat’ several times to describe tonight's GOP debate and discussed his plan to take down GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, saying that ultimately people would get past Trump's celebrity and that it is important to expose Trump for who he is.

“He's recently come to join the Republican Party and he's trying to come to join as a conservative but I think there's a great deal of evidence pointing in the opposite direction that he's really not a conservative and so I think we will have that debate,” said Paul, who has repeatedly called Trump a fake conservative. Paul went on to argue, "Ultimately the issues will be a problem for Trump when people get beyond the celebrity. I do think that his attack on Fiorina probably started to wake people up. I think Governor Perry leaving the race started to wake people up that my goodness, a governor of a large Republican state is leaving, but we're keeping a reality TV Star who really shows no evidence of really being serious about anything." The Kentucky Senator was asked about Gov. Chris Christie, who he fought with during the first Republican debate. "We're all in and I'm ready for combat,” Paul answered.





WHAT THE 2016 CANDIDATES ARE UP TO ON SNAPCHAT

Credit: marcorubio16/Snapchat Florida Sen. Marco Rubio chats with CNN Anchor Jake Tapper, who is moderating tonight's debate. Credit: marcorubio16/Snapchat Sen. Rubio tours Air Force One in the Reagan Presidential Library. Credit: marcorubio16/Snapchat Credit: marcorubio16/Snapchat Sen. Lindsey Graham tours the debate stage. Graham will be participating in the 6 p. m. ET debate. Credit: lindseygrahamsc/Snapchat Standing at his podium on stage, Gov. Scott Walker does a walk-through ahead of tonight's debate. Credit: govscottwalker/Snapchat Gov. Chris Christie's podium on the debate stage. Credit: christie. 2016/Snapchat

Sen. Marco Rubio says hello to fellow GOP presidential candidate Mike Huckabee and his wife Janet. Credit: marcorubio16/Snapchat 1 of 8



HOW HILLARY CLINTON’S CAMPAIGN IS SPENDING DEBATE NIGHT ABC’s LIZ KREUTZ reports: Meanwhile, what’s Hillary Clinton's campaign up to tonight?

Hosting house parties!

The Clinton campaign has organized over 100 “Women for Hillary” GOP debate-night watch parties in roughly 20 cities across the country for women supporters a and volunteers to watch the debate. According to the campaign, “while the Republican candidates bend over backwards to offer extreme, out-of-touch and out-of-date positions, women supporters will discuss Hillary’s record as a champion of women and girls.” In addition, the campaign has launched a Pinterest page — “Organizing 101: House Parties for Hillary” — with instructions on how you (aka “everyday Americans”) can host one, too. Here are some of the cities hosting a "Hillary for America" GOP Debate Watch Party tonight: Boca Raton, FL Austin, TX Charleston, SC Minneapolis, MN Washington, D.C. Chicago, IL Denver, CO Kansas City, MO Biloxi, MS Memphis, TN Vienna, WV Columbia, SC Chantilly, VA Detroit, MI Lubbock, TX Portland, OR Tuscaloosa, AL Myrtle Beach, SC Bailey, CO





SCOTT WALKER’S DEBATE DAY DISCOUNT

ABC’s MEREDITH MCGRAW: Is Scott Walker’s campaign holding a going out of business sale?





That’s what Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Holly Shulman asked on Twitter today after the Walker campaign advertised 40 percent off all merchandise in its online store for one day only.

Among the items for sale: Red, white and blue bumper stickers (two for $10), limited edition signed rally placards ($75), and “Walker for President” embroidered fleece pullovers that retail for $65.00. As the website notes, “All proceeds are invested in our campaign to elect Scott Walker for President in 2016.” Walker had been riding high in the polls both nationally and in Iowa, but as Donald Trump took more of the spotlight this summer, Walker’s support has crumpled. Recent national polls put him in the low single digits. Tonight, Walker takes the stage at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in an effort to win back some of that early support. But Walker, who is viewed as the Midwestern foil to Trump’s gilded, showy style, isn’t closing shop yet. Despite canceling campaign events in Michigan and California next week, he will continue to campaign throughout Iowa and South Carolina. And Walker’s campaign isn’t the only trying to move some merchandise in honor of tonight’s debate. Ted Cruz is offering his supporters 20 percent off items in his campaign store like camo print hats. Scott Walker @ScottWalker What's better than a #Walker16 T-Shirt? How about a #Walker16 T-Shirt that's 40% off. BUY --> sw.gop/7h http://pbs. twimg. com/media/CPCGjRLVAAAJoWR. png



HOW JEB BUSH IS PREPPING FOR TONIGHT’S DEBATE