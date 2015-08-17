2016 Presidential Race: Iowa State Fair Live Blog
ABC News' live blog of the 2015 Iowa State Fair.
Fiorina zinger: "Can we think of a single instance in which a man's judgment might have been clouded by his hormones?" #DMRsoapbox #ISF2015by Ryan Struyk via twitter 8/17/2015 5:19:15 PM
Proud to have my sister Darline join me at the @IowaStateFair today #ISF2015 http://t.co/Ofweyx2jhp1:25 PM - 17 Aug 2015
Enjoyed meeting a great group of veterans at the @IowaStateFair today. Thank you for your service to our country http://t.co/uwxSKNjE4a1:12 PM - 17 Aug 2015
NOW: Watch GOP presidential contender Carly Fiorina make her #dmrsoapbox speech at the Iowa State Fair #ISF2015 . abcnews.go.com/liveby ABC News Politics via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/17/2015 5:29:29 PM
Thank you, @IowaStateFair. #DMRSoapbox #Carly2016 http://t.co/0tPTBSgKBu1:42 PM - 17 Aug 2015
Carly Fiorina wrapped her speech at the Des Moines Register. She chose not to give a speech and just jump straight into a Q-and-A.#SoapBoxby sarahmisgur via Instagram
After Soap Box, @CarlyFiorina goes for lunch and orders a corn in a cup #IAStateFair #YourVoiceYourVote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMoWVv3UYAAxMwq.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/17/2015 6:23:02 PM
With pork chop in one hand, @ScottWalker tests out one of the vehicles at the Iowa Farm Bureau tent http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMofExzUAAA2K-j.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/17/2015 7:01:11 PM
.@CarlyFiorina says she's having a great time at the Iowa State Fair, stopping to take pictures with everyone http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMomSwJUkAABojS.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/17/2015 7:32:46 PM
With my sister Darline & @ISF_ButterCow what a great day at the @IowaStateFair #ISF2015 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMoZ6RzUAAQXX1x.jpgby Lindsey Graham via twitter 8/17/2015 7:52:41 PM
There's no one I'd rather have introduce me. My sister Darline speaking at the #DMRSoapbox http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMovWztUEAAGzQ5.jpgby Lindsey Graham via twitter 8/17/2015 8:18:38 PM
It wouldn't be a trip to the @IowaStateFair without a trip to see the @IowaPorkFarmers. #Carly2016 #iacaucus http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMo26OaU8AAYr6V.jpgby Carly Fiorina via twitter 8/17/2015 8:57:54 PM
Glad I was able to visit the famous @ISF_ButterCow today. #Carly2016 #iacaucus @IowaStateFair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMo3Rf8UAAACNrC.jpgby Carly Fiorina via twitter 8/17/2015 8:57:55 PM
Asked @CarlyFiorina about @realDonaldTrump comments on her leadership at Hewlett-Packard: abcn.ws/1hjLv7A #YourVoiceYourVoteby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/17/2015 9:08:21 PM
Followed @ScottWalker around #IAStateFair live for @ABCPolitics as he encouraged voters to caucus for him: abcn.ws/1WzR9Coby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/17/2015 9:15:22 PM
.@CarlyFiorina on @realDonaldTrump criticizing time as CEO of HP "Donald Trump's gone after just about everybody" abcn.ws/1HSx6Eeby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/17/2015 9:43:36 PM
Yes #buttercow is real. Yes people learn to sculpt objects out of butter at #IAStateFair See it all here @charli bit.ly/1JnqgOlby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/18/2015 1:48:45 AM
.@ScottWalker on @realDonaldTrump helicopter at #IAStateFair "If I brought one, it would have been a matchbox" abcn.ws/1Mw1jPOby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/18/2015 2:07:10 PM
At Iowa State Fair, @marcorubio runs into @TerryBranstad and his wife on their way to the cattle barn http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMtMm2lUkAAEdVZ.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/18/2015 4:58:56 PM
.@marcorubio joined by his two daughters flipping pork at the #IAStateFair #YourVoiceYourVote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMtOmFwUAAA2lYO.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/18/2015 5:07:17 PM
.@JohnKasich visits the winner of #IAStateFair Giant Pumpkin Contest, says "should I try and lift this?" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMtVp-nUsAQKHts.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/18/2015 5:38:12 PM
Shooting now @abcnewswx @mnoble5 twitter.com/mnoble5/status…by Josh Haskell via twitter 8/18/2015 6:07:15 PM
WATCH LIVE: @joshbhaskell talks to @JohnKasich on Iowa, immigration, and more: abcn.ws/1E3Hb6hby Evan McMurry via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/18/2015 9:48:58 PM
Donald Trump's GOP rivals blast his immigration plan abcn.ws/1KupTvQby Candace Smith via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/18/2015 11:56:45 PM
Great moment from #IAStateFair when @JohnKasich draws mustache on his portrait @IowaGOP booth http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMu7Qz3UwAAsh19.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/19/2015 1:02:01 AM
.@JohnKasich talks birthright citizenship during a rainy stop at the #IAStateFair :
amp.twimg.com/v/01403fc0-d27…by ABC News Politics via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/19/2015 3:16:32 PM
Lone female protester is yelling at Rick Perry. "what about your indictment!" #DMRSoapboxby Jennifer Jacobs via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/19/2015 3:18:28 PM
.@GovernorPerry tells #IAStateFair crowd he plans to spend a lot of time in Iowa over the next 6 months http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMyHmguUYAAdoTo.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/19/2015 3:54:50 PM
When @marcorubio visited #IAStateFair on Tuesday, he stopped by Corn Poll to vote for himself #YourVoiceYourVote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMyIc5gVEAAP_k9.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/19/2015 3:58:33 PM
At #IAStateFair Tuesday, @JohnKasich told @ABCPolitics he would not repeal birthright citizenship #immigration abcn.ws/1E3Hb6hby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/19/2015 4:07:23 PM
.@GovernorPerry chats with 96-year-old WWII Veteran Charles Bare at #IAStateFair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMyVx7wUcAEiMiq.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/19/2015 4:56:46 PM
.@GovernorPerry signs his picture at the #GOP booth at the #IowaStateFair . He signs with a heart. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMyHcEdVEAA8Pvq.jpgby Danny Freeman via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/19/2015 7:20:12 PM
.@SteveDeaceShow endorses Ted Cruz for president. Deace says on his show that Cruz "is ready to run a national campaign"by Jessica Hopper via twitter 8/19/2015 8:45:41 PM
I am endorsing @tedcruz for president because of his proven courage of conviction and ability to run a national campaign.by SteveDeaceShow via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/19/2015 9:44:20 PM
-
Don't know what Husband or Hog Calling is? No problem, watch this video: abcn.ws/1fqg75v #IAStateFairby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/19/2015 11:52:13 PM
Read TIME's new cover story on Donald Trump: Deal with it. ti.me/1NH1oik http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CM2e62oUcAEvIJb.jpgby TIME.com via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/20/2015 12:27:31 PM
#VIDEO : Rubber Chicken Throwing contest at #IAStateFair - one most not hold chicken by legs or neck abcn.ws/1J84k6p @ABCby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/20/2015 9:51:47 PM
"You never know what you're going to find at the #IAStateFair ." - @joshbhaskell abcn.ws/1Nyq2nuby ABC News Politics via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/20/2015 10:51:16 PM
.@tedcruz greeting Iowans at the state fair. Hits the soapbox at 10AM CDT http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CM8F1eYW8AAqGNc.jpg
Just got off the phone with @DeezNutsforPrez dad. "When your 15-year-old tells you that, you kind of laugh it off.” More coming...
"I would try to interview the chicken, but it's rubber." - @joshbhaskell abcn.ws/1Nyq2nuby Evan McMurry via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/21/2015 3:51:28 PM
They're ready for @tedcruz at Iowa Pork Producers tent as Presidential candidate is set to be guest chef http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CM8cb1aWUAA_9D6.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/21/2015 4:02:07 PM
The Iowa Pork Tent's intern is dressed up as #bacon #IAStateFair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CM8dSLKVEAAv8RB.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/21/2015 4:05:48 PM
.@tedcruz was grilling pork at #IAStateFair when actress @EllenPage confronted him on gay rights. VIDEO: abcn.ws/1NqZAgnby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/21/2015 6:26:39 PM
Cruz on Jeb: "getting confused between legal immigration and illegal immigration with regard to legal citizens..." via @joshbhaskellby Rick Klein via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/21/2015 7:10:35 PM
.@ABC 's @joshbhaskell captures @EllenPage confronting @tedcruz at the Iowa State Fair.
Watch: abcnews.go.com/Politics/ellen… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CM9GeoEWsAE1LiU.jpgby Gio Benitez via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/21/2015 7:36:47 PM
30,000 tickets distributed for Donald Trump rally in Mobile tonight, per local police. via @chrisdonato04by Rick Klein via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/21/2015 9:38:17 PM
Ellen Page confronts Ted Cruz on gay rights at Iowa State Fair: abcnews.go.com/Politics/ellen…by Rick Klein via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/21/2015 9:38:29 PM
Don't expect @tedcruz to separate himself from @realDonaldTrump anytime soon, also shares #buttercow story: bit.ly/1MDEDgCby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/21/2015 11:44:01 PM
Will @tedcruz continue to praise fellow Presidential candidate @realDonaldTrump He says yes + #buttercow story abcn.ws/1NL9K8Hby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/21/2015 11:57:59 PM
.@tedcruz takes the stage in Iowa at the Rally for Religious Liberty @ABCPolitics http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CM-OJiFUYAAIGco.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/22/2015 12:18:52 AM
How do professional bull riders get their start, by riding sheep of course: abcn.ws/1JmZoYu #IAStateFairby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/22/2015 12:54:40 AM
Checkout Mutton Bustin' at #IAStateFair where children ride sheep until they get tossed off VIDEO: abcn.ws/1JmZoYuby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/22/2015 12:10:20 PM
.@ChrisChristie gives no speech on soap box and launches right into questions @ABCPolitics http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CNBmw8RUsAAdaOr.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/22/2015 4:05:15 PM
At Pork Tent, @ChrisChristie grills with whole family and throws pork patties on the fire #IAStateFair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CNCNfNqVAAAvQrs.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/22/2015 6:54:29 PM
by Josh Haskell via twitter 8/22/2015 7:03:37 PM