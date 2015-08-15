2016 Presidential Race: Iowa State Fair Live Blog
ABC News' live blog of the 2015 Iowa State Fair.
by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:41:29 PM
Iowa State Fair's newest attraction: Trump Force Oneby devindwyer via twitter 8/15/2015 5:43:37 PM
by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 6:09:00 PM
Aboard the @realDonaldTrump helicopter - @MarthaRaddatz with the exclusive tomorrow on @ThisWeekABC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMeAhYQVEAQ-vAt.jpgby Jonathan Greenberger via twitter 8/15/2015 6:12:55 PM
Trump helicopter lands after seventh flight with kids. instagram.comby Jessica Hopper via twitter 8/15/2015 6:22:37 PM
Donald Trump at Iowa State Fair: "He's the Biggest Attraction Here"
ABC's JOSH HASKELL: Shortly after circling the fair in his helicopter and talking to reporters, Donald Trump stormed into the Iowa State Fairgrounds on a golf cart and was immediately mobbed. From a distance, you might have thought Justin Bieber had just touched down with young children, families, and the press core running through part of the livestock building to connect with the presidential candidate.
One woman turned to me and said, "I shook his hand. He's the biggest attraction here, bigger than the midway or the cheese curds."
Another fairgoer: "I'm at a loss for words."
A circle around Trump grew larger and larger as he slowly moved into the fair. One man yelled, "Give em hell Donald." Others shouted his name and Trump would stop his security to let in whoever wanted to shake his hand or hug him.
The Trump helicopter is still circling over the fair and unclear what the candidate plans to do as it's already a very crowded day.
Trump campaign letting those who couldn't take a ride, look inside and take pics with chopper in Iowa instagram.comby Jessica Hopper via twitter 8/15/2015 6:31:54 PM
Excited to be at the Iowa Fair Soap Box where I'll be speaking about rebuilding our middle class. #IACaucus twitter.com/DMRegister/sta…by Bernie Sanders via twitter 8/15/2015 7:07:47 PM
Bernie Sanders Jokes He Left His Helicopter At Home, Draws Another Large Crowd at Soapbox
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Bernie Sanders may have attracted the largest group today out of any candidate who has spoken at the soapbox so far. Sanders got big cheers for his lines on income inequality and his criticism of the Supreme Court's decision on Citizens United.
“This country belongs to all of us, not just a handful of billionaires,” Sanders said.
At one point, Sanders interrupted his speech. “There’s Donald Trump. What can we do?” Sanders said. Then, some in the crowd began to boo Trump and start chanting "Bernie, Bernie."
Bernie joked: “I apologize, we left the helicopter at home. It’s in the garage.”
He didn’t take any questions from the crowd.
The latest national poll has Clinton still leading Sanders by almost 20 points, though he is polling at a respectable 31 percent.
.@realDonaldTrump was somewhere in this slowly moving circle of media, supporters, and fairgoers #YourVoiceYourVote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMeei9xUcAE3M1K.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/15/2015 8:22:41 PM
Quite a scene at the Iowa State Fair when Donald Trump flew in on helicopter, greeting supporters #YourVoiceYourVote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMegM_yUwAAZ-73.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/15/2015 8:29:54 PM
This man took advantage of spray paint t-shirt booth at Iowa State Fair, showing support for @realDonaldTrump http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMeij4qUsAA0a7o.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/15/2015 8:40:13 PM
Highly recommend this. #IowaStateFair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMejnYfXAAA6kQj.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 8:45:36 PM
@IowaPorkFarmers thanks for letting me help serve lunch to the @IowaStateFair...no worries no 5 sec. rule #iacaucus http://t.co/Sy2cP0eNr41:31 PM - 15 Aug 2015
Following his speech at the soapbox today, Rick Santorum helped cook some pork. As Santorum was grilling, Donald Trump's private chopper flew by overhead.
"Here's the thing you have to realize: You have someone with a parade with all the Secret Service, you've got someone flying around in a helicopter, and you've got a guy flipping burgers." Santorum said. Who do you want to be your president? Who's going to understand what you're going through in your life more? What you saw or the guy at the grill?"
Santorum also tweeted that he had a pork chop ready for Hillary Clinton. "I emailed her to come by, she must have deleted it," Santorum wrote.
HRC has just arrived in Martha's Vineyard where she will attend Vernon Jordan's bday party tonight, w/ Bill Clinton & Obama, per @AliABCNewsby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 9:34:29 PM
-
From Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton and that helicopter overhead, busy day at Iowa State Fair. See it all: abcn.ws/1Mu77e0by Josh Haskell via twitter 8/15/2015 10:00:50 PM
.@realDonaldTrump walks thru the Iowa State Fair. People said they have never seen anything like it (crowds & media).by Dan Scavino via twitter retweeted by realDonaldTrump 8/15/2015 10:05:56 PM
Just got back from the Iowa State Fair. Record crowds, phenomenal people. Thank you IOWA, I will never let you down!by Donald J. Trump via twitter 8/15/2015 10:28:29 PM
by Nick Merrill via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/15/2015 10:34:32 PM
Hillary scene at Iowa State Fair was chaos. Trump Trumped, as is his way. Much more chaos.by Philip Rucker via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/15/2015 10:49:49 PM
Don't miss @matthewjdowd @donnabrazile @hughhewitt live from the Iowa State Fair on @ThisWeekABC !by maejoo via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/16/2015 10:13:22 AM
The wonders of butter #buttercow #IowaStairFair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMim6l7U8AASwNU.jpgby Jessica Hopper via twitter 8/16/2015 3:37:41 PM
#breaking Trump releases immigration plan - end to birthright citizenship + outlines plan to make Mexico pay for wall abcn.ws/1NySqDC
-
Just watched 73yo Bill Johnson from Avoca (left) beat a man 20yrs younger in epic arm-wrestle. #IowaStateFair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMjNwMwVEAAPh-m.jpgby Kyle Munson via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/16/2015 6:39:29 PM
Hear from Presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson and a full politics wrap on @WNTonight @devindwyer http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMjisCpUwAAtXMl.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/16/2015 7:58:52 PM
A packed crowd of roughly 500 people listening to Dr. Ben Carson on the Soap Box #YourVoiceYourVote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMjyRmIUsAEVqKI.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/16/2015 9:06:58 PM
At Iowa State Fair, @RealBenCarson receives a strength test from a physical therapy student http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMj6IhGUkAEvSoy.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/16/2015 9:41:17 PM
What do Presidential candidates do at #IAStateFair - vote for themselves in Corn Poll of course @RealBenCarson http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMj7aUCUEAAtBnV.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/16/2015 9:46:53 PM
After flipping pork chop, @RealBenCarson goes for ride on #IAStateFair Sky Glider with @SabrinaAtiya #TeamABC http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMkDZuMUkAAkHpj.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/16/2015 10:21:47 PM
Surviving the Sky Glide was only half the fun at #IowaStateFair! Having a great time here @IowaStateFair grounds. twitter.com/timeinch/statu…by Dr. Ben Carson via twitter 8/16/2015 10:50:25 PM
Meet Big Mac, a 1166 pound champion boar. Biggest pig in all of #Iowa! #StateFair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMiqWd0UcAEPi1g.jpgby devindwyer via twitter 8/16/2015 10:52:31 PM
-
ABC’s SHUSHANNAH WALSHE: The Iowa State Fair continues today in Des Moines. It's another busy day at the Soapbox with Scott Walker speaking at 11 a.m. ET, Carly Fiorina is at 1 p.m., and Lindsey Graham at 4 p.m. There is also the West Central Iowa Counties Boots and BBQ Bash fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. in Kimballton. Both Rick Perry and Carly Fiorina are planning on attending.
Excited to be at the Iowa State Fair today with @ScottWalker #Walker16by Tonette Walker via twitter retweeted by ScottWalker 8/17/2015 1:26:39 PM
Iowa friends, come out to the @iowastatefair today. I'd love to meet you! #iacaucus #ISF2015 #IAStateFair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMnB0dSUwAA2s70.pngby Lindsey Graham via twitter 8/17/2015 1:43:48 PM
-
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott Walker takes the stage at the #ISF2015 soapbox. @joshbhaskell is live streaming it here: abcnews.go.com/liveby ABC News Politics via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/17/2015 3:09:00 PM
-
Protestors Interrupt Scott Walker's Soapbox Speech
ABC's JOSH HASKELL: During Scott Walker's remarks on the Soap Box at the Iowa State Fair, the Wisconsin Governor encountered a group of 50 union protesters who traveled from Wisconsin to "challenge the governor and ask him questions." About 300 people attended Walker's soap box, but the protesters were scatter in the crowd and Walker was forced to acknowledge them a few times.
Walker tried to use the presence of these protesters to his advantage by saying, "I'm not intimidated by you sir or anyone else out there." Walker talked about his confrontation with the unions in Wisconsin as well. His supporters waved Walker signs in the air to block out the protesters.
The protesters are members of Service Employees International Union and the Fight for 15. They shouted "liar" and "not you" during his speech. Walker is giving a press availability now and and having a conversation with the Union members. Definitely the most fiery Soapbox so far.
Now, Walker is headed to the pork tent and it sounds like the protesters plan to follow him.Scott Walker at #IAStateFair: "I am not intimidated." WATCH and RT if you know America needs this kind of leader. http://t.co/EyJ3uftOH411:53 AM - 17 Aug 2015
After the #soapbox gaggle for @ScottWalker #Walker16 #IowaStateFair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMn1ZJpVAAAGdXU.jpgby Andrew Snow via twitter 8/17/2015 4:07:13 PM
Scott Walker's #IAStateFair Soap Box interrupted by Wisconsin protesters, supporters try drowning them out http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMn7LukUsAAgu0e.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/17/2015 4:24:24 PM
.@ScottWalker answers questions from media and responds to a protester at #IAStateFair #YourVoiceYourVote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMn9NHIUwAAabWd.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/17/2015 4:33:11 PM
-
The sign-holding guys continue to dog @ScottWalker around the State Fair #IACaucus http://t.co/y7CwIru3tH12:12 PM - 17 Aug 2015
ABC's LOUISE SIMPSON: Amidst the sea of posters offering support for Scott Walker at his soapbox speech, bright yellow posters mimicking a warning sign stood out, reading: “Don’t let Scott Walker do to America what he did to Wisconsin.” The posters serve as a reminder that Walker appearances guarantee protesters with as much certainty as supporters. Since 2011, when Walker oversaw legislation taking away power from public-sector unions, protesters have been quick to follow and express their discontent with his policies. The protesters today are not as numerous as the roughly 60 protesters who followed him the day after the August 6 GOP Debate.
Taking the stage at #DMRSoapbox soon! Watch live here: http://t.co/h4aPNHqEpK #Carly2016 #iacaucus12:44 PM - 17 Aug 2015
ABC’s RYAN STRUYK: Businesswoman Carly Fiorina is taking the soapbox stage with strong upward momentum behind her. After a strong performance in the first “happy hour” debate two weeks ago, the only woman candidate in the Republican field has been making strides, moving into a tie for fifth place in Iowa, according to a CNN poll last week. She has also moved into 7th place nationally, according to a Fox News poll out this weekend. Will the Iowa State Fair help the former HP executive swing into the top tier?
-
Iowa Rep. Steve King is at the Iowa State Fair today,. He stopped to talk to Scott Walker earlier before his speech at the soapbox and Carly Fiorina, who takes the stage shortly..@ScottWalker talking with Steve King before he takes the Soap Box stage http://t.co/mrYkFOED8l10:58 AM - 17 Aug 2015
.@SteveKingIA stopped by to chat with @CarlyFiorina before she takes stage at #DMRSoapbox. #iacaucus http://t.co/fGREYIkg1z1:02 PM - 17 Aug 2015
Carly Fiorina has yet to take the stage at the Des Moines Register soapbox. She delayed her speech to wait for the Veterans Parade to pass.Crowd getting bigger for @CarlyFiorina @DMRegister Soapbox which will start right after Veterans Parade #Carly2016 http://t.co/nX4di6zAvF1:08 PM - 17 Aug 2015
