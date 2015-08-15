Donald Trump at Iowa State Fair: "He's the Biggest Attraction Here"

ABC's JOSH HASKELL: Shortly after circling the fair in his helicopter and talking to reporters, Donald Trump stormed into the Iowa State Fairgrounds on a golf cart and was immediately mobbed. From a distance, you might have thought Justin Bieber had just touched down with young children, families, and the press core running through part of the livestock building to connect with the presidential candidate.



One woman turned to me and said, "I shook his hand. He's the biggest attraction here, bigger than the midway or the cheese curds."

Another fairgoer: "I'm at a loss for words."



A circle around Trump grew larger and larger as he slowly moved into the fair. One man yelled, "Give em hell Donald." Others shouted his name and Trump would stop his security to let in whoever wanted to shake his hand or hug him.

The Trump helicopter is still circling over the fair and unclear what the candidate plans to do as it's already a very crowded day.



