



ABC's LOUISE SIMPSON: The tables have turned for Santorum in Iowa! In 2012, Santorum was the winner of the Iowa Caucuses. Today, he is polling at less than three percent, according to a recent Iowa CNN/ORC Poll.





The former U. S. Senator from Pennsylvania became the third highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, when he was named Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference in 2001. Before that, he was a U. S. Representative. Most recently, he served as the head of EchoLight, a Christian film company.



