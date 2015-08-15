2016 Presidential Race: Iowa State Fair Live Blog
ABC News' live blog of the 2015 Iowa State Fair.
With Hillary Clinton watching him speak, Lincoln Chafee says he's most proud that he's never had any scandals. #YourVoiceYourVoteby Jessica Hopper via twitter 8/15/2015 1:35:16 AM
Overheard from Wing Ding dinner attendee as Hillary Clinton leaves: "Where the heck was Bernie?"by Jessica Hopper via twitter 8/15/2015 1:58:48 AM
"I recently launched a Snapchat account..." HRC pokes fun at email scandal during Wing Ding Dinner in Iowa abcn.ws/1DUX7Yl @jesshop23by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 12:14:41 PM
In the plane heading to Iowa State Fair. Will be great fun. Hopefully giving helicopter rides to some of the kids.by Donald J. Trump via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/15/2015 1:50:43 PM
It's the first Saturday at the Iowa State Fair! Hillary & the Donald will both be here. And I'll be Snapchatting for @ABCPolitics . Tune in.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 2:27:38 PM
Iowa State Fair today
Morning: Clinton. 1p: Trump. Neither doing #DMRSoapbox . On the Soapbox: Santorum at 11a, Chafee 11:30, Sanders at 2p.by Jennifer Jacobs via twitter retweeted by joshbhaskell 8/15/2015 2:42:03 PM
Awaiting Hillary Clinton press conference at Iowa State Fair #YourVoiceYourVote http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMdYec5UAAAGN6R.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 8/15/2015 3:16:33 PM
Good morning from the @IowaStateFair http://t.co/VWrjpkzl2K10:34 AM - 14 Aug 2015
ABC's LOUISE SIMPSON: The tables have turned for Santorum in Iowa! In 2012, Santorum was the winner of the Iowa Caucuses. Today, he is polling at less than three percent, according to a recent Iowa CNN/ORC Poll.The former U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania became the third highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, when he was named Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference in 2001. Before that, he was a U.S. Representative. Most recently, he served as the head of EchoLight, a Christian film company.Santorum is the father to seven children, all of whom he home schooled. No doubt, they will enjoy all of the food and festivities the Iowa State Fair has to offer.
Press, and cows, awaiting Clinton http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMddf5ZWgAALky1.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 3:59:47 PM
Ok it's officially HOT here.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 4:00:36 PM
Local Secret Service kindly gave us sunscreen though. (Caught, awkwardly, on snapchat by local press)by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 4:05:45 PM
Hillary and Harkin. #Iowa #statefair http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMdkoP-UEAADLnh.jpgby devindwyer via twitter 8/15/2015 4:09:52 PM
Here we go: Hillary and Harkin arrive together at the Iowa State Fairby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 4:10:39 PM
Fmr Senator Harkin first up. Starts remarks talking about...his grandkids http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMdlg8aW8AAFpll.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 4:13:31 PM
LIVE on #Periscope: Good morning Iowa! Let's #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #Trump2016 periscope.tv/w/aJ9UgzEyMzE3…by Donald J. Trump via twitter 8/15/2015 4:22:24 PM
Donald Trump has landed at the Des Moines Airport and headed to the Iowa State Fair. He plans on holding a media availability at 1:30 p.m. EST and then visiting the fair.In the plane heading to Iowa State Fair. Will be great fun. Hopefully giving helicopter rides to some of the kids.9:17 AM - 15 Aug 2015
HRC calls FBI investigation "whatever this inquiry is." (It's an FBI investigation).by Ali Weinberg via twitter 8/15/2015 4:26:20 PM
While Hillary Clinton was starting her media availability, Rick Santorum took the stage at the Des Moines Register soapbox..@RickSantorum addressing a massive crowd at the @DMRegister soapbox at the #iowastatefair #iacaucus http://t.co/d95heWWpy312:14 PM - 15 Aug 2015
.@HillaryClinton wades through hordes of fair goers to enter the stock pavilion #Iowa http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMdq-0jUYAINtq5.jpgby devindwyer via twitter 8/15/2015 4:38:02 PM
Hillary Clinton, off to exploreby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 4:38:31 PM
Clinton is now inside the agricultural center - on her way to the butter cow. Total chaos, as expected.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 4:52:19 PM
Amid the mob seen around Hillary, one man's sign is raised high above: "Text Me." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMdvYW_WIAAMema.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 4:56:33 PM
Clinton's at the butter cow, but you can't see her http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMdv3T_WsAAD8EV.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 4:58:43 PM
Group Hillary on the moveby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:01:21 PM
OH, fairgoer to friend: "Where's Bill?"by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:02:13 PM
Also OH by multiple fairgoers trying to catch a glimpse: "She's so tiny!"by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:03:13 PM
Lincoln Chafee Says Jeb Bush is ‘Delusional’ on Iraq and Drinking the Kool-aidThank you Iowa! @Iowastatefair #dmrsoapbox #chafee2016 http://t.co/g1nTLKDh1U12:40 PM - 15 Aug 2015
ABC's VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Chafee, the only Republican senator at the time to vote against the Iraq War, went after Jeb Bush today, saying that Bush was drinking “neocon Kool-Aid” and ‘delusional’ in thinking that his brother George W. left Iraq secure after leaving office. (Fun Fact: Chafee and Bush were dormmates at Phillips Academy.)
Chafee, who just wrapped up his speech at the soapbox, was once a Republican senator and more recently the independent governor of Rhode Island but is now running for the Democratic nomination for president.
“This country’s getting upside down” with money in politics, Chafee said. While Chafee said that he’s running a low budget campaign, he trusts the voters to do their homework and pick the best candidate based on his or her record. Chafee doesn’t have a Super PAC and is trailing behind his fellow Democratic candidates in raising money.
Chafee is running a long-shot campaign. A recent CNN/ORC poll has Chafee trailing at less than one percent, behind every other major Democratic candidate.
Survived the butter cow, outside now, and on to the next! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMdxgSdWEAAkxLe.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:05:52 PM
OH, fairgoer to Huma Abedin: "Huma! You got some server space I can use?"by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:09:59 PM
"Welp. Leave it to Trump to overshadow Hillary," -- OH, fairgoerby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:15:18 PM
Trump has landed. #Iowa http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMdzhukUYAAC6cy.jpgby devindwyer via twitter 8/15/2015 5:15:38 PM
They've brought out the kids for free rides above the fair. #Iowa # Trump http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMdz7FIUwAU7GW2.jpgby devindwyer via twitter 8/15/2015 5:18:35 PM
Clinton's now getting a pork chop. Fairgoer not happy: "Hillary get out, we don't want a politician, we want a pork chop line!"by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:20:43 PM
Trump: "You are going to love me in terms of immigration."by Ali Weinberg via twitter 8/15/2015 5:28:08 PM
Trump is going to have a "big, beautiful door" in the middle of the wall on the southern border for legal immigrants.by Ali Weinberg via twitter 8/15/2015 5:28:10 PM
-
Hillary Clinton. Pork chop, lemonade. Happy. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMd3DT3W8AAbHCS.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:30:04 PM
by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:31:57 PM
And that's a wrap. Hillary Clinton's day at the fair, over.by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:33:33 PM
And on the next... twitter.com/devindwyer/sta…by Liz Kreutz via twitter 8/15/2015 5:34:25 PM
Now boarding ... If you're a kid in #Iowa. Trump Force One http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CMd313nUEAARCQZ.jpgby devindwyer via twitter 8/15/2015 5:34:57 PM