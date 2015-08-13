8 Presidents Who've Visited The Iowa State Fair

ABC’s LOUISE SIMPSON: The Iowa State Fair’s ties to politics goes all the way back to

the ‘50s. Eight presidents have visited the fair – either in office, as candidates, or having left office.

Herbert Hoover: Former President Hoover visited the fair in 1954 at its centennial with then-President Eisenhower. The Fair’s 100th anniversary celebration included a horse caravan with 509 people and 471 horses. A 20-foot time capsule called the Centurlon was created, and will be unearthed at the 2054 State Fair.

Dwight D. Eisenhower: Eisenhower attended the 1954 Fair with Hoover early into his presidency. He gave an address, in which he said, “I saw in a squib in the paper that there was some anxiety, if not irritation, because it was said I was not going to pay my fifty cents to get into the Fair. Now, on behalf of a former President of the United States and myself, I hereby tender to Governor Beardsley one dollar, and hope that he will pass it on to the proper authorities,” which was met with laughter.

Gerald Ford: Then-President Ford made an appearance at the Fair in 1975, themed, “The Colonizers.” The fair that year featured a British premier show with English singers, artists and folk dancers. There was a Machine Area, where one had the opportunity to pay for a slot to exhibit machinery in a large arena. Ford gave a speech to 10,000 in the Grandstand, saying, “First, I'd like to congratulate Ken [Falk, Secretary of the Fair] for the fine job that he has done with the arrangements for the fair. Since I don't qualify for kid's day, free admission, I will gladly give Ken my $2 to pay my way in.”

Richard Nixon: Nixon attended the Fair in 1960 as a presidential candidate against John F. Kennedy, and posed for a picture with two ears of corn.

Jimmy Carter: Then-candidate Jimmy Carter attended the Fair in 1976, and gave a speech on agriculture after the “Lemonade and Peanuts” gathering on the farm.

Ronald Reagan: Reagan attended the Fair long before he was president in the 1930s as a sports broadcaster for WHO Radio. He broadcasted baseball games and was named WHO’s sports director. The Fair recreated WHO Radio in 1987, and continues to broadcast live during the Fair.

George W. Bush: Bush attended the Fair as president in 2002. He was quoted as saying, “I came off my ranch today in Crawford. There are not many places that would kind of lure me away, but the Iowa State Fair is one.”



Barack Obama: Most recently, Obama attended the Fair in 2007 as a candidate and 2012 as the president running for re-election. In 2008, he brought the First Lady and their two daughters, where they rode the rides and ate caramel corn. Obama even won the endorsement of Norma Lyon, the Butter-Cow Lady. In 2012, he ate pork on a stick and bought 10 people beers as chants of “Four More Years!” turned to “Four More Beers!”