2016 Iowa Caucus Rolling Updates
Tonight marks the first major electoral event of the 2016 presidential cycle: the Iowa caucuses. Keep checking back for updates as the ABC News political team reports from the Hawkeye State on caucus night.
-
-
-
-
Rubio: "So this is the moment would never happen"by Ines de La Cuetara via twitter 2/2/2016 3:38:01 AM
-
-
Rubio: They told me I didn't have the right endorsements... "That my hair wasn't gray enough, that my boots were too high"by Ines de La Cuetara via twitter 2/2/2016 3:39:24 AM
-
Rubio: "They told me I needed to wait my turn" Voter shouts: "This is your turn!"by Ines de La Cuetara via twitter 2/2/2016 3:39:26 AM
-
-
Rubio congratulates his "friend" Ted Cruz on winning Iowa, says he worked very hard to earn itby Ines de La Cuetara via twitter 2/2/2016 3:43:39 AM
-
ICYMI: Mike Huckabee Suspends His CampaignABC's JEFF NAFT: Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee has suspended his presidential campaign. The 2008 Iowa caucus winner tweeted his announcement and thanked his followers for supporting him in the 2016 presidential election. In 2008, Gov. Huckabee won the Iowa caucuses with over 40,000 and over 34 percent of the popular vote. Gov. Huckabee was counting on a strong turnout from Iowa’s evangelical Christians, however, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was the candidate who evangelicals preferred. http://abcn.ws/1PRhRWw
-
-
Trump coming to speak to his supporters shortlyby John Santucci via twitter 2/2/2016 3:45:40 AM
-
Video: Ted Cruz In A MinuteABC NewsHere's everything you need to know (and probably didn't know) about the 2016 presidential candidate. ABC News projects that Cruz will win the Iowa caucuses.
-
Ted Cruz's Spokesman: Cruz's Win Proof that Trump Voters Don't existABC's JESSICA HOPPER: Following the projection of Ted Cruz as winner of the Iowa Caucuses, spokesman Rick Tyler told reporters off camera that tonight is proof the “Trump voters” are not real.“The question on everybody’s mind…everyone watching the race were are Trump voters real and it turns out they are not. They weren’t real today, they won’t be real next week and they weren’t real next week,” Tyler said.Tyler said the campaign’s ground game led to victory but admitted they had some concern about expanded voter turnout hurting them."We had a little nervous trepidation about a lot of new voters coming but it turns out that a lot of new voters that came out in the process educated themselves about the candidate and that in the end benefited us,” Tyler said.Tyler said that Rubio will leave Iowa with his fundraising arm hurt. He talked how the Cruz campaign will carry their victory to New Hampshire.
-
Trump takes the stage. No music. Announced as usual as "next President of the United States"by John Santucci via twitter 2/2/2016 3:50:05 AM
-
"We finished second and I want to tell you something we're just honored," Trump saysby John Santucci via twitter 2/2/2016 3:51:30 AM
-
"We will go on to get the Republican nomination.." - Trump saysby John Santucci via twitter 2/2/2016 3:52:47 AM
-
Before departing Trump says he still thinks he would buy a farm in Iowa. "On to NH..so long everybody."by John Santucci via twitter 2/2/2016 3:53:36 AM
-
Starting to have party atmosphere here at the @BernieSanders rally -- no sign of the Senator yetby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/2/2016 3:55:02 AM
-
Donald Trump 'Honored' by Iowa Finish Behind Cruz
ABC's JENNIFER HANSLER, JEFF NAFT and PAOLA CHAVEZ: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told his supporters that he was “honored” with his finish in the Iowa caucuses, despite being expected to finish behind Ted Cruz, based on analysis of the vote.
Days ahead of the caucuses, the real estate mogul was leading the Texas senator, 28-23 percent, according to the Des Moines Register-Bloomberg News poll released on Saturday.
In the final days before the caucuses Trump took to the campaign trail to implore voters in the Hawkeye State to caucus for him. http://abcn.ws/20ledJy
-
And the crowd goes wild- despite not having any results #iowaby Cecilia Vega via Instagram 2/2/2016 4:03:13 AM
-
Martin O'Malley Suspends Presidential CampaignABC's MARYALICE PARKS and EMILY SHAPIRO: Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley suspended his campaign for President tonight, thanking Americans for "giving me an opportunity to be a part of writing this story of our country's future."
"I want to thank everyone who came out to our events and lent me their ear and everyone who went out to caucus for me tonight," O'Malley said.
"Words cannot express how grateful I am to all of you my true friends who have helped me in waging this courageous battle," he said. "When I got into this 8 months ago I had no doubt that it would be anything but a tough fight. And it is a tough fight. But I have always been drawn to a tough fight." http://abcn.ws/1P1SG06
-
Trump's Loss Deflates StaffABC's JEFF NAFT and JOHN SANTUCCI: To the outside world, Donald Trump is a "yuge"
winner. To his followers, Trump is the problem solver that Washington desperately needs. The billionaire mogul boasts about having the solution to almost every major economic and foreign policy issue and he brags about not being beholden to the lobbyists and special interests that plague the democratic process. The billionaire mogul's loss tonight in Iowa deflated his usually cheerful and enthusiastic staffers. Trump's team did a complete 180 tonight. A high level source on Trump's Iowa team told ABC News only they're 'not well' right now." Losing Iowa is a huge blow to Trump's campaign team, specifically Trump's state director Chuck Laudner who delivered a win to former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in 2008 and former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum in 2012.
-
Video: Trump Speaks After Caucus Defeat: 'Iowa, We Love You'ABC NewsSpeaking in Iowa, the Republican presidential hopeful said, he's 'honored' to finish second.
-
Cruz on stage at Des Moines rally after winning the Iowa Caucusesby Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/2/2016 4:18:50 AM
-
-
"God bless the state of Iowa" Cruz says as he takes the stage after winning Iowa caucuses http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLqSlwUkAABsfS.jpgby Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/2/2016 4:21:01 AM
-
Tom and Ruth Harkin on stage now at the Clinton rally http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLqN9MUAAAIJEy.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/2/2016 4:21:17 AM
-
A 21st century Iowa Caucus victory means cell phones out for these @tedcruz supporters as Cruz takes stage http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLqBXGWkAEds4k.jpgby Jessica Hopper via twitter 2/2/2016 4:21:28 AM
-
Ted Cruz calls his win a "victory for the grassroots" #iowacaucuses2016 instagram.com/p/BBRTGuFMmis/by devindwyer via twitter 2/2/2016 4:21:56 AM
-
Video: Cruz's First Post-Iowa Words: 'What a Victory for the Grassroots'ABC NewsThe Republican presidential hopeful tells ABC News he's very happy with the projected GOP caucus results.
-
Despite no official projections, Hillary Clinton has taken the stage at her victory rally http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLr3_hVIAATGGL.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/2/2016 4:28:19 AM
-
Major outstanding Dem #iacaucus counties in Iowa at 11:30 p.m. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLsKK4WEAAlitX.jpgby Ryan Struyk via twitter 2/2/2016 4:31:05 AM
-
Clinton congratulates her "esteemed opponents." "I wish Gov O'Malley the very best," she saysby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/2/2016 4:33:21 AM
-
Clinton adds that she is very "excited" about debating Bernie Sandersby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/2/2016 4:33:36 AM
-
ABC's MARYALICE PARKS: Sanders campaign spokesperson, Michael Briggs tells ABC News that we will hear from the Senator tonight. Sanders' “yellow legal pad is out” right now and he is writing, Briggs said. Will he declare victory? Briggs said he did not know yet.
“We are not just going to say things off of the seat of our pants,” Briggs said, hitting the Clinton campaign who is projecting confidence. “We’re seeing it being very, very, very Larry-David like very, close.”
Asked specifically about the Clinton campaign starting to declare victory, Briggs said, “Really when she was up 47 points months ago? This is victory for them?”
-
Hillary Clinton says she "stands here tonight...breathing a big sigh of relief"by Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/2/2016 4:34:57 AM
-
Hillary Clinton: 'I'm Breathing a Sigh of Relief'ABC's CECILIA VEGA and DAVID WRIGHT: A strange moment unfolded in Iowa tonight. There is no winner declared, yet Hillary Clinton just took to the stage and said she is breathing a sigh of relief. This comes after a campaign aide publicly said earlier tonight: "We believe we have won this race." Still they are not claiming victory outright.
Over at the Bernie Sanders headquarters, they've started cranking up the Rocky theme, which drowned out her speech at one point.
-
Sanders tells crowd: "While the result are still not known it looks like we are in a virtual tie"by MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/2/2016 4:49:42 AM
-
Sanders says @MartinOMalley contributed a lot and won respect of American peopleby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/2/2016 4:52:15 AM
-
-
Video: Hillary Clinton to Iowa Supporters: 'Let's Go Win the Nomination'ABC NewsDemocratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are in a close race in the Iowa caucuses.
-
ABC News declares that the Iowa Democratic caucuses are too close to project a winner. Yet Sen. Ted Cruz -- the ABC News projected winner of the Republican Iowa caucus -- seems eager to take on Clinton.Let me tell you... I cannot wait to stand on that debate stage with @HillaryClinton. We will win by speaking the truth.11:49 PM - 01 Feb 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
ICYMI: Where the GOP Candidates Have Placed in Iowa Caucuses, According to ABC News Analysis
ABC's EMILY SHAPIRO and MERIDITH MCGRAW: Ted Cruz is projected to win the Iowa GOP caucuses based on an ABC News analysis of the vote so far, capping a furious race for the first-in-the-nation Hawkeye state. Donald Trump was projected to finish second, Marco Rubio third and Ben Carson was projected to be in fourth place. Rand Paul is projected to finish in fifth. http://abcn.ws/1nB5HnNTed Cruz was projected to finish first, Donald Trump second, Marco Rubio third, Ben Carson fourth and Rand Paul is projected to finish in fifth.
-
-
Senior campaign staff tell me "yes" Sanders speech was victory speech - "yes as close as we can get"by MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/2/2016 5:12:33 AM
-
.@realDonaldTrump supporters tell me he lost because he took ground game "for granted" & Cruz more of a "social conservative" @ABCPoliticsby Tom Llamas via twitter 2/2/2016 5:18:58 AM
-
.@jonkarl speaks with #IowaCaucus winner @TedCruz. He shares his secret to victory tomorrow on @GMA. @ArletteSaenz http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaL6FgQUkAQCsSJ.jpgby devindwyer via twitter 2/2/2016 5:30:31 AM
-
Video: Iowa Caucuses 2016: Highlights From the Hawkeye StateABC NewsHere's a look at some of the highlights from the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 1, 2016.