Ted Cruz's Spokesman: Cruz's Win Proof that Trump Voters Don't exist





ABC's JESSICA HOPPER: Following the projection of Ted Cruz as winner of the Iowa Caucuses, spokesman Rick Tyler told reporters off camera that tonight is proof the “Trump voters” are not real.





“The question on everybody’s mind…everyone watching the race were are Trump voters real and it turns out they are not. They weren’t real today, they won’t be real next week and they weren’t real next week,” Tyler said.





Tyler said the campaign’s ground game led to victory but admitted they had some concern about expanded voter turnout hurting them.





"We had a little nervous trepidation about a lot of new voters coming but it turns out that a lot of new voters that came out in the process educated themselves about the candidate and that in the end benefited us,” Tyler said.



