Both Parties Reporting Heavy Turnout in Select Locations



ABC's RICK KLEIN: A Republican source reports a large number of “overflowing

caucus sites,” particularly in the central part of the state, closer to main

population areas.

The state Republican Party has predicted a record turnout (note that the record Republican turnout is about half the record Democratic turnout – 121.5K vs. 239.9K)

On the Democratic side, reports are flowing in of long lines at liberal/college town caucus sites. But nobody thinks they’ll approach the record, at least not at this stage.

Those on line when caucuses began at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT are permitted to participate. Note that actual voting in caucuses hasn’t taken place in most locations.

Here's the scene at a Republican caucus out in Orange City, Iowa:



