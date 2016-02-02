2016 Iowa Caucus Rolling Updates
Tonight marks the first major electoral event of the 2016 presidential cycle: the Iowa caucuses. Keep checking back for updates as the ABC News political team reports from the Hawkeye State on caucus night.
What Hillary Clinton Did This AfternoonABC's LIZ KREUTZ: This afternoon – after visiting a field office in Des Moines and making a stop at Scenic Route Bakery – Hillary Clinton took a private walk around Gray's Lake with Bill Clinton, according to an aide.
Both Parties Reporting Heavy Turnout in Select Locations
ABC's RICK KLEIN: A Republican source reports a large number of “overflowing
caucus sites,” particularly in the central part of the state, closer to main
population areas.
The state Republican Party has predicted a record turnout (note that the record Republican turnout is about half the record Democratic turnout – 121.5K vs. 239.9K)
On the Democratic side, reports are flowing in of long lines at liberal/college town caucus sites. But nobody thinks they’ll approach the record, at least not at this stage.
Those on line when caucuses began at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT are permitted to participate. Note that actual voting in caucuses hasn't taken place in most locations.
@frLarousse2 @realDonaldTrump @DanScavino 7:47 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Here's the scene at a Republican caucus out in Orange City, Iowa:Credit: Nathan Nieuwendorp
Never seen a caucus so crowded. Moving ppl back out the door to make room for others to sign in. #IowaCaucus 8:23 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Video: Iowa Caucuses Underway: What You Need to KnowABC NewsThe caucuses in Iowa are ongoing - here's what we can say about the state of the race right now.
-
In electing their delegates, Democratic caucus voters separate into groups according to the candidate they support. The candidate must receive no less than 15 percent support, or else the candidate is eliminated as a viable candidate and his or her supporters are then courted by other groups. 7 for O'Malley at West Des Moines' precinct 113 8:33 PM - 01 Feb 2016
ABC's JOSH HASKELL: It's impossible to predict turnout for the caucus, but many including the Secretary of State think the Iowa GOP could see record turnout motivated by first-time caucus-goers supporting Trump, anger towards President Obama and the establishment, record numbers watching the debates, and the high number of candidates. The Iowa GOP set a record for turnout in 2012 with 121,501. Although Iowa's Secretary of State wouldn't predict turnout figures for the Iowa GOP, he was in charge in the 2008 election and says his office saw some signals of high turnout then and they're seeing them again. Historically, roughly one-fourth of registered Democrats and Republicans in the state actually show up on caucus night to vote. Can barely move in One of two GOP Caucus rooms at Merrill Middle School in Des Moines, IA 8:34 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Iowa GOP Chairman: On Track for a 'Record-Breaking Night'
ABC's RICK KLEIN: "This sounds like a record-breaking night," Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann told ABC News.
Again – they have long thought they would shatter the (rather paltry) record – and conventional wisdom has been that big turnout favors Donald Trump, who is bringing new voters into the party caucuses.
The state party has gotten calls for weeks from former Democrats who say they’re switching to the Republican Party specifically to support Trump.
Chris and Mary Pat Christie just rode into a rally on a campaign bus, in Nashua, NH http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLHlj0WEAA1XiE.jpgby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/2/2016 1:51:13 AM
-
Hillary Clinton 'Get Out the Vote' Numbers
ABC's LIZ KREUTZ: From the campaign --
Today:
--More than 2k volunteer shifts completed today
--51k doors knocked
Total GOTC - all 4 days:
--11k volunteer shifts completed
--238k doors knocked. @HillaryClinton supporters being counted here at Merrill Middle School. 767 Democrats here #iacaucus 8:48 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Sanders Looked Concerned Watching Results Come InABC's MARYALICE PARKS: Bernie Sanders looked exceptionally serious, even concerned, watching results come in tonight.’
He was watching the TV with his wife and children in his suite at the Holiday Inn by the airport in Des Moines.
Moines.
"Too early, we will find out in an hour or so,” he said. “We are very proud of the campaign that we ran. We ran a positive campaign. We will find the results out soon enough."
He added that despite what happens, "I think what we have shown is that the American people are very dissatisfied with the situation where the middle class continues to shrink while almost all new income and wealth goes to the top one percent."
He said that regardless of political persuasion - "People are really angry about a campaign finance system which is corrupt and allows billionaires to buy elections.”
-
JUST IN: It's a three person race between Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio based on ABC News' early vote analysis. It's a 3 person race between Trump, Cruz and Rubio based on early vote analysis #IowaCaucus 9:03 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Video: Donald Trump 'Very Happy' About Reported Heavy TurnoutABC NewsThe Republican frontrunner reiterated his campaign promises in Iowa during the caucuses.
-
Donald Trump Says He is 'A Little Bit' Nervous
ABC's JENNIFER HANSLER: Donald Trump made a stop at a packed caucus location with
his wife, Melania. He seemed impressed by the turnout and thanked the crowd for coming out to caucus. When asked if he thought he would win, Trump said that "we'll have to see what happens." He also acknowledged that he is "a little bit nervous" about the first election event this race. Carly Fiorina also stopped at the same caucus event, and addressed the crowd prior to Trump.Out at caucus sites now. #IACaucus #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #CaucusForTrump https://t.co/uh3upmk8459:04 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Inside the caucus in West Des Moines. #Carly2016 8:09 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Over 1,000 miles from Des Moines, Christie, a bus and hundreds of New Hampshirites spend the night in a garage http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLNRiSUkAI86DG.jpgby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/2/2016 2:16:09 AM
-
UPDATE: It is now a close race between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders based on ABC News vote analysis. Close race between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders based on vote analysis #IowaCaucus 9:22 PM - 01 Feb 2016
As @KFaulders reported, @RealBenCarson just needs a fresh set of clothes http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLQPvXUsAAq15E.pngby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/2/2016 2:27:37 AM
-
O’Malley Supporters Give Sanders a Victory in West Des Moines
ABC’s LIZ KREUTZ: At Precinct 113 in West Des Moines, five O’Malley supporters
eventually had to choose between Sec. Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Four of O’Malley’s supporters chose to to the Sanders camp and the other supporter chose to leave the caucus. At the end of this caucus, Sen. Sanders got 5 delegates and Clinton got 3.
This is video of when the O'Malley supporters moved over:The moment some O'Malley supporters joined Team Bernie https://t.co/2fiuTBRB9A8:50 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Final delegate count here at West Des Moines' precinct 113 –
Sanders: 5
Clinton: 39:04 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Another Way Iowans Can Keep Track of Whose Winning: SnapchatABC’s ANDREA GONZALES: Snapchat users in Iowa can use non-traditional ways to be informed of caucus information. Caucus-goers in Iowa can access caucus-festive filters on Snapchat. There’s a Republican and Democratic filter that shows what place the top candidates are in with the percent of the vote. It also includes the percent of precincts reporting and the time of when the picture or video was posted.
-
Dang, among Iowa caucus-goers under 25 years old? Sanders hits 86 percent support in exit poll data.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 2/2/2016 2:37:36 AM
-
Crowd coming in to Trump IA HQs. Some watching coverage on TVs in room http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLS7q2VAAEujgZ.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 2/2/2016 2:40:55 AM
-
As @tedcruz rally begins to fill up...cheers and clapping whenever results shown on screen favoring Cruz over @realDonaldTrump #iacaucusby Jessica Hopper via twitter 2/2/2016 2:50:31 AM
-
Talking through the latest numbers out of #iacaucus with Matt Dowd. Follow all of our coverage… instagram.com/p/BBRIkSqNtKU/by GeorgeStephanopoulos via twitter 2/2/2016 2:51:34 AM
-
Standing room only tonight. This place is absolutely packed. #iacaucus http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLCxKaUkAAbX0a.jpgby Ben Hoppenworth via twitter 2/2/2016 2:54:08 AM
-
Doors officially open at @HillaryClinton's "victory" rally at @DrakeUniversity http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLWfmOVAAEakfT.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/2/2016 2:55:10 AM
-
One of the most interesting things so far: 10% of Iowa GOP caucus-goers going for Ben Carson, despite collapse over last few months.by Ryan Struyk via twitter 2/2/2016 2:55:55 AM
-
People still looking cautiously optimistic in Trump room. Eyes glued to TV for some http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLWyimVIAAcUZm.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 2/2/2016 2:56:00 AM
-
.@repjohnlewis here in the crowd at Clinton's rally http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLXNrnWIAUm6Ym.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/2/2016 2:57:49 AM
-
Republican Precinct captains count the votes at Merrill Middle School. Rubio wins this precinct… instagram.com/p/BBRJg12TcRX/by Josh Haskell via twitter 2/2/2016 2:58:20 AM
-
Martin O'Malley to Suspend His Campaign TonightABC's MARYALICE PARKS: Sources close to the O'Malley campaign tell ABC that Governor O'Malley is set to announce that he will be suspending his campaign at his caucus party tonight at Wooly's in Des Moines. He is likely to speak at 10:30 p.m. EST.
"In a tough, unprecedented year, O'Malley spent more time in Iowa than any other candidate and remained the most accessible. He ran an energetic and honorable campaign - leading the field with the most bold progressive policy proposals, and he successfully pushed the other candidates on gun safety, immigration, and climate policy," campaign sources say. http://abcn.ws/1P1SG06
-
The Gov expected to speak in abt 30 mins - campaign says it was an "honorable" campaign twitter.com/ceciliavegaabc…by MaryAlice Parks via twitter retweeted by VeronicaStrac 2/2/2016 3:05:50 AM
-
Precinct 4 in Clive, Iowa has Rubio ahead of the entire GOP pack.by Matthew Claiborne via twitter 2/2/2016 3:07:07 AM
-
ABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE: The Iowa GOP now says they have officially broken turnout records. They have long thought they would break the turnout records. Let the games begin. #iacaucus 8:01 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Rubio campaign says this will be a big night for them twitter.com/dtoddharris/st…by Ines de La Cuetara via twitter 2/2/2016 3:12:46 AM
-
Ted Cruz table tops and more at set up for #IAcaucus rally http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLa37kUEAA8A0I.jpgby Jessica Hopper via twitter 2/2/2016 3:13:50 AM
-
They are still counting results, but the 800 chairs are getting packed up now in Clive, IA. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLbuFsUAAEXms_.jpgby Matthew Claiborne via twitter 2/2/2016 3:17:44 AM
-
An excited young @tedcruz supporter at Iowa Caucus rally http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaLcaMpUEAEb9m3.jpgby Jessica Hopper via twitter 2/2/2016 3:20:40 AM
-
ABC's MARYALICE PARKS: Bernie Sanders fans have begun filing into his caucus watch party in Des Moines, Iowa. The people here cheered and chanted “Bernie!" when MSNBC ( up on big projectors) said “he has a chance." One guy yelled — "and O’Malley just dropped out!” — to more cheers.
-
Walking through Trump crowd again now w/ numbers almost in. Visibly different crowd. Sad some shaking their headsby John Santucci via twitter 2/2/2016 3:25:20 AM
-
JUST IN: Mike Huckabee is suspending his campaign. I am officially suspending my campaign. Thank you for all your loyal support. #ImWithHucK 10:26 PM - 01 Feb 2016
-
NEW from Clinton camp: "Turnout is high, which the Sanders campaign has always said would benefit them. But we believe we have won tonight."by Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/2/2016 3:29:43 AM
-
Video: Behind the Scenes at the Sanders Caucus EventABC NewsABC's Mary Alice Parks takes us behind the scenes at Sen. Bernie Sanders' caucus event.
-
ABC's SHUSHANNAH WALSHE: There is still 25 percent of the Democratic vote out in Polk County. Des Moines is located in Polk County and it’s the most populous county in the state. Only 75 percent of the vote on the Democratic side is in, meaning there is still 25 percent of the vote to be counted.
-
Crowd at Cruz rally chanting "We want Ted! We want Ted!"by Arlette Saenz via twitter 2/2/2016 3:32:50 AM
-
Room at Trump land just booed when news came out Cruz wonby John Santucci via twitter 2/2/2016 3:33:27 AM