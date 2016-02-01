2016 Iowa Caucus Rolling Updates
Tonight marks the first major electoral event of the 2016 presidential cycle: the Iowa caucuses. Keep checking back for updates as the ABC News political team reports from the Hawkeye State on caucus night.
Meet Linda Farley.She drove this tricked out ride in support of @tedcruz from KY to Iowa (w/ a stop in NH and NY) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJ-k5nUYAAtcKP.jpgby Jessica Hopper via twitter 2/1/2016 8:36:38 PM
Flashback: Actress Ellen Page Confronts Ted Cruz on Gay Marriage at Iowa State FairThis past summer, nearly every candidate traveled to the Iowa State Fair to introduce themselves to voters with their "soapbox" speech, try the fair food and grill some pork chops.Sen. Ted Cruz was taking his turn at the grill when he was approached by Ellen Page. "What about the question about LGBT people being fired for being gay-trans?" Page asked."Well, what we’re seeing right now, we’re seeing Bible-believing Christians being persecuted for living according to their faith," Cruz responded.Ellen Page Confronts Ted Cruz in Iowa: "You’re Discriminating Against LGBT People"by XMrJust via YouTube
"You’re discriminating against LGBT people," Page said. "Well, would you use that argument in segregation?"
"Now I’m happy to answer your question, but not to have a back-and-forth debate," said Cruz, a devout Christian who has said he believes that marriage is between one man and one woman.
Chris Christie Expects to 'Over-Perform' in Iowa Compared to Polls
ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie made it clear today that he is not expecting a surprise ahead of the Iowa Caucus.
"I'll wait for the voting before I start reacting," the former federal prosecutor told ABC News’ Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on an appearance on "Good Morning America" today.
Despite what his poll numbers show, Christie admits he’s exactly where he wants to be in the Hawkeye State.
“What I’ve wanted all along is to come out of Iowa as the number one governor. Polls show that I will be the number one governor.”
While Christie may not be expecting a surprise out of Iowa, he said he believes the best is yet to come. “Let’s wait and not draw conclusions off polling,” he said. http://abcn.ws/1STxBIO
Video: ABC News Journalists Preview the Iowa CaucusesABC NewsThe ABC News team on the ground in Iowa gives their take on what to expect tonight, candidate by candidate.
Video: Sen. Ted Cruz Talks Trump on Iconic 'Field of Dreams' in IowaABC NewsGOP presidential candidate visits with tourists and supports at Iowa landmark.
Ben Carson's wife, Candy Carson, is making phone calls from Carson's Iowa headquarters.Candy is making phone calls for tonights #iacaucus from our Iowa HQ. #BC2DC16 https://t.co/AiJiGC7ONd4:36 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Chris Christie on His Caucus Night Plans in NH
ABC's JORDYN PHELPS: “He spent I don't know 20 plus million dollars here … and he's at 2% in the last poll,” Christie said of Bush. "If we in fact beat him here and we've literally spent half a million dollars.”
Still, Christie said he has “no idea” what’s actually going to actually happen tonight and pointed out that there are two former Iowa caucus winners still in the race who are getting very little attention.
"We will all see what's going to happen. That's part of the problem with twelve people in the race,” he said. “You've got two guys in this race that no one is talking about who won the last two Iowa Caucuses. Nobody has been talking about them.”
But Christie’s not sticking around to see what does happen in Iowa tonight. Instead, he’ll be onto his second town hall in New Hampshire tonight at the time that the caucuses are underway here in Iowa.
"I leave this afternoon, I go to New Hampshire and do a 4:30 town hall meeting in Hopkinson and then I'm going to do one at 8:00 in Nashua. It's going to be fun,” Christie said.
Christie told Karl part of the reason he’s leaving today is because of the weather..@ChrisChristie kicks off final #NH tour before #fitn with town hall in #Hopkinton #nhpolitics https://t.co/dGePgQFawe via @MikeCroninWMUR4:39 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Eight days before the NH primaries, folks pack it in at the back of Hopkinton, NH, town hall to hear Chris Christie http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaKQRfdWcAAMrBN.jpgby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/1/2016 9:48:10 PM
Video: Jeb Bush Talks Iran, Donald Trump During Stop in IowaABC NewsAt a campaign stop in Council Bluffs, IA, Jeb Bush addressed the nuclear deal with Iran and Donald Trump's controversial immigration comments. ABC News' Josh Haskell reports.
Trump Predicts Huge Win in Iowa Caucus
ABC's JOHN SANTUCCI: In his final appearance before hitting some local caucus locations, Donald Trump told a packed house in Cedar Rapids, IA: “This is the day we take our country back.""This is our day we take our country back," Trump says to the crowd3:10 PM - 01 Feb 2016
"I wanna win Iowa. It’s gonna send such a great message that we’re not gonna take it anymore…I love you all. Make sure you caucus tonight. Make sure you all caucus tonight. We’re gonna have a tremendous victory."
Sarah Palin gave a rambling speech introducing Trump asking the crowd: “Iowa, are you ready to make America great again?” Trump’s wife, Melania called it a “special night…the man who will work for you, with you, and who is that man?,” she asked the crowd who shouted back “Trump”. “I agree he’s the man – good luck!”Trump says security informed him might be someone with a tomato - "If you see them..knock the crap out of them..I'll handle legal fees"3:11 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Christie makes almost identical joke as Kasich about cutting programs as governor and how people only want other people's programs cutby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/1/2016 9:52:17 PM
Video: Ross' Restaurant Serves Up Delicious Food Along With Campaign HistoryABC NewsABC News' Josh Haskell visits Bettendorf, Iowa to get a taste of politics and great food.
-
The top searched Republican candidate for "how to caucus for..." is Sen. Ted Cruz and the top searched Democratic candidate for "how to caucus for..." is Hillary Clinton. However, the top searched Republican candidate on Google is Donald Trump and the top searched Democratic candidate is Bernie Sanders."How to caucus for…" @tedcruz is top searched in #Iowa today for Republicans
https://t.co/pcGvLXCgIu https://t.co/N3gIUFUAUI5:02 PM - 01 Feb 2016
"How to caucus for…" @HillaryClinton is top searched in Iowa today
https://t.co/BPMsaDfs3t https://t.co/giYurux8KS5:01 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Which candidates are leading in search in which #Iowa counties? #IowaCaucus
Chris Christie takes a seat as he takes questions in Hopkinton, NH. He started his day in Iowa today. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaKR53HWcAA7fxA.jpgby Ben Gittleson via twitter 2/1/2016 10:08:54 PM
Howard Dean's Infamous I Have a Scream Speech
ABC's MERIDITH MCGRAW: It was the scream heard around the world—or at least on television sets across the country. Twelve years ago, Howard Dean, the Democratic front runner, finished in a disappointing third place at the Iowa caucuses. At a packed ballroom in Des Moines following the caucus, Dean passionately addressed his supporters and listed off the places he hoped his campaign would win next.
“And then we’re going to Washington D.C., to take back the White House! YEEAAHHHH!” With cable network cameras focused on Dean, the emotional crescendo of his speech was broadcast everywhere. Dean’s scream became one of the biggest political gaffes of the 2004 election.2004: The scream that doomed Howard Deanby CNN 2/1/2016 10:15:00 PM5:15 PM
Spotted: Tractors for Huckabee. #IAcaucus2016 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaKa4fMVAAEegLS.jpgby Candace Smith via twitter 2/1/2016 10:57:43 PM
Video: The Fuel Source Powering Iowa's Political DialogueABC NewsABC News' Josh Haskell visits the Lincolnway Energy ethanol plant in Nevada, Iowa.
What Did Bernie Sanders Do All Day?
ABC's MARYALICE PARKS: Besides his brief stop at his office his campaign tells me the Senator was working in his hotel room on remarks, met with campaign team, went to Perkins for blueberry pancakes, spent time with kids who are here, and did a couple interviews. He also went on a walk with his wife Jane..@BernieSanders showed up for lunch on caucus day at Perkins restaurant in Des Moines. Yours truly was at next table https://t.co/RfGSCitsJ82:05 PM - 01 Feb 2016
Really bad fog Iowa… Take a lookby John Santucci via twitter 2/1/2016 11:19:11 PM
Bush about to host a packed house in Manchester. But out of 10 voters, not one has told me they're committed to him. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaKiYKlWkAEk0q6.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 2/1/2016 11:19:40 PM
What's at Stake Tonight at the Iowa Caucuses
ABC's ALANA ABRAMSON: The first voting of the 2016 presidential election cycle happens tonight. A useful tidbit to keep in mind: although candidates have been traipsing across the Hawkeye State for months, Iowa is not mathematically crucial for winning the nomination.
To win their party's respective nomination, candidates must win a certain number of delegates, or people who will ultimately vote for them at their party's convention in the summer. (Republicans need 1,237 delegates, while Democrats need 2,382.) Technically, a candidate could fare terribly in Iowa and still have a chance of getting the delegate numbers by the end of the race.
Doors at caucus locations close at 8 p.m. ET (GOP and Democratic).
The first results can be expected as early as 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. ET. http://abcn.ws/1UEiG37
Donald Trump Supporters Come in All Shapes and Sizes
ABC’S PAOLA CHAVEZ: While campaigning in the Hawkeye State, a Trump supporter held up his baby for the GOP front-runner to see. Coincidentally, the baby was photographed next to another supporters’ Donald Trump sign.Christopher
Furlong/Getty Images
Right now live update on Iowa on @WNTonight. @SarahPalinUSA gives me her prediction. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaKoF_OUMAA_t54.jpgby Tom Llamas via twitter 2/1/2016 11:32:10 PM
Palin to @TomLlamasABC: "For the first time I can say, we can believe the polls."by Rick Klein via twitter 2/1/2016 11:35:37 PM
Getting dangerously close to a 1:1 press/voter ratio. #fitn http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaKm1i9UUAANPAy.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 2/1/2016 11:42:28 PM
Meet the Iowa Family Hosting a Caucus in Their Living RoomABC's JEFF NAFT: Tonight, Democrats and Republicans will hold their breath across the country as Iowans take part in the first-in-the nation caucuses.
Throughout the Hawkeye state, caucuses will be held in elementary schools, churches, a gun store, a grain elevator and even in homes.
Five homes will host a caucus -- three for Democrats and two for Republicans. One of them -- for the Dems -- will be at the Rippey, Iowa home of Gary and Mary Weaver.
Mary Weaver, 71, and Gary Weaver, 72, are farmers who live three miles from Rippey on a 1,000-acre plot. Democrats who "believe in democratic principles," they will be hosting their fourth presidential caucus.
“We are very rural,” she added. “Our neighbors would need to drive 20 to 25 miles to the nearest caucus site.”
There are about 120 registered voters who will be able to come by the Weaver home tonight and they expect about 80. http://abcn.ws/20CyBTh
"We need someone with a steady hand and a backbone." An amped Bush going after Obama, Trump, Clinton, and those atop the Iowa polls.by Brad Mielke via twitter 2/1/2016 11:53:30 PM
.@ABC meteorologist @WXmel6 says the heavy snow won't hit Des Moines until early tomorrow morning. #IowaCaucus http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaKtstKVAAAcikr.jpgby Gio Benitez via twitter 2/1/2016 11:57:32 PM
#IowaCaucus @DavidMuir anchoring @WNTonight from #DesMoines http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaKtZRsUkAAnAFX.jpgby Christine Romo via twitter 2/1/2016 11:58:26 PM
Video: Trump Considers Campaign 'Waste of Time' If He LosesABC NewsThe billionaire implored his supporters to caucus in Iowa on his behalf.
Jeb Bush says on Day 1, he's done blaming President Obama. "I won't cut and run...it's on my watch, it's my bad." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaKuibUWIAAwHSq.jpgby Brad Mielke via twitter 2/2/2016 12:01:59 AM
Ladies and gentleman ....welcome to caucus night - we're at Trump HQs tonight http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaKxZh_UsAAOf4l.jpgby John Santucci via twitter 2/2/2016 12:13:32 AM
Ben Carson, known early on for robust social game, actually lost followers in 24 hours leading up to Iowa. twitter.com/ABCPolitics/st…by Evan McMurry via twitter 2/2/2016 12:21:40 AM
In the Des Moines Register/Bloomberg poll, Rick Santorum polled at 2 percent of support. The former Pennsylvania senator, who won the Iowa caucuses back in 2012, is hoping his heavy campaigning in Iowa works to his benefit.Just finished a tele-town hall with 6,300 undecided Iowa caucus goers. Doing all I can to help them decide. Let's do this Iowa! #iacaucus7:22 PM - 01 Feb 2016
.@ABCRadio is broadcasting live from #DesMoines for #iacaucus #2016 cc @AaronKatersky http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaK1dOXVAAAZyoB.jpgby Christopher Donato via twitter 2/2/2016 12:33:11 AM
You can register on caucus night -- choosing either party. I've spoken to some still undecided on which party twitter.com/ByronYork/stat…by Jonathan Karl via twitter 2/2/2016 12:34:56 AM
Iowan voters have headed to their caucus locations. Doors close at 8 pm ET.Merrill Middle School in Des Moines, IA is packed with Republicans and Democrats https://t.co/sfQRkpzZpI7:46 PM - 01 Feb 2016
The @BernieSanders campaign staff all calm, cool and collected -- telling press this is a "stress free zone" #Iowa http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaK7GZqUYAAYUE9.jpgby MaryAlice Parks via twitter 2/2/2016 12:56:24 AM
It's 7pm. It's Caucus time. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaK9AElW0AA19AG.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/2/2016 1:03:18 AM
ABC's ANDREA GONZALES and VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Voting is now underway in the Iowa caucuses and voters have gathered in different locations all over the state. The most-updated number show 586,835 registered Democrats and 615,763 registered Republicans.
Meggie Gates is caucusing for Bernie Sanders at the Iowa City Public Library. Gates told ABC News she thinks the attendance is larger than 2008, there are people pouring out in the hallway, and there's a mile long line.if my back sweat isn't enough to tell you how many people are packed in here, this picture should work #FeelTheBern https://t.co/V3eVcpwLt18:08 PM - 01 Feb 2016
@WestonAbney is caucusing at Iowa State University Memorial Union in Ames, Iowa for the Democratic party.Recommended arrival time, and the crowd is huge. #IowaCaucus https://t.co/tQCXVqCnII7:34 PM - 01 Feb 2016
@scottinankeny is caucusing for Hillary Clinton at East Elementary in Ankeny, Iowa.In line waiting to caucus #IowaCaucus huge turnout - weather not an issue in Des Moines 👍👍 https://t.co/VjKgfvlMmi7:34 PM - 01 Feb 2016
