Flashback: Actress Ellen Page Confronts Ted Cruz on Gay Marriage at Iowa State Fair





This past summer, nearly every candidate traveled to the Iowa State Fair to introduce themselves to voters with their "soapbox" speech, try the fair food and grill some pork chops.





Sen. Ted Cruz was taking his turn at the grill when he was approached by Ellen Page. "What about the question about LGBT people being fired for being gay-trans?" Page asked.





"Well, what we’re seeing right now, we’re seeing Bible-believing Christians being persecuted for living according to their faith," Cruz responded.

Ellen Page Confronts Ted Cruz in Iowa: "You’re Discriminating Against LGBT People" by XMrJust via YouTube XMrJust

"You’re discriminating against LGBT people," Page said. "Well, would you use that argument in segregation?"

"Now I’m happy to answer your question, but not to have a back-and-forth debate," said Cruz, a devout Christian who has said he believes that marriage is between one man and one woman.