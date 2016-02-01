2016 Iowa Caucus Rolling Updates
Tonight marks the first major electoral event of the 2016 presidential cycle: the Iowa caucuses. Keep checking back for updates as the ABC News political team reports from the Hawkeye State on caucus night.
-
ABC News declares Iowa Democratic Caucus too close to project a winner.ABC News declares Iowa Democratic Caucus too close to project a winner.
With 94 percent of precincts reporting, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are separated by less than 1 percent. Therefore ABC News will not project a winner in the Iowa Democratic caucuses.
-
ABC News projects Ted Cruz to win Iowa GOP Caucus.BREAKING: ABC News projects Ted Cruz to win Iowa GOP caucus. #IowaCaucus https://t.co/Kmxe1qkkLT10:23 PM - 01 Feb 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Iowa Caucuses 2016: How The Caucuses Work
ABC’s JEFF NAFT: After months of hitting the campaign trail and fiery debates among presidential candidates, today marks a permanent shift in the 2016 presidential race: actual voting. The Iowa caucuses are significant because of their first-in-the-nation timing and their historic tradition.A good showing in Iowa is vital. No candidate that has finished worse than third has ever gone on to win the presidency. http://abcn.ws/1RTv0OY
-
Great to see my friend @TerryBranstad this morning. Iowa is lucky to have him at the helm. #iacaucus http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaIlwydVIAAldmv.jpgby Rick Santorum via twitter 2/1/2016 4:07:19 PM
-
"Great, I'm feeling great," @HillaryClinton told reporters at her Des Moines field office on Caucus Day http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaI9V40VIAAZXHe.jpgby Liz Kreutz via twitter 2/1/2016 4:07:50 PM
-
-
Examining the Iowa Caucus Track Record on Predicting Presidents
ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: The Iowa caucuses have been the first major electoral event of the presidential election cycle since the 1970s, and today serve the role of winnowing the field and helping anti-establishment candidates pick up steam.
Most recently in 2008, Barack Obama, Iowa’s nominee, upset Hillary Clinton and went on to become commander-in-chief. But in years past, see just how good Iowans have been at predicting the President of the United States. http://abcn.ws/1nDblqc
-
-
What the Candidates are Up to Ahead of TonightABC's RYAN STRUYK and VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Donald Trump and Ted Cruz aren’t letting up on the gas pedal as they come down the home stretch in to the Iowa caucuses. Trump has two rallies this afternoon before his watch party tonight. Cruz also has two events this afternoon. Ben Carson is holding two rallies this afternoon before his caucus watch party tonight. Rand Paul is holding a rally this afternoon after an agriculture roundtable this morning. And Marco Rubio, the momentum candidate heading into the caucuses, will be visiting three caucus sites and speaking to caucus-goes before his caucus celebration tonight.But some candidates, facing a lackluster performance in the Hawkeye State, have already turned their eyes to New Hampshire. Jeb Bush will be in Iowa this afternoon and then head to New Hampshire for a townhall tonight. Chris Christie will be in Iowa this morning before heading to New Hampshire. John Kasich will be in New Hampshire all day with two townhall meetings.
On the other side of the aisle, the two Democratic candidates that are locked in a battle in Iowa seem to be taking it easy today. Bernie Sanders isn’t holding any events besides a watch party at 9 PM. And at 9:30PM, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will be hosting a “victory party” at Drake University for Hillary Clinton. Martin O’Malley is staying busy with five events in four different Iowan cities.
-
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in Dead Heat in Iowa
ABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: Hillary Clinton and main opponent, Bernie Sanders are in dead heat in the Hawkeye State.
Ahead of the caucuses, Clinton holds a razor-thin lead over Sanders, 48 percent to 45 percent, Martin O’Malley behind at 3 percent.
While the Democratic rivals are locked in a tight race, there is a significant gender gap among their supporters. Men support Sanders 58 percent to 35 percent, while women are in favor of Clinton 57 percent to 37 percent.
-
Marco Rubio's Expectations for the Day
ABC's CORINNE CATHCART: Despite the high stakes of the day, Senator Marco Rubio seemed calm as he spent his Iowa Caucus day morning eating breakfast in Clive with his family. After eating some blueberry pancakes, Rubio talked about his expectations for the day. He said his campaign will move forward regardless of what the results are tonight. “It’ll be important but no one’s going to win the nomination tonight,” he said. Rubio chatted with fellow diners before departing for the day.Loved meeting caucus goers this morning at the Cracker Barrel in Clive, Iowa! #iacaucus https://t.co/22K4RIN6zY9:43 AM - 01 Feb 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
.@RealBenCarson volunteers up bright and early getting ready for caucus day. See more on @GMA! #iacaucus http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaIH47TUUAAodj0.jpgby Katherine Faulders via twitter retweeted by RealBenCarson 2/1/2016 5:24:48 PM
-
-
Trump's 'Quickie' Stop as It's 'Crunch Time' in IowaABC's JOHN SANTUCCI: Trump, speaking to a couple hundred gathered in Waterloo this morning, says this is a big day. The room is half full but there is also very heavy fog outside. "It's crunch time," he told the crowd. "Incredible thing here with a movement."
Trump hit Ted Cruz telling the group, "you're ethanol business if Ted Cruz gets in will be wiped out in 6 months to a year." He also reminded them that Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad said Cruz would be a mistake for Iowa.
He also presented a check for $100k to another Vets group from the fundraiser the other night - Waterloo based organization that helps veterans who have special needs have functional homes.
Trump was hoping to fly from this event to his big rally in Cedar Rapids with Palin later today but due to intense fog he is now forced to drive.Trump takes stage says "quickie" stop and it's "crunch time". Small crowd gathered http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJOf5BUEAEEDMj.jpg12:00 PM - 01 Feb 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Days to #IAcaucus: Zero.
#EarnIt http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJVc80WQAAIux4.jpgby Marco Rubio via twitter 2/1/2016 5:31:10 PM
-
-
I'll be @DrakeDiner in Des Moines at noon. Hope to see you there! #ImWithHuck #IACaucusby Gov. Mike Huckabee via twitter 2/1/2016 5:44:44 PM
-
Why Iowa Caucuses are a Do-or-Die for Some Candidates
ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: For some candidates, the Iowa caucuses are a last stand in the fight for the White House.
Rick Santorum and Mike Huckabee, both winners of the 2008 and 2012 Iowa caucus respectively, are polling in the low single digits and there’s a slim chance either of them will win again in 2016.
Santorum told ABC News that ,”...if we can finish above a bunch of them, a majority of them, that gives me a bunch of hope our message is resonating, we have an opportunity to go forward.”
Once the results are known, look for the GOP field to be whittled down from 12 candidates.
-
That Time Trump and Palin Took Iowa by Storm
ABC’s ANDREA GONZALES: Billionaire presidential candidate Donald Trump got a “huge” endorsement in Ames by a former vice-president candidate. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was one of the highest-profile endorsements to happen before the Iowa caucuses.
Palin praised that he was from the private sector with a “Halleluja!” She later asked the crowd if they were ready for a commander-in-chief who will” kick ISIS ass.”Sarah Palin | Endorsement SPEECH for Donald Trumpby ABCNews via YouTube
“He’s been going rogue left and right,” Palin said back in mid-January. “That’s why he’s doing so well.”Saturday Night Live brought back Tina Fey later that week just for her Palin impression.
-
LIVE on #Periscope: #IAcaucus Day #RandRally in Des Moines with @RonPaul! periscope.tv/w/aX-V_jEyMTc0…by Dr. Rand Paul via twitter 2/1/2016 6:16:04 PM
-
The scene as @JebBush enters his very last Iowa event here in Des Moines. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJf3oiUsAAPYNE.jpgby Candace Smith via twitter 2/1/2016 6:17:47 PM
-
-
"We need a new leader to bring us together to build on @POTUS record & get wages rising" -@MartinOMalley #iacaucus http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJef4GUsAAUkF6.jpgby ksosanie via twitter 2/1/2016 6:19:56 PM
-
These GOP Candidates Can’t Leave Iowa Quickly Enough
ABC’s BRAD MIELKE: After more than a year of prognostication and punditry, the Iowa caucuses will finally get underway Monday night.
But don’t expect Republican candidates Jeb Bush, Chris Christie or John Kasich to linger over the results. They’ll already be in New Hampshire.
The three governors, locked in a fierce fight for moderate voters in the race for the GOP nomination, have all but given up hope on a strong finish in the Hawkeye State. In the smaller, more moderate state of New Hampshire, each candidate sees stronger support and a clearer path to the nomination.
Christie, who has spent more days in New Hampshire than any other candidate, will launch a bus tour, while Bush, who has diverted much of his Miami staff to the state, will begin a series of town halls.
Kasich beat them to the punch as he left Iowa for good on Friday, opting to spend his weekend holding town halls across the Granite State. http://abcn.ws/1P4YJyOPacked room for @JohnKasich at a country club in Portsmouth, NH, eight days before the NH primaries https://t.co/ohUVOb06Cc12:49 PM - 01 Feb 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
'The Full Grassley'ABC’s VERONICA STRACQUALURSI: Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, and Rick Santorum have all completed the “Full Grassley” in hopes of getting out their message to Iowans.
Completing the “Full Grassley” -- inspired by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley -- is when a candidate has held campaign events in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.
Huckabee was the first to finish the “Full Grassley” at the beginning of January, Santorum did so this weekend, and Cruz completed it today.
Last week at a campaign stop in Iowa, Cruz explained his reasoning for doing the “Full Grassley”: “I believe anyone who wishes to serve as president needs to demonstrate the humility and respect to go directly and ask for the support and have your record scrutinized.”
“If you plant the seeds, even, you know, from six months ago, people remember you, they’ve been with you, they’ve talked to you. It turned out, in the past, that that’s been a real big help for us," Santorum, won the Iowa caucus in 2012, told ABC News..@tedcruz #cruzintovictory bus will hit its 99th and final county of Iowa today #IowaCaucus https://t.co/yXShxxcFMZ9:11 AM - 01 Feb 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Iowa Caucuses Appeal to the Most Colorful and Passionate VotersABC's EVAN MCMURRY: After hosting months of furious campaigning, countless town halls, numerous Donald Trump rallies, and plenty of candidate diner drop-ins, the state of Iowa finally caucuses tonight.
A sizable number of voters remain undecided hours before the caucusing begins, but many of their friends and neighbors have picked a candidate and are campaigning for him or her in force.
From the Jeb Bush backer whose whoops can be heard across auditoriums to supporters in superhero outfits to die-hard fans with homemade Bernie Sanders T-shirts, here are the most colorful and passionate characters ABC News reporters have encountered in Iowa: http://abcn.ws/23EnPy2Meet Maggie Wright, a @tedcruz volunteer staying at Camp Cruz. That's her SUV she drove from TX. #iacaucus https://t.co/xEDrroetC19:15 AM - 01 Feb 2016
Better shot of Lisa Frederick and her boxing gloves for @HillaryClinton. #GMAinIowa #IowaCaucus https://t.co/dihonOV9og10:16 AM - 01 Feb 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Woman shouts "We love you, Jeb!" @JebBush responds: "Gracias!" #iacaucus http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJlPsEXEAE7l35.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 2/1/2016 6:43:10 PM
-
Check out my husband Frank on ABC News. It's great to have him here in Iowa with me! abcnews.go.com/Politics/video…by Carly Fiorina via twitter 2/1/2016 6:53:45 PM
-
Can the Establishment Make A Comeback?
ABC’s JEFF NAFT: Jeb Bush, Chris Christie, John Kasich and Marco Rubio: One big question is whether one of the so-called “establishment” candidates will get enough momentum from the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire to not only keep them in the race but also have a shot of overtaking the likes of billionaire business mogul Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
A strong performance could definitely go a long way, but with the establishment vote split between Rubio, Bush, Christie, and Kasich, the candidates continue to siphon votes away from one another. Iowa probably won’t do much to winnow the establishment wing, but New Hampshire definitely could.
-
How Republican Candidates are Polling in IowaABC’s PAOLA CHAVEZ: Donald Trump holds a slight lead over Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the last Iowa poll ahead of the Republican Iowa caucus. The Des Moines Register/Bloomberg poll shows Donald Trump leading the elephant herd with 28 percent support, Ted Cruz following closely with 23 percent, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio coming in third with 15 percent and Ben Carson not far behind with 10 percent.Still hitting single digits are Rand Paul with 5 percent and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with 3 percent. Despite opting to skip the last Republican debate hosted by Fox News, Trump climbed 6 points since the last Des Moines Register/Bloomberg poll.
-
We've got a message from @JustinLong. Hint: he wants you to caucus today. #CaucusForBernie
amp.twimg.com/v/f8a585b6-1da…by Bernie Sanders via twitter 2/1/2016 7:27:55 PM
-
Thanks for having me speak here in Des Moines at the @Nationwide CAP 2016 #IowaCaucus Presidential Briefing! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJth0AUMAAEfEv.jpgby Dr. Rand Paul via twitter 2/1/2016 7:28:14 PM
-
Mary Pat is right. Running for President is a team sport. Watch this:
abcnews.go.com/Politics/chris… #Christie2016 @ABCPoliticsby Chris Christie via twitter 2/1/2016 7:28:31 PM
-
.@tedcruz completes the Full Grassley in Jefferson, Iowa! #CruzCrew http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJvzgZUsAAVR37.jpgby alicetweet via twitter 2/1/2016 7:28:59 PM
-
Iowa Caucuses Surprised Us 5 Times
ABC’s ALANA ABRAMSON: For over 40 years, the Iowa caucuses have been a launching pad for some presidential candidates to secure the party's nomination. But while they have been the source of elation for some, they have dashed the aspirations of other presidential hopefuls, or often totally surprising the general public. Here are some of the most memorable results from Iowa's caucuses through the decades: http://abcn.ws/1So6F4s
-
Coffee break on Caucus Day in Des Moines, Iowa. #IowaCaucus http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJvwwyWEAE_s0H.pngby Hillary Clinton via twitter 2/1/2016 7:41:09 PM
-
.@tedcruz completed full Grassley in Jefferson, Iowa. Cruz says visiting all 99 counties shows respect for Iowans http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJxs3CUEAAnJr-.jpgby Jessica Hopper via twitter 2/1/2016 7:42:07 PM
-
The Weirdest Iowa Caucus Locations
Today, Iowans across the state will gather to elect the first delegates of the 2016 presidential election cycle.Usually, voters huddle in local schools, churches or other government buildings. But some state parties took some creative liberties with choosing a polling location.
Here are a few of the most interesting caucus locations of 2016: The Old Ambulance Building, Skunk River Arms Gun Shop, Northgate Mall Hy-Vee Grocery Store, Grain Elevator, Fore Seasons Golf Practice Center, just to name a few. http://abcn.ws/1UxsNGV
-
-
Bernie Sanders: 'We are Taking This All the Way'
Bernie Sanders said Monday that while his campaign wants to win in Iowa, the outcome of the caucus will not make or break his campaign.
“Of course we want to win here but if we end up getting two delegates less than Hillary Clinton - why is that the end?” he told reporters from the steps of his campaign bus after making a quick stop to talk to volunteers at his Iowa campaign head quarters in Des Moines. Sanders is neck and neck in the polls with Hillary Clinton in this first caucus state. He said regardless of the result in this first contest, he's in it for the long haul.
“This is a national campaign. We are in to win at the convention,” he continued. “We are taking this all the way.”
According to the Senator, his campaign has hosted over 100 town meetings in Iowa. He told fans Monday morning that as of yesterday over 70,000 people in the state have come to see him speak in person.
As for tonight? Sanders said it is all about voter turnout. “You got a tied ball game. We will win tonight if voter turnout is high. We will struggle tonight if voter turnout is low.”.@BernieSanders says he is proud that young people and first time voters have gotten involved in his campaign https://t.co/c8VlvZp3oK12:35 PM - 01 Feb 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
What's Being Discussed in Iowa on Facebook
The top issue being discussed in Iowa today is the economy, with 16% of the overall conversation focused on it. The top candidate being discussed on Facebook is Bernie Sanders followed by Donald Trump.Most-discussed candidates in Iowa today, per @facebook:
Sanders 42.2%
Trump 21.7%
Clinton 13.1%
Cruz10.7%
Paul4.7%
Carson 2.6%
Rubio 1.9%2:30 PM - 01 Feb 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
.@SarahPalinUSA calls out @SteveKingIA for accusing her of selling her support. Says he may be "huffing ethanol." @ABCPoliticsby Tom Llamas via twitter 2/1/2016 8:02:09 PM
-
Motorcades everywhere in DSM as candidates make last minute stops before caucuses. @HillaryClinton grabbing coffee http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJ3WI_UUAAnR71.jpgby Josh Haskell via twitter 2/1/2016 8:02:53 PM
-
Early start! Palin takes the stage "Iowa are you ready to Make America Great Again!"by John Santucci via twitter 2/1/2016 8:03:15 PM
-
Trump campaign is sending Trump's 3 children to caucus locations around the state this evening - Trump himself will hit several locationsby John Santucci via twitter 2/1/2016 8:19:20 PM
-
This exists. #iacaucus http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CaJ4xQUW0AExn6G.jpgby Shushannah Walshe via twitter 2/1/2016 8:20:12 PM
-
Jeb Bush Interrupted by Likely Plants at Last Iowa Event
ABC's CANDACE SMITH: At his last event before he hightails it to New Hampshire, Bush spoke in front of a boisterous crowd, filled with supporters and some undecided voters who chanted “PRESIDENT BUSH!” as he walked in. About 20-30 of the attendees were Florida friends of Bush, many of those will represent him at caucus precincts tonight.
He was introduced by Gov. Terry Branstad (who is not endorsing anyone yet) who praised his record on fiscal conservatism and education, saying that he’s still trying to get his state to where Florida was.
Shortly after Bush began his stump, two guys stood up and said that they’ve been waiting for 2 hours and still hadn’t gotten paid. Bush scoffed and told them to" get out of here, man, move on” as the crowd booed the guys and security escorted them out.
Backstory: This flier began making its rounds on Twitter, appearing to advertise paying people to attend Bush’s event.In Des Moines and need some quick money...apparently Jeb Bush will pay you to listen to him. https://t.co/NXExjSAB6410:02 AM - 01 Feb 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
The campaign has called it a blatant lie and is accusing the Super PAC supporting Marco Rubio of passing this around. Jeff Sadowsky, who tweeted this out, is the Conservative Solutions PAC spokesman. Sadowsky, on Twitter, denies the Super PAC being behind anything.