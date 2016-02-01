Bernie Sanders: 'We are Taking This All the Way'

Bernie Sanders said Monday that while his campaign wants to win in Iowa, the outcome of the caucus will not make or break his campaign.

“Of course we want to win here but if we end up getting two delegates less than Hillary Clinton - why is that the end?” he told reporters from the steps of his campaign bus after making a quick stop to talk to volunteers at his Iowa campaign head quarters in Des Moines. Sanders is neck and neck in the polls with Hillary Clinton in this first caucus state. He said regardless of the result in this first contest, he's in it for the long haul.

“This is a national campaign. We are in to win at the convention,” he continued. “We are taking this all the way.”

According to the Senator, his campaign has hosted over 100 town meetings in Iowa. He told fans Monday morning that as of yesterday over 70,000 people in the state have come to see him speak in person.



As for tonight? Sanders said it is all about voter turnout. “You got a tied ball game. We will win tonight if voter turnout is high. We will struggle tonight if voter turnout is low.”