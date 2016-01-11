Backstage, we have the cast of "Mr. Robot," and no, Rami Malek isn't angry that he wasn't name-checked in Christian Slater's acceptance speech! (For what it's worth, Christian Slater said before it was a total oversight, because he was so nervous about forgetting his wife.)
And the winner is ... Jennifer Lawrence
"Every time I'm up here, it's because of you," Jennifer to David O. Russell. "You make movies like you don't care if anyone ever sees them."
And the winner is ... The Martian
Taraji P. Henson just came backstage, but alas, no cookies for the press.
'I just did not expect they should call my name," she said of her big win. "But when they called my name it was like visceral. I was like, 'Well the cookies are here! I guess I should hand them out.' It was just a spontaneous moment."
And the winner is ... Brie Larson
"This movie means so much to me," Brie. "Jacon Tremblay, who is half of this award!"
And the winner is ... Leonardo DiCaprio
"Wow, thank you," as Leo gets standing ovation. "What an incredible honor, that meant a lot."
"This film was about survival ... more than anything it was about trust and no more deserving of that trust than our direction," Leo. "I've never had an experience like this in my entire life."
"It wasn't a matter of feeling bad because she's funny and hilarious and will win many things. I really expected Amy to win. This was very truly surprising [for] me," Jennifer Lawrence said backstage of beating out Amy Schumer for best actress in a comedy.
Leo just joked that his friend Tom Hardy wouldn't bury him in real life.
"I'm most looking forward to celebrate with Amy [Schumer] and David [O. Russell]. David's been my champion for years," Jennifer Lawrence said. "I'm gonna celebrate with David." And then, when asked about hanging out with Adele, etc. she explained, "We're staring a gang. It's a small business. It's like high school and we were all staying at the same hotel. It's like when you work with people, it's a tiny pool."
And here comes Lady Gaga!
And the winner is ... The Revenant
Meanwhile, backstage, Lady Gaga is talking about her win. "I never imagined any of this. This is truly magnificent," she said. "This is just the best thing that could have ever happened to me, honestly."
Heads up: Lady Gaga is putting out a new album this year, and she doesn't know what her look will be for it.
Oh shall we just take a day at a time, dear?" she said of an Oscar nomination. "An Oscar nomination would be tremendous just like this Golden Globe win and nomination... but the true win is in the worth."
"I'm not supposed to talk in great detail of how that was done," Leonardo DiCaprio said of his scene with the bear. "I think people are talking about it for a good reason. I think that scene is going to go down in the history of cinema... and yes, it was incredibly difficult to do."
And last but not least, Brie Larson is backstage!
"To find new meaning in this movie has been absolutely incredible," Brie Larson said of discussing "Room" over and over for the past few months.
Brie Larson needs to leave so she can grab a burger with Jacob Tremblay and "cut a rug."
Thanks so much for watching the Golden Globes with us tonight!