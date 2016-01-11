When asked what it means to win in front of his family, Sylvester Stallone gushed: Everything. Sorry kids, but they really had no idea who I am and actually to tell you the truth it's OK because I was a kind of peripatetic actor, on the road all the time and I really wasn't in the moment. Then i realized that family is everything and that's the greatest award you can get. .. So finally they get to understand that they have a caring father, that movies are wonderful but they pale in comparison to the movie of life which is making them go on into the future and be very very successful. That's my duty. That's my mission and I give my wife all the credit."