And the winner is ... Son of Saul
Gervais just joked that Brad and Angelina are going to want to adopt Ken Jeong and Kevin Hart
And the winner is ... Lady Gaga
The audience is quiet as Gaga takes the stage
"This is one of the greatest moments of my life," she gushed, seeming genuinely shocked.
"I feel like Cher in ... 'Moonstruck' this is one of the greatest moments of my life," Gaga
"Thank you you to my wonderful cast, I love you so much, you guys are my family," Gaga "I wanted to be an actress before I wanted to be a singer."
And the winner is ... Writing on the Wall
Sam Smith is accepting the award!
"I genuinely didn't think we were going to get this," Smith.
Gervais is introducing Mel Gibson. This comes years after he made jokes about the actor. "I want to say something nice about Mel before he comes out."
"I love seeing Ricky once every three years," Gibson. "You don't need to leave your drink here, I'll put you to sleep some other way."
A lot was bleeped out, not sure what was said between Ricky and Mel.
"Any time you can vent emotions that are real, I think it's very very helpful and most important, I just wanted to respect his memory and I think we did. So it was good. It was good," said Sylvester Stallone of losing his son Sage.
And the winner is Mr Robot!
"I did not expect to win at all.. I got very caught up in emotion. Just the mere fact that these incredible people were applauding it makes me realize that in life, it's really never over... and people should never give up trying. So I think it's a very, very positive message for everybody." - Sylvester Stallone on winning.
Amazing stuff from Stallone, Lesley!
"He represents what life is all about," he said of why Rocky Balboa won't live forever. "The greatest men in the world have died."
"Dying is easy. Living is hard," he added.
Tom Hanks up on stage to introduce Denzel.
When asked what it means to win in front of his family, Sylvester Stallone gushed: Everything. Sorry kids, but they really had no idea who I am and actually to tell you the truth it's OK because I was a kind of peripatetic actor, on the road all the time and I really wasn't in the moment. Then i realized that family is everything and that's the greatest award you can get. .. So finally they get to understand that they have a caring father, that movies are wonderful but they pale in comparison to the movie of life which is making them go on into the future and be very very successful. That's my duty. That's my mission and I give my wife all the credit."
"Every generation, filmgoers find the artist that defines the time they live in," Hanks on Denzel. "The obvious power to not only hold our attention, but demand it ... you cannot copy them, you can only sort of emulate them."
Talking about how Denzel only needs one name to conjure their greatness
"A solo tag is the norm ... Brando, DeNiro, Pacino ... the list is finite, the club exclusive, but it includes [Denzel]." Hanks "The actor f our generation who has left us a body of work ... a great actor will forever astound us."
"Let the first name carry all the weight and that is Denzel," Hanks.
Denzel and his family takes the stage!
"I'm speechless," Denzel, "God bless you all."
"It would be pretty sick, wouldn't it?" Sam Smith said of the possibility of an Oscar nomination. How does it compare to his Grammy nights? It's just different, he said.
Lesley, if Denzel comes backstage, any chance you could get the end to his lightbulb story, really sounded like a sweet story about his parents. But he forgot his glasses and couldn't read his speech.
And the winner is ... Alejandro Inarritu
"Pain is temporary, but a film is forever, so who cares," Inarritu on making a grueling movie.
And the winner is ... Taraji Henson
"Cookies for everyone tonight, my treat," Taraji. "Who knew playing an ex-convict would take me all around the globe."
"My fans, they've been praying for this, they all on Twitter, you gotta give me time," Taraji!