And the winner is ... The Hateful Eight
Jamie Foxx just joked that he pulled a Steve Harvey and read the wrong winner for Best Original Score. He said "Straight Outta Compton," but it was "Hateful Eight."
"This young lady is absolutely the love of my life, this young lady's name is Miss Corrine Fox" Jamie on his daughter being Miss Golden Globe.
And the winner is ... Jon Hamm
"Thank you for including me in this insanely talented group of actors." Hamm
Oscar Isaac said that at this point it's OK to give spoilers about "Star Wars" now. If anybody can give permission, it's him, right?
Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence take the stage
And the winner is ... Matt Damon
This is how Matt Damon kicked off his speech: "My kids are watching, so I have to thank my kids because I told them if I got on TV, I'd definitely say something to them. ... To my wife, Lucy, thank you for everything." (Is it possible to not love him?)
Christian Slater is coming backstage! Anybody have any burning questions for him?
I do! What it's like for him to win after being a 90's heartthrob! What does this mean at this stage in his career??
He says that every experience has been a learning one, Michael Rothman, and he's made friends all along the way! "I'm very grateful and very happy," he gushed.
I know Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell are announcing an award but Jon Hamm is back here!
And the winner is ... Inside Out
Heard this movie is a real tear-jerker, right Lesley!?
Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt are getting screams of "Wow!" right now on stage
"Honestly, I was told I was presenting alone," Gosling
"Take the high road, I look petty, classic Brad" Gosling
@MichaelRothman, I'm so distracted by Jon Hamm being backstage!
And the winner is ... Stallone!!!
Rocky, rocky, rocky!! Standing ovation
"Please let him run up the stairs really fast! That would be amazing!" said Jon Hamm of Sylvester Stallone's win.
They playing the Rocky music
"Lats time I was here was 1977, long time ago," Stallone. "Want to thank my wife and my children."
"Take the shot on a mumbling actor and gave me the shot of a lifetime," Stallone. "I want to thank my imaginary friend Rocky Balboa for being the best friend I ever had."
And the winner is ... Steve Jobs
Aziz was just seen reading a book titled "Loosing to Jeffrey Tambor with Dignity."
"They're more interested in what Lucy's wearing," Matt Damon said of how his kids reacted to his Globes prep. "She's wearing [a lilac dress, and] with the 'Frozen' stuff... It's a little bit like something Elsa would wear!"
And the winner is ... Gael Garcia Bernal