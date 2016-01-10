2016 Golden Globe Awards: LIVE UPDATES
The big man, @rickygervais will be LIVE on television hosting the #GoldenGlobes in less than 90 minutes! https://t.co/8S4r0EZvph6:35 PM - 10 Jan 2016
.@HereIsGina posing for pictures on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! https://t.co/frqSObKlnx6:34 PM - 10 Jan 2016
.@SirPatStew, @Racheldoesstuff, @SophiaBush, and HFPA President Lorenzo Soria! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/DCsl66gzoR6:17 PM - 10 Jan 2016
Breaking! Exclusive! Harrison Ford will be presenting at tonight's #GoldenGlobes! https://t.co/9AW4rNZJ5a4:21 PM - 10 Jan 2016
.@GaelGarciaB, @OfficialBPeters, and @samsmithworld making it musical on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! https://t.co/XVRgelpDAo6:45 PM - 10 Jan 2016
The Hoff (@DavidHasselhoff), @brielarson, @JLo, @SamHeughan, @caitrionambalfe hitting up the #GoldenGlobes tonight! https://t.co/pnnNkfShR16:54 PM - 10 Jan 2016
Michael Fassbender, @BryanCranston, @iamjamiefoxx, @channingtatum, and @jennaldewan. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/jRVjrX0cGY7:17 PM - 10 Jan 2016
"Cause the writing's on the wall..."
@samsmithworld is at the #GoldenGlobes for his song from #SPECTRE! https://t.co/xs0rIRzBSw7:15 PM - 10 Jan 2016
John Krasinski just ran by, but no sign of Emily Blunt! Liev Schreiber did the carpet without Naomi Watts too. Still, so many stars are making this a date night: JK Simmons and his wife, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jaime Alexander and Peter Facinelli.
As always, @Zendaya looking stunning on the red carpet! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/5nCvgTbL8t https://t.co/ygl6heXjhs7:08 PM - 10 Jan 2016
Will Smith, @emiliaclarke, @emmyrossum, and @RobLowe all spotted on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! https://t.co/VqnimgNBnH7:22 PM - 10 Jan 2016
We saw @ReginaKing, @SteveCarell, Mark Rylance, and Alicia Vikander on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! https://t.co/ebaV72umQU7:34 PM - 10 Jan 2016
