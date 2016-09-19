2016 EMMY Awards: LIVE UPDATES

The accountants for the Emmys just came out with Leslie Jones, this could get interesting "You'll protecting something that nobody is trying to steal"
"I got a job for ya, my Twitter account!" Jones joking about her account being hacked.
And the winner for Outstanding Writing for Limited Series on Movie is The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story for the episode "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie is Regina King
"Here David, wants some juice ... juice ... juice" Kimmel handing out lots of juice to David Schwimmer who played Robert Kardashian on "People v OJ."
Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Movie is Sterling K Brown for "People v OJ"
"A lot of you may have not known who I was, but you checked the box anyway," Brown.
"Contrary to popular belief, I got the hottest chick in the game rocking my chain," Brown to his wife!
Lead Actress in Limited Series or Movie is Sarah Paulson for "People v OJ"
"The responsibility of playing a real person is an enormous one," Paulson, while Marcia Clark cries in the audience.
"I'm glad to stand here today and tell you I'm sorry," Paulson about judging Clark from TV years and year ago before actually getting to know the woman.
"What a night for OJ so far. I wonder if he's having a viewing party with the rest of the guys," Kimmel.
Lead Actor in Limited Series on Movie is Courtney B. Vance
Vance just held his Emmy in the air in celebration!
"Angela Bassett, this one is for you girl!" Courtney to his wife of 20 years.
Best TV Movie is Sherlock
Outstanding Limited Series is "People v OJ"
Outstanding Writing for Variety Special is Patton Oswalt
"I want to share this with two people my daughter Alice is waiting at home and the other is waiting somewhere else, I hope," Patton on his daughter and late wife Michelle who died earlier this year.
Outstanding Variety Talk Series is Last Week Tonight!
"You lost, now you gotta stand out here for the rest of the night," Damon to Kimmel. "He's a big loser! Big round of applause."
Best Variety Sketch Series is Key & Peele
Hank Azaria and Margo Martindale both win best guest actor and actress in Drama series
Maggie Smith just won another Emmy and is yet again not here to accept.
Supporting Actor in a Drama is Ben Mendelsohn
Lead Male Actor in a Drama Series is Rami Malek for Mr Robot
"Please tell me you're seeing this too!" Rami Malek on winning for Mr Robot
"I want to honor the Elliots, because there's a little bit of Elliot in all of us" Rami
Lead actress in a Drama Series is Tatiana Maslany
Outstanding Comedy Series is Veep
Outstanding Drama Series is Game of Thrones