2016 EMMY Awards: LIVE UPDATES

Now it's "Veep" and Kimmel is trying to get a ride in the back of the Presidential limo
He rode a dragon from "Game of Thrones"
"The rest of you if your show doesn't have a dragon or a white Bronco, go home now" - Kimmel
"Everyone in LA knows, if you want to win, sit next to Marcia Clark," Kimmel joking about Sarah Paulson.
"Cuba Gooding Jr. was so good in the People v OJ, he played OJ so well, I now believe he may have done it" Kimmel.
There are more shows and more roles than ever before ... here in Hollywood the only thing we value more than diversity is congratulating ourselves how much we value diversity - Kimmel
If you are a person of color, find a white person and reach out and say thanks for your bravery - Kimmel
Who is to blame for Donald Trump, he's sitting right there, that guy [Mark Burnett] - Kimmel
And the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy goes to Louie Anderson
And the winner for Writing in a Comedy Series is "Master of Non"e for Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang!
"We got a long way to go ... but I know we can get there" - Alan Yang on Asians in TV
And the winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series is Kate McKinnon
Kate is breaking down right now and it's so sweet, she's beyond excited
"This is really crazy, I can't" - Kate
"I'm shaking guys!" - Kate "Thank you Ellen DeGeneres, thank you Hillary Clinton"
And the winner for Comedy Series, Directing is Jill Soloway for "Transparent"
"It's a privilege when you take people of color, trans people ... and put them in front [of the camera] you change the world, we found out" Jill Soloway.
"Thank you to the trans community for your lived lives ... we need to stop violence against trans people" - Jill Soloway
And the winner for Lead Actress in a comedy Series is Julia Louis-Dreyfus --- she never loses!
"I would like to take the opportunity to personally apologize for the current political climate ... our show started out as apolitical satire but now feels like a documentary" - Julia -- I would like to thank my father, who passed away on Friday.
Jeffrey Tambor paying tribute to Garry Shandling, playing highlight reel of the late, famed comedian
They just announced Bill Cosby was taking the stage, Kimmel said, "I just wanted to see what you guys would do" -- He's not actually there!
And the winner for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in Jeffrey Tambor
"Let me be clear about something, there is no best actor," Tambor on his second consecutive Emmy!
Best Reality Series in "The Voice"
Kimmel's mother is making PB&J sandwiches, 7,000 to be exact, and the kids from "Stranger Things" are passing them out to the audience.
"Raise your hand if you have a gluten allergy ... I just wanted America to see which of their favorite celebrities are the most annoying," Kimmel.