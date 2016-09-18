2016 EMMY Awards: LIVE UPDATES
The 2016 Emmys start at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, but we will be liveblogging starting at 6:30 for the pre-show, featuring the best looks and styles from the carpet and reporting on all the buzz for TV's biggest night!
#Emmys red carpet with @StarringRico! https://t.co/CgkpC979DS6:12 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Yikes! It's @MrTonyHale! #Emmys https://t.co/7CtJAiCBPt6:24 PM - 18 Sep 2016
6:29 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Ahhhhh @derekwaterss! #Emmys https://t.co/uwLZIxlIoW6:30 PM - 18 Sep 2016
#EMMYs red carpet! @Sarah_Hyland crushing it! 😍💁😂🔥 https://t.co/XdQYXkg1EY6:39 PM - 18 Sep 2016
#EMMYs red carpet with @paul_sparks! https://t.co/atRgtv7dnW6:42 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Wow! @torikelly looks stunning on the #Emmys red carpet! https://t.co/JJFRslY31m6:44 PM - 18 Sep 2016
#EMMYs night with @mrbabyboogaloo! 😍😎❤️ https://t.co/BIVOJCd99y6:46 PM - 18 Sep 2016
What was your favorite TV show of the last year? Tweet us using #Emmys! https://t.co/gZkM7vxD9V6:52 PM - 18 Sep 2016
The talented @tracelysette (@transparent_tv) has arrived on the #Emmys red carpet! 🌟 https://t.co/HLGpTxLwmR6:52 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominee @tatianamaslany looking beautiful on the #Emmys red carpet. #OrphanBlack https://t.co/nebXdL5L8j6:31 PM - 18 Sep 2016
There's a mini "The Office" reunion on the #Emmys red carpet!@MeloraHardin & Ellie Kemper are both nominated tonight https://t.co/Rn7yuePirj6:29 PM - 18 Sep 2016
.@arielwinter1, of @ModernFam, is fierce on the #Emmys red carpet! https://t.co/GDnQumnDFi6:25 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Modern Family's Jeremy Maguire is TOO CUTE! #Emmys https://t.co/KSgPW5GrFE6:58 PM - 18 Sep 2016
.@priyankachopra is perfect on the #Emmys red carpet. 😍 https://t.co/iEYIZbvwp4 https://t.co/4vMty84hQF7:00 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Stars of @Stranger_Things, @GatenM123, @calebrmclaughl1 and @milliebbrown, owning the #Emmys carpet! #StrangerThings https://t.co/M3cKgFeg2u7:03 PM - 18 Sep 2016
@SiliconHBO's @Middleditch at the 2016 #Emmys. #SiliconValley is nominated for Best Comedy Series this year. https://t.co/Q5MBgFgaVS7:04 PM - 18 Sep 2016Delete
The amazing cast of @GameOfThrones arrive on the #Emmys red carpet! Congrats on your multiple nominations!! https://t.co/bYHABUIgQb7:08 PM - 18 Sep 2016Delete
Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series - nominee @BryanCranston is here at the #emmys red carpet! https://t.co/mkVt0hLSBb7:13 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Her style is as unbreakable as @KimmySchmidt herself! Ellie Kemper charming as ever on the #Emmys red carpet! https://t.co/NnJ0SjWRvn7:13 PM - 18 Sep 2016
#Emmys red carpet for @jeffreytambor 20 years ago and now tonight! https://t.co/EIQ3uiR1LN7:17 PM - 18 Sep 2016
.@anthonyanderson has arrived on the #Emmys red carpet! He's a nominee for his role on @black_ishABC 🎉 https://t.co/Ns828ydXTT7:17 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Emilia. Clarke.
The Mother of Dragons shines on the #Emmys red carpet. #GameofThrones #GOT https://t.co/DImULNTppu7:20 PM - 18 Sep 2016
.@black_ishABC's @anthonyanderson Let's take a selfie on the #Emmys red carpet! #family https://t.co/fM9BeYVEOA7:25 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series nominee @cubagoodingjr at the #Emmys red carpet! https://t.co/j30TDmoAL27:29 PM - 18 Sep 2016
The sweet @IMKristenBell is with us on the #Emmys red carpet! https://t.co/Ht3liIGBrY7:31 PM - 18 Sep 2016
#Emmys are about to start! Tune in to ABC at 5 PM PST to catch all the #winning moments! https://t.co/yYDCka1xL97:37 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Lead Actor nominee @azizansari from @MasterofNone is here at the #Emmys! https://t.co/8PCOAbbdTZ7:40 PM - 18 Sep 2016
#EMMYs with Mr. President @tonygoldwyn! https://t.co/UTm7EZiGy27:39 PM - 18 Sep 2016
JERRY SEINFELD!!!!
@JerrySeinfeld #Emmys https://t.co/lIoqzPSHXC7:42 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Best Actor in a Drama nom. @ItsRamiMalek arrives at the #Emmys. Malek stars in the incredible USA series,"Mr.Robot." https://t.co/O00ppOQKYH7:43 PM - 18 Sep 2016Delete
Check out your favorite stars before the #Emmys red carpet with our #TwitterMirror. #SapphireOnLocation https://t.co/KAa5kGfhGt7:38 PM - 18 Sep 2016
The always amazing @violadavis! @HowToGetAwayABC #Emmys https://t.co/Lqxj7Gc7Wq7:46 PM - 18 Sep 2016Delete
#JonSnow, aka Kit Harington, you know everything. #Emmys #RedCarpet @GameOfThrones https://t.co/x3XSlWm7Ad7:48 PM - 18 Sep 2016Delete
#ROOTS Executive Producer @levarburton is here at the #Emmys with us! @RootsSeries is nominated tonight 🌟 https://t.co/FXUrqfMD5p7:56 PM - 18 Sep 2016
Congrats to John Oliver for your Outstanding Variety Talk Series #Emmys nomination for @LastWeekTonight! https://t.co/QUshxeIxyy7:55 PM - 18 Sep 2016
