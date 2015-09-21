2015 Emmy Awards: LIVE Updates
The world of television will celebrate its brightest stars and shows Sunday night at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards.Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg will host the ceremony from the Microsoft Theater L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Fox will broadcast the Emmys live from coast to coast at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 5 p.m. Pacific time.
Directing for a Drama Series
- Tim Van Patten for "Boardwalk Empire," “Eldorado”
- David Nutter for "Game Of Thrones," “Mother’s Mercy”
- Jeremy Podeswa for "Game Of Thrones," “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken”
- Lesli Linka Glatter for "Homeland," “From A To B And Back Again”
- Steven Soderbergh for "The Knick," “Method And Madness”
Actress in a Drama Series
- Claire Danes, "Homeland"
- Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"
- Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"
- Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"
- Elisabeth Moss, "Mad Men"
- Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
Drama Series
- "Better Call Saul"
- "Downton Abbey"
- "Game of Thrones"
- "Homeland"
- "House of Cards"
- "Mad Men"
- "Orange Is the New Black"
"It's been a long road back, I suffered a traumatic brain injury that put me in a coma for 8 days," he said. "I was just ecstatic to learn I wasn't the one who messed up. Only recently, I have started to feel like myself, which means a whole lot of women are gonna get pregnant at the after party."
