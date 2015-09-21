2015 Emmy Awards: LIVE Updates - Live Blogs & Updates - ABCNews

2015 Emmy Awards: LIVE Updates

The world of television will celebrate its brightest stars and shows Sunday night at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards.Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg will host the ceremony from the Microsoft Theater L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Fox will broadcast the Emmys live from coast to coast at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
 
 