2015 Emmy Awards: LIVE Updates
The world of television will celebrate its brightest stars and shows Sunday night at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards.Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg will host the ceremony from the Microsoft Theater L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. Fox will broadcast the Emmys live from coast to coast at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 5 p.m. Pacific time.
-
Writing For A Limited Series, Movie
John Ridley for American Crime,
Dee Rees, Christopher Cleveland, Bettina Gilois and Horton Foote for “Bessie”
Stephen Merchant, Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg for “Hello Ladies: The Movie”
Hugo Blick for “The Honorable Woman”
Jane Anderson or “Olive Kitteridge”
Peter Straughan for “Wolf Hall”
-
-
Supporting actress, Limited Series, MovieRegina King, “American Crime”
Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”
Angela Bassett, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”
Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”
Mo’Nique, “Bessie”
Zoe Kazan, “Olive Kitteridge”
-
-
-
Directing for limited series, movie
Ryan Murphy for “American Horror Story: Freak Show”
Dee Rees for “Bessie”
Hugo Blick for “The Honorable Woman”
Uli Edel for “Houdini”
Tom Shankland for “The Missing”
Lisa Cholodenko for “Olive Kitteridge”
Peter Kosminsky for “Wolf Hall”
-
-
-
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- Richard Cabral, "American Crime"
- Denis O'Hare, "American Horror Story: Freak Show"
- Finn Wittrock, "American Horror Story: Freak Show"
- Michael Kenneth Williams, "Bessie"
- Bill Murray, "Olive Kitteridge"
- Damian Lewis, "Wolf Hall"
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Directing for Variety Series
James Hoskinson for The Colbert Report
Chuck O’Neil for The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
Amy Schumer and Ryan McFaul for Inside Amy Schumer
Jerry Foley for Late Show With David Letterman,
Dave Diomedi for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-