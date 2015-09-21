Hey everyone, welcome to the ABC News liveblog for the 2015 EMMY Awards!!
Andy Samberg being at a dinner table full of friends who have watched WAY more TV than he has given way to a (Lonely Island?) musical performance.
I could watch Andy Samberg sing the entirety of this show.
Absolutely floored, Sandberg with an amazing opening!!
"Justin Timberlake is not coming," Samberg said at the start of his monologue. (... I wonder if that's true?)
"This is the most diverse group of nominees in Emmy history, so congratulations Hollywood, ya did it!" Samberg said. "Racism is over! ... Don't fact-check that."
No orchestra this year if your speech goes long, instead it's the mean Nun from "Game of Thrones" saying "Shame! Shame!"
So many jokes we can't repeat, no punches pulled at all tonight.
And the winner is Allison Janney, "Mom"
"I feel like I won the lottery," Janney
"So many lives are touched by addiciton and it's great to work on a show that proves there is hope," Janney
Janney has just tied Cloris Leachman for most Emmy wins!
"Take a picky of that," - Ricky Gervais pretending to win an Emmy, holding up the trophy
And the winner is .. Tony Hale, "Veep"
"I just had a fear my zipper's down," Hale "Thank you so, so much"
And the winner is Jill Soloway for "Transparant"
"I've been given the opportunity to act because people's life depends on it," Tambor on winning for "Transparent"
"I'd like to dedicate this award and my performance to the transgender community," Tambor, "Thank you for letting us be part of the change."
"What a great honor it must be for you ton honor me tonight," said Julia Louis-Dreyfus. "Oh, I'm sorry Donald Trump said that."
And the winner is ... "The Voice"