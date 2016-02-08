All of a sudden I am back in New York, walking through the hallways of ABC News as though this whole thing never happened. It’s been 10 days, 11 flights, 31 hours in the air, maybe 50 cups of coffee and almost 12,000 miles traveled. It felt as long as ten years but as short as two minutes, all at the same time.



My grand finale date was something on my home turf, close to my roots, at a local legendary pizza place I have been going to in Connecticut for years with my family. Pepe’s Pizza is infamous for their clam pizza – which might not sound half as appetizing as it truly is, but I promise it’s nothing short of spectacular.



For Date no. 10 I was set up one last time through a friend of my producer’s, and I met Mike, who lives nearby in Stanford. My favorite part of the day was definitely getting to go behind the counter I’ve so often stood in front of, and getting hands-on with the ingredients I’ve eaten so many times with my family. We made our own pizzas with the help of one of the owners, Jennifer, whose grandfather, Frank, started the restaurant 90 years ago. Talk about a labor of love!



I am live in Times Square this morning to top off this amazing trip by deciding which of my 10 dates I can fly into New York for the big V-Day. To me, it seems like a little much considering I barely know any of these guys. They really are all great people, so it’ll be fun either way!