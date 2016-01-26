Date No. 3: Exploring the Santa Monica Pier in California : Wednesday was our longest day so far. I got up around 1:30 a.m. to get ready for our 3:30 a.m. live shot for “GMA,” talking to George in Times Square from the lobby in the Aulani resort. Then we hopped in a car to the airport to catch our 7 a.m. flight to Los Angeles, touched down at 2:30 p.m. and drove straight from the airport to the Tinder headquarters for an interview with Tinder CEO Sean Rad.



Before I started this project, my first thought when someone mentioned Tinder was something along the lines of casual hookups and one night flings. Sean was candid enough when I asked about that. He said the goal for Tinder is to connect people -- whether that's a friendship, fling, or forever mate – and the company is proud to boast over 1 billion matches in its history. In many ways I believe that's true. More millennials are on Tinder than any other dating app and maybe the company’s reputation will wear off as more matches are made. I asked Sean the best advice for a Tinder dating profile, and he said to just be yourself. Honesty is the best way to connect with people.



My interview ran long and all of a sudden I was almost an HOUR LATE for my date with Adson. Luckily, he was an easygoing guy who understands that L.A. traffic can be the stuff of nightmares. Our date hanging out on the Santa Monica pier was nice, and relatively low key compared to my other action-filled dates. We had more opportunity to chat, which gave me a better idea of who he was as a person, so maybe having an activity planned for the first date isn't always the best way to go. I guess it depends on the date!