10 Dates in 10 States
Do you think it is a good or bad idea to date a co-worker?
Big news for everyone in the online dating game. Tinder is using a new
secret formula: a desirability rating. The app still shows you potential
matches based on interests, location and age, but now the first ones
you see will be people in your league. Click here to find out more.
Hey world! Happy #ChocolateCakeDay !
Alright here we go! I'll be LIVE in ~15 minutes... let's do this thang #GoodMorningAmerica
On Twitter and GMA.yahoo.com, you can help weigh in on @abc_erica's dates! #10in10GMA
There is a new insanity to my life, and it has a hashtag, #10in10GMA. Yesterday, I was just another ABC News employee, today I’m “that girl doing 10 dates across America”…or something like that! It’s been a complete blur, but already so much more fun than anything I could have ever expected.When Morgan Zalkin first called me and asked if I would be interested in this project, I was both intrigued and dismayed. The idea of traveling the country and meeting a bunch of new, interesting people sounded amazing – a reporter’s dream come true! But the thought of “dating my way across the country” certainly made me cringe. I took a night to sleep on it, and after asking advice from a few of my most trusted sources, I decided to go for it. I mean, how often does an opportunity like this just fall into your lap?!
PS: A massive thank you to everyone that has made this whole thing possible so far. It has been/continues to be a ton of work from a ton of people and I am speechless that I am sitting here now on this amazing adventure. Thank you, thank you, thank you… gratitude is an understatement. THANK YOU ALL.
Nothing says first date like your MOM and her best friend crashing it... #soembarrassing #motherlylove #10in10GMA #GoodMorningAmerica
Date No. 1: Ice Skating in New York City: My first date with Josh this morning was fantastic. I couldn’t have picked a better guy if he was cast from a room of professional actors. (Trust me, he wasn’t. We actually met on Hinge.) He had told me he wasn’t great at ice skating, and I said I wasn’t either. Neither one of us ended up with injuries, so that’s a win in my book. I’ll admit I expected the online/app dating scene could be slim pickings, but so far I’m impressed. Thank you so much, Josh! The bar has been set high.
And the marathon begins! Date #1 was great - thank you Josh!! Now it's on to Honolulu!
Thank you @JulieSpira !! I'm having a blast already! Any words of wisdom for me to take with me to date #2 ?! #10in10GMA @GMA
What better way to #TravelTuesday than NY to Hawaii?! #Honolulu here we come! #10in10GMA
What's not to love about a date in #Hawaii? Be your bubbly adorable self. Keep smiling. #10in10GMA @GMA
Tomorrow starts with a bright and early paddle board session at 7:30 a.m. in Hawaii followed by some snorkeling. Doug is date No. 2, and as a Hawaii native, he obviously is going to know what he’s doing while I attempt to not face-plant off the board too many times… no promises though.
Ten million pounds of camera equipment baggage later.... #enroute #hawaii #10in10gma @goodmorningamerica
Video: Date No. 1: 'GMA''s Valentine's Day Dating ExperimentABC NewsABC News producer Erica Scott is going on 10 dates in 10 states, all in just 10 days. Here's a look at her first date.
Touchdown Honolulu!!! #lei'd
ABC News' Erica Scott recounts her first date ice skating in New York City with a guy she met on the dating app Hinge and looks ahead to her second date in Hawaii.
ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos
Date No. 2: Snorkeling in Hawaii: I might never get accustomed to the idea of a week and a half of
back-to-back blind dates on national television, but this whole Hawaii thing...I could get used to this.
Date No. 2 started at the ripe romantic hour of 7:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, a ways away from the Saturday evening prime time preferred by most singles. But Doug showed up right on time, in a classic board shorts and tee shirt attire, ready to get going with our paddle boarding plan. After a "getting-to-know-ya" chat over coffee, we headed to the beach. I predicted a lot of face planting on my part, but I surprised everyone by managing to stay afloat for a solid ten minutes. Doug said he was impressed.
Part two was snorkeling in the Rainbow Reef, and words won't do justice to how spectacular it was swimming with a couple hundred tropical fish. I'll admit it's probably not a typical first date, but just
having an activity definitely keeps things running smoothly.
I found Doug on Tinder. Without a mutual friend to count on like I had with Josh, my first date who I met on Hinge, there's no way to know if the person you're meeting is anything like their profile claims. Dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and Coffee Meets Bagel do have the benefit of linking with your Facebook account, which some say makes them seem more credible. In my case, Doug’s profile was genuine.
That's a wrap on Date Number Two! Thank you Doug for an awesome time, and for not completely overshadowing me with your skillful paddle board expertise.
I'd also like to take a moment to brag about one of my amazing producers, Taylor (beauty pictured in the middle). Not only is she in the midst of planning her own wedding, she also celebrated her TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY with @GMA yesterday... a fun fact she failed to tell anyone but happened to come up while we were chatting on our fourteen hour journey from NY to Hawaii. Goes without saying none of this would be possible without her. Literally. You think I could do this myself?! No way Jose!!!by Erica Scott via Instagram 2/3/2016 11:46:33 PM
☀️🌊❤️
Mahalo Hawaii! Onward to LA
dreams really do come true #innout
Thank you Adson!!! #10in10gma
Date No. 3: Exploring the Santa Monica Pier in California: Wednesday was our longest day so far. I got up around 1:30 a.m. to get ready for our 3:30 a.m. live shot for “GMA,” talking to George in Times Square from the lobby in the Aulani resort. Then we hopped in a car to the airport to catch our 7 a.m. flight to Los Angeles, touched down at 2:30 p.m. and drove straight from the airport to the Tinder headquarters for an interview with Tinder CEO Sean Rad.
Before I started this project, my first thought when someone mentioned Tinder was something along the lines of casual hookups and one night flings. Sean was candid enough when I asked about that. He said the goal for Tinder is to connect people -- whether that's a friendship, fling, or forever mate – and the company is proud to boast over 1 billion matches in its history. In many ways I believe that's true. More millennials are on Tinder than any other dating app and maybe the company’s reputation will wear off as more matches are made. I asked Sean the best advice for a Tinder dating profile, and he said to just be yourself. Honesty is the best way to connect with people.
My interview ran long and all of a sudden I was almost an HOUR LATE for my date with Adson. Luckily, he was an easygoing guy who understands that L.A. traffic can be the stuff of nightmares. Our date hanging out on the Santa Monica pier was nice, and relatively low key compared to my other action-filled dates. We had more opportunity to chat, which gave me a better idea of who he was as a person, so maybe having an activity planned for the first date isn't always the best way to go. I guess it depends on the date!
VIVA #lasvegas @goodmorningamerica #10in10gma
A very belated thank you @Tinder and @seanrad for chatting with me yesterday! I'll admit, I think you guys are on to something. #SwipedRight
Lesson today: Dune Buggies=Sand Everywhere. Still 2 flights & 10hrs before my next shower. Date #4 u win #10in10GMA
Date No. 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada: In a world full of strangers, it’s nice to finally meet up with someone with only one degree of separation between us.
My first three dates were all set up through online apps — Hinge, Tinder, and OkCupid. Date No. 4 was with Kash, who used to play football with one of my producer’s brothers. I think comparing the “old school” approach of having a friend set you up vs. “new school” approach of digital matching is helpful to give insight on whether or not that makes any difference between how much of a connection there might be.
The date was another planned activity, dune buggy driving in the desert outside Las Vegas. As an adrenaline-junkie I had so much fun, but I’ll admit the conditions were a bit loud for first date conversation. (Not to mention the buckets of sand embedded now into my hair, clothes, shoes, and even mouth…. Ew!) But Kash is definitely a really great guy, a small business owner in Vegas originally from West Virginia, and it was another fantastic date.
My favorite part of the day actually happened before the date even started. My “GMA” producer Taylor and I flew into Vegas at 8 a.m. and weren’t scheduled to meet Kash until 10:30 a.m., so after paying our respects to the famed “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign (cue Elvis), I asked our driver Reggie if we could find the best wedding chapel in search of maybe finding a newlywed. Instead, we got something even better! A minister from the Little White Wedding Chapel gave us his take on modern love, marriages made on dating apps, what makes a relationship last, and everything in between. And no one knows love better I’d say, considering he’s wed thousands of couples in what’s arguably the most iconic Vegas wedding chapel. Even Elvis himself was married there!
We make airports fun. Four states in ONE DAY! #California #Nevada #Utah #Wyoming
-
Work hard play hard #jackson #snow #10in10gma
Date No. 5 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming: Five dates down, five to go! It’s surreal to think we’re halfway through this incredible journey. I’ve met so many wonderful people, been to places I’ve only seen on postcards and done activities I didn’t even know were missing from my bucket list. I’m not sure how I can go back to sitting at my desk … Life on the road is just too much fun!
My fifth date was in Jackson Hole with Tom, who went to college with my childhood best friend Heather. It’s probably been my favorite date so far! We went dog sledding, which combined my love of dogs with the outdoors (and same thing for Tom!).
The dogsledding date was arranged by Adventures by Disney. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
Jackson Hole is one of the most breathtakingly beautiful places I have ever been, and as a non-skier, I don't know when I would have otherwise made the trip out here. I am so glad I did. Tom works as a ski valet here, but is originally from Maryland. I can understand why a life here would be hard to leave -- not many places can compare.
Tomorrow we fly to Denver, just in time to catch the Super Bowl … I think I need to get a Broncos jersey!
Goodbye Jackson!! One of the most beautiful places I have ever been. Can't wait to come back! Next stop - DENVER! Super Bowl Sunday!!! #scenic #airport #missyoualready
When you're traveling to multiple states every day and can't stop won't stop but your luggage just can't hang #handywoman #putsomewindexonit
Date No. 6 in Denver, Colorado: There's a first time for everything, and my sixth date marked the first time in this cross-country dating saga where I actually had what would be considered a "normal" first date. I met John at a bar called the Thirsty Lion, we ordered food, and watched football. Besides the fact that it was Super Bowl Sunday and I was in the hometown of one of the teams playing, I'd say that sounds like a pretty typical first date scenario. I even brought myself to wear a Broncos t-shirt (Shhh… don't tell my Jets!)
I met John through my colleague, which means I've now had three dates through digital platforms and three set up through friends. So far it seems to me that the closer the mutual friend, the more likely you are to feel comfortable when you meet that person for the first time.
Tomorrow morning my alarm will go off at 3:45 a.m. to prepare for another airport live shot, then I’m off to Austin for some two-stepping. I'm looking forward to putting on my dancing shoes!
